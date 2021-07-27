August is soon upon us, and with it are lots of new and exciting movies and TV shows headed for Netflix Canada. We’ll be reporting on all of the new titles coming to Netflix Canada in August 2021.

We’re also keeping an eye on the scheduled list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in August 2021.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 1st, 2021:

The Addams Family (1991) – Beloved 90s classic that sees the Addams family go up against a con artist, and his accomplice claiming to be their long-lost Uncle Fester.

– Beloved 90s classic that sees the Addams family go up against a con artist, and his accomplice claiming to be their long-lost Uncle Fester. Body of Lies (2008) – Thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russel Crowe.

– Thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russel Crowe. Captive State (2019) – John Goodman star in the sci-fi horror which pits a Chicago neighborhood against an extraterrestrial force that has occupied them for almost ten years.

– John Goodman star in the sci-fi horror which pits a Chicago neighborhood against an extraterrestrial force that has occupied them for almost ten years. Chocolat (2000) – Romantic drama set in a small French village where an elderly woman and her daughter upset the rigid morality of the community when they open a chocolate shop.

– Romantic drama set in a small French village where an elderly woman and her daughter upset the rigid morality of the community when they open a chocolate shop. Darwin’s Game (Season 1) – Japanese anime series centered around Sudou Kaname, a new user of the mysterious mobile app Darwin’s Game, that doesn’t allow the players to quit.

– Japanese anime series centered around Sudou Kaname, a new user of the mysterious mobile app Darwin’s Game, that doesn’t allow the players to quit. Ella Enchanted (2004) – Fun and quirky fairy tale adventure starring Anne Hathaway.

– Fun and quirky fairy tale adventure starring Anne Hathaway. The Expendables (2010) – All-star action ensemble thriller that sees a group of the world’s most talented mercenaries hired to take down a Latin dictator and a renegade CIA agent.

The Expendables 2 (2012) – Action sequel that sees The Expendables team get itself into a quest for revenge when one of their own is murdered on the job.

– Action sequel that sees The Expendables team get itself into a quest for revenge when one of their own is murdered on the job. The Expendables 3 (2014) – The Expendables look for new members to help take down Conrad Stonebanks, a notorious arms dealer and co-founder of The Expendables.

– The Expendables look for new members to help take down Conrad Stonebanks, a notorious arms dealer and co-founder of The Expendables. Fathers and Guns (2009) – French buddy-cop comedy that sees a father and son that despise each other to team up in order to take down a biker gang leader.

– French buddy-cop comedy that sees a father and son that despise each other to team up in order to take down a biker gang leader. For Life (Season 1) – Crime drama that sees a prisoner become a lawyer in order to overturn his life sentence for the crime he didn’t commit.

– Crime drama that sees a prisoner become a lawyer in order to overturn his life sentence for the crime he didn’t commit. Good Luck Chuck (2007) – Romantic comedy starring Dane Cook as Chuck as the Dentist bachelor Chuck, who is cursed with the power to sleep with women, who will then go on to meet the person of their dreams.

– Romantic comedy starring Dane Cook as Chuck as the Dentist bachelor Chuck, who is cursed with the power to sleep with women, who will then go on to meet the person of their dreams. The Graduate (1967) – Classic romantic comedy that sees a fresh college graduate seduced by the wife of his father’s business partner.

– Classic romantic comedy that sees a fresh college graduate seduced by the wife of his father’s business partner. The Green Mile (1999) – Heartwrenching drama starring Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) – 60s comedy-drama that sees the values and ideology of a white American family challenged when their daughter brings home her African-American fiancé.

– 60s comedy-drama that sees the values and ideology of a white American family challenged when their daughter brings home her African-American fiancé. Hugo (2011) – Fantasy family adventure from legendary director Martin Scorsese.

– Fantasy family adventure from legendary director Martin Scorsese. Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013) – Johnny Knoxville reprises one of the most infamous Jackass characters, Bad Grandpa, and chaos ensues with hilarious pranks and skits.

– Johnny Knoxville reprises one of the most infamous Jackass characters, Bad Grandpa, and chaos ensues with hilarious pranks and skits. Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa 1.5 (2013) – Unrated and uncut version of Bad Grandpa.

– Unrated and uncut version of Bad Grandpa. Jackass 3 (2011) – The cast and crew of Jackass return, but this time the boys are older and certainly not wiser as the stunts get bigger and the pain more excruciating.

– The cast and crew of Jackass return, but this time the boys are older and certainly not wiser as the stunts get bigger and the pain more excruciating. Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (2011) – Uncut version of Jackass 3.

Jerry Maguire (1996) – 90s comedy starring Tom Cruise as a sports agent who puts his newfound philosophy to the test when his moral epiphany gets himself fired.

– 90s comedy starring Tom Cruise as a sports agent who puts his newfound philosophy to the test when his moral epiphany gets himself fired. Kill ‘Em All (2017) – Crime action starring Jean Claude Van-Damme.

– Crime action starring Jean Claude Van-Damme. Kiss the Girls (1997) – Crime thriller starring Morgan Freeman and

– Crime thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Laurence Anyways (2012) – LGBT drama that chronicles the journey and relationship of a transgender woman’s relationship with her lover.

– LGBT drama that chronicles the journey and relationship of a transgender woman’s relationship with her lover. The Losers (2010) – Action-adventure centered around a CIA special forces team betrayed by their own agency

– Action-adventure centered around a CIA special forces team betrayed by their own agency Looper (2012) – Time traveling drama starring Joseph Gordon Levitt as Joe, a Looper who is tasked with disposing of people of the future sent to the past, only to come face to face with his future self.

– Time traveling drama starring Joseph Gordon Levitt as Joe, a Looper who is tasked with disposing of people of the future sent to the past, only to come face to face with his future self. Ma (2019) – Octavia Spencer stars as Sue Ann, a lonely woman that befriends a group of teenagers, but her motives are far more are from innocent.

– Octavia Spencer stars as Sue Ann, a lonely woman that befriends a group of teenagers, but her motives are far more are from innocent. Man On a Ledge (2012) – Elizabeth Banks stars as police psychologist Lydia Mercy, who attempts to talk down an ex-con with an ulterior motive from jumping from a Manhattan rooftop.

– Elizabeth Banks stars as police psychologist Lydia Mercy, who attempts to talk down an ex-con with an ulterior motive from jumping from a Manhattan rooftop. Menace II Society (1993) – A young street hustler goes on a quest for a better life as he tries to escape from the ghetto.

– A young street hustler goes on a quest for a better life as he tries to escape from the ghetto. My Fair Lady (1964) – The original ‘She’s All That’ story that sees a snobbish professor wager he can turn local flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a high society beauty.

– The original ‘She’s All That’ story that sees a snobbish professor wager he can turn local flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a high society beauty. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) – Coming of age romantic drama starring Logan Lerman and Emma Watson.

– Coming of age romantic drama starring Logan Lerman and Emma Watson. Primal Fear (1996) – Crime mystery starring Richard Gere.

– Crime mystery starring Richard Gere. Star Trek (2009) – Sci-Fi reboot from J J Abrams that sees the USS Enterprise fight a Romulan force from the future that wants revenge upon Spock and the Vulcans.

Star Trek: Into Darkness (2013) – The USS Enterprise comes face to face with their greatest enemy yet as they try to capture a one-man weapon of mass destruction.

– The USS Enterprise comes face to face with their greatest enemy yet as they try to capture a one-man weapon of mass destruction. World Trade Center (2006) – 9/11 drama centered around the rescue of two police officers trapped under the rubble of the wreckage of the world trade center.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 3rd, 2021:

Pray Away (2021) N – Hard-hitting documentary that sees the former leaders of a “pray the gay away” movement come to terms with the aftermath of their actions, while a surviving victim seeks healing and acceptance after a decade of trauma.

– Hard-hitting documentary that sees the former leaders of a “pray the gay away” movement come to terms with the aftermath of their actions, while a surviving victim seeks healing and acceptance after a decade of trauma. Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) N – Documentary about Max S. the famous European teenage drug lord that built a drug empire from the safety of his bedroom.

– Documentary about Max S. the famous European teenage drug lord that built a drug empire from the safety of his bedroom. Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Limited Series) N – Docuseries giving insight into the UFO monitoring programs of nations from around the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 4th, 2021:

76 (2016) – Nigerian romantic-drama.

– Nigerian romantic-drama. Aftermath (2021 ) – Horror thriller starring Ashley Greene

) – Horror thriller starring Ashley Greene Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) – The crew of the Gotham Garage take the unloved classic cars and trucks and restore them to showstopper standards.

– The crew of the Gotham Garage take the unloved classic cars and trucks and restore them to showstopper standards. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami (Limited Series) N – Crime drama that sees two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the drug kingpins of Miami.

Control Z (season 2) N – When a hacker distributes sensitive student information to the entire high school a socially isolated but intelligent student, Sofia, works to uncover the hacker’s identity.

– When a hacker distributes sensitive student information to the entire high school a socially isolated but intelligent student, Sofia, works to uncover the hacker’s identity. Cooking With Paris (2021) N – Billionaire heiress Paris Hilton, with the help of her celebrity friends, tries her hand in the kitchen as she attempts to learn how to cook.

– Billionaire heiress Paris Hilton, with the help of her celebrity friends, tries her hand in the kitchen as she attempts to learn how to cook. Definitely, Maybe (2008) – Rom-com starring Ryan Reynolds as Will Hayes, that tells his daughter the story of his past loves.

The Five-Year Engagement (2012) – A year into his relationship Tom proposes to his girlfriend Violet, but unexpected circumstances keep the couple from walking down the aisle together.

– A year into his relationship Tom proposes to his girlfriend Violet, but unexpected circumstances keep the couple from walking down the aisle together. Inside Man (2006) – Crime drama starring Denzel Washington.

– Crime drama starring Denzel Washington. Jarhead (2005) – War drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a US Marine Sniper who struggles with boredom, a sense of isolation, and the desert heat of Iraq.

– War drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a US Marine Sniper who struggles with boredom, a sense of isolation, and the desert heat of Iraq. Miami VICE (2006) – Remake of the classic 80s crime drama starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrel.

– Remake of the classic 80s crime drama starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrel. Savages (2012) – Crime thriller starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch.

– Crime thriller starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch. Slap Shot (1977) – Sports comedy that sees a failing Ice Hockey team find the recipe to success by acting look hockey goons.

– Sports comedy that sees a failing Ice Hockey team find the recipe to success by acting look hockey goons. The Unborn (2009) – In this horror, a young woman fights off a spirit that is slowly taking possession of her.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 6th, 2021:

Hit & Run (Season 1) N – The life of a happily married man is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident.

– The life of a happily married man is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident. The Hustle (2019) – Crime duo comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

Navarasa (Season 1) N – Tamil language drama centered around nine different emotions or rasa.

– Tamil language drama centered around nine different emotions or rasa. The Swarm (2020) N – A single mother facing bankruptcy turns to desperate measures in order to make her edible grasshopper farm a success, but with disastrous and dangerous consequences.

– A single mother facing bankruptcy turns to desperate measures in order to make her edible grasshopper farm a success, but with disastrous and dangerous consequences. Vivo (2021) N – Musical adventure from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 9th, 2021:

Shaman King (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series following the adventures of a 13-year-old shaman and his Samurai spirit protector who has dreams of becoming the next Shaman King.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 10th, 2021:

Gabby’s Dollhouse (season 2) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. UNTOLD: Malice In The Palace (2021) N – An in-depth look into one of the most infamous fan and player altercations in Basketball history.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 11th, 2021:

Bake Squad (Season 1) N – A team of experts bakers elevates desserts to the next level in order to win over clients.

– A team of experts bakers elevates desserts to the next level in order to win over clients. The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N – Elle must make her hardest decision yet as she struggles to decide upon joining her boyfriend’s college or attending a different college with her best friend.

Misha and the Wolves (2021) – Drama centered around a woman who became famous thanks to her holocaust memoir but after a falling out with her publisher, an audacious deception hiding an even darker truth is revealed.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 12th, 2021:

AlRawbi School For Girls (Season 1) N – Revenge drama that sees the bullied outcasts of a prestigious school plot against their tormentors.

– Revenge drama that sees the bullied outcasts of a prestigious school plot against their tormentors. Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same (Season 1) N – Musical comedy special.

– Musical comedy special. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N – Animated adventure set in Capcom’s popular video game franchise Monster Hunter.

– Animated adventure set in Capcom’s popular video game franchise Monster Hunter. Riverdale (season 5) N – Riverdale returns for brand new weekly episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 13th, 2021:

Beckett (2021) N – Crime-action starring John David Washington as Beckett, an American tourist in Greece who after a tragic car accident finds himself on the run and at the center of a political conspiracy.

Brand New Cherry Flavour (Season 1) N – Horror series set in 1990 Los Angeles as a journey of supernatural revenge spirals out of control.

– Horror series set in 1990 Los Angeles as a journey of supernatural revenge spirals out of control. Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N – Fun animated spin-off set in the world of the Fast & the Furious.

– Fun animated spin-off set in the world of the Fast & the Furious. Gone For Good (Season 1) N – French crime-drama.

– French crime-drama. The Kingdom (Season 1) N – Argentine crime-drama that sees a controversial televangelist become the next presidential candidate after the mysterious death of his running mate.

– Argentine crime-drama that sees a controversial televangelist become the next presidential candidate after the mysterious death of his running mate. Valeria (Season 2) N – After hitting a dead-end in her career and relationship, writer Valeria turns to her friends for help.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 15th, 2021:

Starbuck (2011) – French comedy centered around David Wozniak, the father of 533 children through artificial insemination, is forced to meet 142 of them when a class action lawsuit is filed to reveal his identity.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 16th, 2021:

Joker (2019) – The tragic origin story of mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck, who after his mistreatment and abandonment by society becomes the unexpected Gotham City symbol of a bloody revolution through his persona, the Joker.

She’s Out of My League (2010) – Romantic comedy starring Jay Baruchel as Kirk, who meets the perfect woman, only for his friends and family, and his lack of confidence begins to pick away at the relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 17th, 2021:

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 5) N – Children’s animated adventure.

– Children’s animated adventure. UNTOLD: Deal With the Devil (Limited Series) N – Former world champion boxer Christy Martin recounts her near-death experience following her husband’s murder attempt.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 18th, 2021:

The Defeated (Season 1) N – Period crime drama centered on an American cop in 1946 who searches for his missing brother in Berlin, Germany.

– Period crime drama centered on an American cop in 1946 who searches for his missing brother in Berlin, Germany. Memories of Murder: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) N – True crime documentary narrated by serial killer Dennis Nilsen through a chilling series of audiotapes that were recorded from his jail cell.

– True crime documentary narrated by serial killer Dennis Nilsen through a chilling series of audiotapes that were recorded from his jail cell. The Secret Diary Of An Exchange Student (2020) – Fish out water romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 20th, 2021:

22 Jump Street (2014) – Hilarious buddy-cop sequel that sees Schmidt and Jenko go deep undercover at a local college.

– Hilarious buddy-cop sequel that sees Schmidt and Jenko go deep undercover at a local college. The Chair (Season 1) N – Sandra Oh stars as Ji-Yoon Kim the first woman of color to become chair of a failing English department at a prestigious university.

– Sandra Oh stars as Ji-Yoon Kim the first woman of color to become chair of a failing English department at a prestigious university. Everything Will Be Fine (Season 1) N – A separated couple stays together for the sake of their child.

– A separated couple stays together for the sake of their child. The Loud House Movie (2021) N – Lincoln Loud and his entire family take a family vacation to Scotland where they learn of their royal ancestry.

– Lincoln Loud and his entire family take a family vacation to Scotland where they learn of their royal ancestry. Sweet Girl (2021) N – Action thriller starring Jason Momoa as Cooper, the devasted husband who vows to bring those responsible for his wife’s death to justice, while also protecting his daughter, Rachel.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 21st, 2021:

Rocketman (2019) – Musical biopic chronicling the meteoric rise, and the drug-fueled fall in the early career of Elton John.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 23rd, 2021:

Oggy Oggy (Season 1) N – Animated series that sees Oggy escape from the tyranny of cockroaches and live in a world inhabited by a vibrant community of cats.

– Animated series that sees Oggy escape from the tyranny of cockroaches and live in a world inhabited by a vibrant community of cats. UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (2021) N – Caitlyn Jenner recounts the story of her five-decade journey to become one of the world’s most famous transgender women.

– Caitlyn Jenner recounts the story of her five-decade journey to become one of the world’s most famous transgender women. Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf (2021) N – Prequel animated adventure centered around a young Vesemir, the mentor of Geralt of Rivia.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 24th, 2021:

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) – Comedy adventure starring Shia LaBeouf as Tyler, a small-time outlaw that helps Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, on his journey to the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck, where Zak dreams of becoming a professional wrestler.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 25th, 2021:

Clickbait (Limited Series 1) N – Crime anthology that showcases the uncontrolled impulses of people fueled by the age of social media.

– Crime anthology that showcases the uncontrolled impulses of people fueled by the age of social media. Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) – Eye-opening documentary that takes an in-depth look into Bob Ross, and the battle for his business empire.

– Eye-opening documentary that takes an in-depth look into Bob Ross, and the battle for his business empire. John Of God: The Crimes Of A Spiritual Healer (Limited Series) N – True crime docuseries detailing the horrifying abuse survivors faced at the hands of Joao Teixeria de Faria, the famous medium.

– True crime docuseries detailing the horrifying abuse survivors faced at the hands of Joao Teixeria de Faria, the famous medium. Motel Makeover (Season 1) N – Reality home-makeover series that sees two best friends turned business partners transform a rundown motel.

– Reality home-makeover series that sees two best friends turned business partners transform a rundown motel. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019) – The ninth film directed by Quentin Tarantino, sees a faded television star, and his stunt double, strive to achieve fame and success in the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Open Your Eyes (Season 1) N – After a tragic accident, a teenager is sent to a rehabilitation center for her memory disorder, but she soon becomes suspicious of her unorthodox treatment.

– After a tragic accident, a teenager is sent to a rehabilitation center for her memory disorder, but she soon becomes suspicious of her unorthodox treatment. Post Mortem: No One Dies In Skarnes (Season 1) N – Norwegian crime-horror that sees Live Hallangen rise hours after being declared dead but awakens with an insatiable appetite for blood.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 26th, 2021:

Edens Zero (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series from Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima.

Family Reunion (Part 4) N – Family sitcom that sees the McKellan family move from their Seattle home to Georgia, in order to be closer to their extended family, but the transition is less than smooth.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 27th, 2021:

He’s All That (2021) N – Gender reversed update of the beloved 90s teen drama starring Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan.

– Gender reversed update of the beloved 90s teen drama starring Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan. I Heart Arlo (Season 1) N – Animated adventure series sequel based on Arlo the Alligator Boy.

– Animated adventure series sequel based on Arlo the Alligator Boy. Tiletown High (Limited Series) N – Sports docuseries centered around high School football team Valdosta Wildcats.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 28th, 2021:

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Season 1) N – New romantic weekly K-Drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 29th, 2021:

The Equalizer (2014) – A man with a violent and mysterious past is forced to take action when he meets a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on August 31st, 2021:

Good Girls (Season 4) – Three suburban housewives take to a life of crime when all three find themselves in desperate need of money.

– Three suburban housewives take to a life of crime when all three find themselves in desperate need of money. Manifest (Season 3) N – When a commercial airliner lands after a routine flight, to the crew, and passengers only a few hours have passed but to the outside world it has been five years.

– When a commercial airliner lands after a routine flight, to the crew, and passengers only a few hours have passed but to the outside world it has been five years. Sparking Joy (Limited Series) N – Cleaning expert Marie Kondo and her team set. out to tidy a small American town.

– Cleaning expert Marie Kondo and her team set. out to tidy a small American town. UNTOLD: Crime And Penalties (2021) N – An in-depth look into the now-defunct Hockey League team, Danbury Trashers, that was bought by a mobster and ran by his teenage son.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Canada in August 2021? Let us know in the comments below!