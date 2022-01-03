Early Seasons of ‘Heartland’ Removed from Netflix Internationally

Netflixers around the world began the year with the unexpected removal of some of the earlier seasons of the beloved series, Heartland. Seasons 1-6 of Heartland have been removed from Netflix in many regions including the United Kingdom and Australia.

Seasons 1-6 of Heartland were removed from the following Netflix regions according to Unogs.

UK

Australia

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia)

Asian regions (India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea)

South Africa

Turkey

France

Greece

Israel

Netflix Canada and Netflix in the United States are notably unaffected by the removal of the earlier seasons.

Netflix in the US is streaming seasons 1 through 13 (with season 14 exclusive to Up Faith and Family until early 2022) and Netflix CA streaming seasons 1 through 14.

With that said, the rights to a show like Heartland are always up in the air. We have seen early seasons depart in the US before. Back in 2019 seasons 1-3 were removed from Netflix US before eventually being added back weeks later.

Will Seasons 1-6 of Heartland come back to Netflix?

So the big question you may now have is will these seasons return and can you watch them anywhere else in the meantime.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the answer to the first question and while we have reached out to Entertainment One, it’s highly unlikely they’ll disclose licensing details to the press.

With all that said, we have seen seasons 1-6 been added to the Up Faith and Family channel which has launched in multiple regions around the world as a Prime channel. That’s where the early seasons are now streaming exclusively in the UK.

In Australia, the early seasons are now only available on Prime Video.

In other regions mentioned above, we were unable to find alternative streaming homes for the show meaning you’ll have to seek out other methods of watching the show.

This is going to be frustrating for many given having the show fragmented among different streaming services is inconvenient and expensive. With any luck, Netflix will manage to secure shared licensing of the early seasons but how likely this will happen is unknown.

Will this prevent season 15 of Heartland coming to Netflix?

Another unknown for all of the regions above is whether this will now prevent season 15 coming to Netflix. Could this removal of early seasons indicate a complete removal? That’s unclear. Given previous removals like this, we should still expect season 15 to hit Netflix later in 2022 but there’s certainly a question mark surrounding that now.

