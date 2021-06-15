When will ‘Manifest’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

Manifest has been in the headlines a lot over the past week with the season 3 finale airing on NBC and the show sadly getting pulled yesterday. With all that said, if you’ve just discovered the show on Netflix and looking for when the third and, what looks to be the final season, is coming out. Here’s what we know so far.

Now a quick TL;DR before we dive, no date has been announced yet but we can make an educated guess and we will keep this post updated as and when we learn more so keep it bookmarked.

Manifest, for those not familiar, is the NBC show distributed by Warner Brothers Television. The premise of the show follows a plane that goes missing mysteriously but rocks up five years later.

As we first reported, Manifest arrived on Netflix in both the United States and Canada on June 10th, 2021. Since the arrival of both seasons to CA and the US, it’s shot straight to the top of the top 10s for every day since its inclusion to the Netflix library.

So, first of all, we are expecting Manifest season 3 to come to Netflix. We suspect the show was licensed to Netflix to give it a large new audience that would hopefully get invested enough to watch further seasons on NBC live and justify the renewal.

We can look at Shameless for a hint as that’s one of the few shows that Warner Brothers Television still licenses to Netflix. In the case of that show, it often comes to Netflix 9-12 months afters if finale date.

In that case, we could expect Spring 2022 at the absolute latest. We suspect we would’ve gotten season 3 before any season 4 premiere but given that’s not happening, it could come sooner than that.

Netflix has often licensed content six months from each other which would mean a December 2021 but sadly, this is all speculation until confirmed.

At the absolute earliest it’ll come to Netflix once it’s cycled off of Hulu and Peacock who have the catch-up streaming rights to the show currently.

Will there be a season 4 of Manifest? Could Netflix save the show?

Sadly, Manifest is one of a number of NBC shows to get axed this year. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Debris are two other casualties of the network this year and while Good Girls has yet to get another season order, Deadline reports its chances are strong.

As to whether Netflix could save the show, we’d put its chances slim to none. We’ve heard and read that the show is highly unlikely to come back, at least at Netflix, despite efforts apparently to shop the show. It’s worth noting that Netflix hasn’t revived a show from another network since 2018 despite plenty of fan campaigns too.

My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

That’s all we have for now, we’ll keep you posted as to when season 3 of Manifest will be on Netflix.