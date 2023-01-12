‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Fans of the Luther television series will have already learned by now that a movie is coming to the BBC and Netflix, and now we know it’s set to release in March 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about Luther: The Fallen Sun, including plot, cast updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Luther is an upcoming Netflix Original movie in a co-production with BBC Films. The movie is directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross.

Plans have been in motion for a Luther movie since 2013 when the first scripts were written. But thanks to the series not ending until 2019, plans for the movie took a back seat before being announced in 2020. We first reported on plans to bring Luther to Netflix back in July 2021.

When is the Luther: The Fallen Sun Netflix release date?

Netflix confirmed in November 2022 that the movie is due to release in March 2023 and now we know that it’s set to release on March 10th, 2023.

Will Luther be available to stream on Netflix in the UK?

As the film is a co-production between Netflix and BBC Films, it’s unclear if Luther will be available on Netflix UK.

What’s likely to happen is Luther: The Fallen Sun will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer before eventually arriving on Netflix.

What is the production status of Luther: The Fallen Sun?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 18/10/2022)

Idris Elba revealed in November 2021 with a behind-the-scenes image that filming was underway on the set of Luther.

Filming lasted for a few months before ending by mid-February 2022.

What is the plot of Luther?

The only logline we’ve seen so far for the movie is a synopsis similar to the TV show;

Detective Chief Inspector John Luther is a brilliant London officer, so obsessed with his work that he is willing to go down the darkest of paths and break the stringiest of rules. Based on the TV Series LUTHER.

Idris has compared Luther to Bond in an exclusive interview with TotalFilm. He told them, “”It’s not a competition, but I reference Bond as a template for the type of film we’re going for,” adding, “John is a leading character in a film that he’s the hero of. That’s the comparison I’m making. Some films do them well – Bond is one of them. But my ambition for it is to have that sort of scale, that reverence. I want people to be like: ‘Ooh! Luther, the first film? Wicked.’ And to continue that. And then maybe later down the line, when I’m too old, someone else will step in to play John.”

Who are the confirmed cast members of Luther?

Only a handful of actors have been confirmed so far to star in Luther, but of course, the most obvious casting is Idris Elba returning to reprise his role as Luther.

Cynthia Erivo, known for her work on Bad Times at the El Royale and Harriet, has been cast in an unnamed role. However, it has been reported that Erivo will play the role of Luther’s nemesis.

Beloved The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes actor Andy Serkis has also been confirmed and will play the villain.

Rounding out the cast for Luther: The Fallen Sun includes:

Dermot Crowley returning to reprise his role as Schenk.

returning to reprise his role as Schenk. Peter Theobalds as DC Williams

as DC Williams Lauryn Ajufo as Anya

as Anya Henry Hereford as Brian Lee

as Brian Lee Alexander Anderson as Ian Moore

as Ian Moore Einar Kuusk as Arkady Kachimov

as Arkady Kachimov James Travis as Prisoner / Riot Guard

as Prisoner / Riot Guard Natasha Patel as Lydia Deng

as Lydia Deng Andy Apollo as Barman

as Barman Sonja Tenner as Private Security

Are you looking forward to watching the Luther movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!