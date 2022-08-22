When will Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ be on Netflix?

Theatrical releases are few and far between in August 2022 but one of the big new movies to release is Beast, the new thriller starring Idris Elba. With the movie in cinemas for the foreseeable, will it eventually be coming to Netflix? The answer for most is yes but when depends on where you live.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the new Universal survival thriller stars Idris Elba, who takes his teenage daughters to the Monpani Game Reserve in South Africa. Things go awry after a pack of lions hunts them down.

The movie is receiving mixed to positive reviews with critical consensus, according to RottenTomatoes, saying that “The admirably lean yet ultimately disposable Beast is just the movie you’re looking for.”

Beast won’t be on Netflix US until 2026

Thanks to a deal struck between Netflix and Universal in 2021, we know that Beast will eventually make its way over to Netflix.

The deal states:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

That means we’re expecting to see Beast land on Netflix US sometime in 2026 at the absolute earliest.

That is an exceptionally long time to wait so if you’re desperate, you’re best going to theaters or waiting for the theatrical window to end and then it’ll head to Peacock for its first window.

The movie will be on Peacock anywhere between October 2022 and December 2022 and stay there for 18 months. After that, it’ll head off to Starz.

Will Beast be on Netflix internationally?

Unlike the US, we don’t have information on windowing in other regions.

Still, we can look at additions this year and years before and guess which Netflix regions will receive Beast in the coming months and years.

Some of central Europe is getting new Universal movies within 3 months. We’ve seen The 355 added to the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romanic, and Slovakia in the same pay-1 window Peacock in the US gets movies. Based on this, those regions of Netflix will receive the movie between October 2022 and December 2022.

Netflix in South Korea is receiving new Universal movies around a year following its theatrical debut, which would mean they will receive it in 2023.

For most Netflix users in countries like Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, and the United Kingdom, you’re receiving new Universal movies around 2 and a half years following their theatrical release. That means you won’t see it on Netflix until at least 2024.

Netflix has plenty of Idris Elba entertainment to keep you satisfied in the meantime. Released titles include Netflix’s first major Original movie, Beasts of No Nation, and the comedy series Turn Up Charlie (canceled after a single season).

Upcoming projects include the movie to the BBC series Luther coming exclusively to Netflix outside the United Kingdom and the recently announced to feature in the Netflix comic-book adaptation, Bang!.

Will you be checking out Beast in theaters? Let us know in the comments down below.