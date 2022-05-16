Fans Campaign to Netflix to Save ‘Legacies’ After Cancelation

The CW fans were left out to dry with a slew of cancelations bringing down some of the popular and beloved series on the network. One of the biggest cancelations was Legacies which will be coming to an end with its fourth season currently airing. Fans have turned to Netflix to give the show a look at a revival.

Legacies was one of several high-profile cancelations at the network which brings an end to The Vampire Diaries and its various spinoffs which have been on the air for 13 years now.

Netflix has made some high-profile revivals over the years with Lucifer, Designated Survivor, and Gilmore Girls all getting revived at the service. Now, fans hope that Netflix can give similar treatment to Legacies.

As you may know, Netflix holds the distribution rights to Legacies but only in the United States. Following season 4’s finale airing on June 16th the show will hit Netflix US later that month. It comes to Netflix as part of a legacy contract Netflix had with The CW.

Netflix is among several streamers being targeted by fans of the show with others including HBO Max, Hulu and Starz. A petition for the revival has close to 25,000 signatures at the time of writing. As per all other revival campaigns, you see the most support for revivals on social media with the hashtags being used in this case being #SaveLegacies.

Will Netflix revive Legacies for a season 5?

Netflix has largely moved away from revivals in recent years. The last major title to get revived has been Manifest (another show from Warner Brothers Television) which is coming back for its fourth and final season exclusively on Netflix.

Our read on the situation is that it’s highly unlikely Netflix gives Legacies a chance at revival. The reason for this is because Netflix has the disadvantage of Legacies only on Netflix in the United States. That means it doesn’t have a mountain of data to dig through.

It also is highly connected to a universe of shows the service doesn’t carry everywhere. The Vampire Diaries and The Originals do remain available on Netflix internationally but not everywhere.

Even while Netflix does have the incentive to pick up the show because they have The Vampire Diaries and The Originals in most regions, that won’t be forever. The former had a removal scare earlier this year which didn’t turn out to come to fruition. Our current understanding is that The Vampire Diaries is set to expire from Netflix US on September 4th, 2022, and The Originals also departing soon too.

Would you like to see Netflix pick up Legacies for a fifth and future seasons? Let us know in the comments down below.