When will ‘The Vampire Diaries’ & ‘The Originals’ Leave Netflix?

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals are both streaming on Netflix in full in the United States (and a few other regions) and a Netflix user asked us this week when we expect both will eventually depart Netflix (likely for HBO Max).

Legacies is also on Netflix (but only in the United States) and will continue being on Netflix as it’s covered by the old deal Netflix had with The CW where all of its output would come to Netflix. Season three of Legacies will be on Netflix US later in 2021.

When will The Vampire Diaries leave Netflix?

When the final season of The Vampire Diaries was added to Netflix, that started a countdown to when the series will depart Netflix in full.

Now, although we’ve not heard officially from either Warner Brothers Television on Netflix when this will be, Netflix has lost The CW titles in a manner that makes the removal date predictable.

In the cases of The CW shows on Netflix, they remain on Netflix for the lifetime of the show plus five years afterwards.

Season eight of The Vampire Diaries was added in March 2017 so therefore we are currently predicting seasons 1-8 of The Vampire Diaries are set to leave Netflix on March 2022.

Netflix UK has already lost The Vampire Diaries with all 8 seasons departing in November 2020.

Other regions streaming the show including Australia, India, Germany, Netherlands and other European countries we are unable to predict removal dates at this time.

When will The Originals leave Netflix?

Serving as a spin-off to The Vampire Diaries, The Originals ran alongside the mothership show between 2013 and 2018.

Using the same prediction method as above, we’re currently expecting The Originals seasons 1-5 leave Netflix US in August 2023.

The Originals remains on Netflix UK for now although that is expected to leave in the near future and probably before the US removal date.

Other regions streaming the show including Australia, India, Germany, Netherlands and other European countries we are unable to predict removal dates at this time.

Where will these shows end up? Almost certainly they’ll land in full on HBO Max which is where the majority of The CW shows have winded up after having left Netflix. It’s also where most new shows from the network land too.

Will you miss The Vampire Diaries and The Originals when they leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.