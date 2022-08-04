Idris Elba Netflix Movie ‘Bang!’: What We Know So Far

Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have struck an additional multi-year, first-look film and TV deal extending their creative partnership and at the same time they announced a brand new spy thriller called Bang! starring none other than Idris Elba.

Netflix’s Bang! will be directed by David Leitch, who just released his new spy action thriller Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt. Leitch has also directed such movies as Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Hobbs & Shaw and more. Needless to say, the man knows his action, especially since he’s a former stunt performer.

The script for Bang! is written by the original comics author Matt Kindt and Zak Olkewicz, who penned the script for the aforementioned summer hit Bullet Train as well as Netflix’s Fear Street 1978.

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce for Dark Horse, along with David Leitch and Kelly McCormick for 87 North, and Idris Elba. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Bang!

What’s the plot of Bang?

As mentioned above, Bang! will be an adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series of the same name, which were first published in February 2020. They were written by Matt Kindt and illustrated by Wilfredo Torres. Here’s the brief logline for Netflix’s Bang!:

A terrorist cult sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, with the world’s most celebrated spy then being sent to track down and kill the author responsible.

Here’s the official synopsis for the first issue of the comic:

A best-of-the-best secret agent with memories he couldn’t possibly possess, a mystery writer in her 60s who spends her retirement solving crimes, a man of action with mysterious drugs that keep him ahead of a constant string of targeted disasters, a seemingly omnipotent terrorist organization that might be behind it all . . . And they’re all connected to one man: a science-fiction author with more information than seems possible, whose books may hold the key to either saving reality or destroying it.

Who is cast in Bang?

It has been confirmed that Emmy nominee Idris Elba will be the lead star of Netflix’s Bang!. Elba’s most recent roles include The Suicide Squad, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and The Harder They Fall.

Elba recently finished filming his upcoming Luther movie, which will be coming exclusively to Netflix in select regions.

What’s the production status of Bang?

Netflix’s Bang! is currently in its early development stage, where writers Matt Kindt and Zak Olkezicz are penning the scripts as we speak.

What’s the Netflix release date for Bang?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Bang!, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or 2024 release date.

Also, check out all the other TV and movie adaptations from Dark Horse Comics coming to Netflix.

Are you looking forward to this new Dark Horse Comics adaptation coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.