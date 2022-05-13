When will ‘Legacies’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Legacies season 4 kicked off on The CW last October and will be coming to Netflix in summer 2022 but as we now know, it’ll be the last season of the show. The spin-off series continues to come to Netflix at least in the US as part of a legacy contract with The CW so here’s when you can expect season 4 of Legacies to be on Netflix.

Starting in 2018, the series serves as a spin-off to The Originals which itself is a spin-off to The Vampire Diaries (both of which remain on Netflix for the foreseeable future).

Among the cast for the spin-off’s fourth season includes Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, and Jenny Boyd.

Season 4 returns to its regular slot on The CW in October after season 3 was delayed into January 2021 due to filming delays. It’s expected the new season will run for 16 episodes as per the three prior seasons.

Just a bit of housekeeping before we move on to when the series should arrive on Netflix.

Season 3 was a little late to Netflix albeit we don’t expect that to happen again. When season 4 first kicked off, season 3 of Legacies wasn’t available on Netflix but all sixteen episodes were eventually added on October 19th, 2021.

Also, as you may have now heard, Legacies season 4 will be the final season of the show. It was axed alongside other major titles from The CW including Roswell, New Mexico, In The Dark, and Legends of Tomorrow.

When will Season 4 of Legacies arrive on Netflix?

As part of The CW’s contract with Netflix (which ended in 2019 but still covers Legacies), new seasons come to Netflix shortly after the series wraps.

That usually means the show comes to Netflix around 8-9 days after the season finale but that was not the case for season 3 as we mentioned above.

With that said, that deal should go back to normal in 2022.

Twenty episodes of Legacies season 4 are planned with the season finale now due to air on June 16th, 2022.

That means if we apply the 9-day wait, we should season 4 of Legacies on Netflix in the United States on June 25th, 2022. Of course, this may not be 100% exact so allow for it to be added in or around June 2022.

How to watch Legacies season 4 before it arrives on Netflix

If you don’t want to wait until all of season 5 gets dropped on Netflix together, then you have two options.

The first option is to tune in every Thursday night to watch on The CW. It’s the old-school way but still the best way to watch new episodes live.

In addition, you can watch episodes the next day via The CW app for free.

Will Legacies be on Netflix Internationally?

Netflix hasn’t acquired any major titles from The CW in recent years and although it has relicensed The Vampires Diaries and The Originals, Legacies has not been picked up thus far.

With the show’s cancelation, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see it added to Netflix internationally now.

In the UK, the show still remains unsold meaning there’s still no legal way of streaming it or even watching it on traditional television.

Are you looking forward to catching season 4 of Legacies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.