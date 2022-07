When will ‘Heartland’ Season 15 and 16 be on Netflix?

Heartland is a fan favorite on Netflix but sadly, the service doesn’t get new seasons as fast as many would like. Season 15 has yet to land on Netflix in the US and others are currently waiting for the recently announced season 16 of the show. Here’s the upcoming expected release schedule for Heartland seasons 15 and 16 on Netflix.

If you’re looking for a show to binge with lots of episodes, there’s perhaps no better place to start than Heartland. With now over 200 episodes available, it’s a great family drama.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the show before:

“Spunky teenager Amy is reeling from the sudden death of her mother when she and her grandfather are threatened with the loss of their horse ranch.”

Most regions of Netflix around the world stream Heartland but not everywhere has full access to the show.

Netflix Canada has seasons 1-15 of Heartland

Netflix USA has seasons 1-14 of Heartland

Netflix in international regions has seasons 7 to 15 of Heartland (the early seasons were removed in January 2022)

When will season 15 of Heartland be on Netflix in the United States?

So for the United States, you’re still waiting for season 15 even though most international regions are now streaming all 10 episodes.

The reason for this extra long was it is that Heartland season 15 will be a timed exclusive to UP Faith & Family for a fixed period of time.

The new season began airing weekly starting from March 17th, 2022, and likely until next March (March 2023) will be exclusive to UP Faith & Family in the United States.

That means we’re expecting Netflix US to receive season 15 of Heartland sometime between March and April 2023.

#Heartland Season 15 is premiering on March 17th exclusively on UP Faith & Family! Here's a glimpse at what's in store in the new season. pic.twitter.com/niHJtKTByy — UP Faith & Family (@UPFaithFamily) February 17, 2022

In season 15, Drew Davis and Baye McPherson notably joined the cast and if you’re going into season 15 cold, the season 15 intro blog on CBC’s website will provide some insight as to what we can expect going into the new season:

“In season 15 of Heartland, they will put what they learned into practice. Last season, Amy said goodbye to the past. This season, she embraces the future – raising her daughter, working with the horses who continue to heal her, branching out into a new phase of her life and profession. She is moving forward and feels determined to leave a legacy. In fact, Jack, Lisa, Lou and Tim have all decided that now is not the time to pull back, but to ramp up, to create new dreams and fulfil old ones. And, as they always do, the family will pull together to help each other… and will ultimately end up stronger than ever.”

When will season 16 of Heartland be on Netflix in other regions?

Good news! The show is returning for a 16th season. Announced in June 2022, this season will be an expanded 15 episodes. It’s due to start airing in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem starting in Fall 2022.

Internationally, Heartland has had a bit of a shakeup over the past year with those earlier seasons added as we mentioned above but that shouldn’t stop season 16 from coming to Netflix.

Once the show has wrapped airing in Canada, it’ll then be free to be added to Netflix internationally.

For most regions, you received season 15 exactly 4 months after its finale date. Expecting the same for season 16, you’ll be seeing season 16 of Heartland on Netflix in Spring 2023.

Netflix Canada received season 15 roughly 6 months following the season 15 finale so we can expect another summer release date for season 16 based on that same schedule.

We’ll be keeping this post updated once we have firm air dates.

As for a Netflix US release date for season 16 of Heartland, it’s way too early to tell but if we assume the show is exclusive to UP Faith & Family again, we probably won’t see it available until Spring 2024 at the earliest.

Are you looking forward to seasons 15 and 16 of Heartland on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.