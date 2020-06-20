When will Part 3 of ‘Mr. Iglesias’ be on Netflix?

Mr. Iglesias returned to Netflix for his second outing in June 2020 and part 3 is already confirmed and on the way. Here’s a look at what we can expect from part 3 of Mr. Iglesias and when we can expect it releasing on Netflix.

Part 2 of Mr. Iglesias arrived on June 17th, 2020, and consisted of 6 episodes.

The comedy sitcom is one of many Netflix has produced but so far, is proving to be one of the most popular. Since the release of Mr. Igelias, the show has ranked in the top 10 TV series in most regions around the world. The series is about a public high school teacher who takes on challenging kids and tries to unlock their full potential.

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription and are pondering whether to get one because of this series, Gabriel currently hosts the first episode for free on his YouTube channel.

Will Mr Iglesias be back for part 3 at Netflix?

Yes, Mr. Iglesias has already been renewed for part 3.

When Netflix originally announced the second season, Gabriel Iglesias later confirmed that season 2 would consist of 12 episodes total.

That means we’ve had one part of the 12 episodes second season so far. It’s going to get confusing with the naming convention (as with plenty of other Netflix shows) hence why Netflix refers to all new seasons technically as parts.

Season 2 of #MrIglesias will have 12 episodes. Season 1 was 10. https://t.co/6Lu9kgAVOS — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) October 15, 2019

When will Mr. Iglesias part 3 release on Netflix?

Now, unfortunately, we don’t yet have an exact date for when part 3 will be on Netflix. But we do have previous sitcom examples as to when seasons that have been split into halves and when they release so let’s take a look at a few examples.

Alexa & Katie’s final third season is a good example of what we could expect. Its final season consisted of 16 episodes split into two halves of 8. Season 3a released in December 2019 whereas season 3b released in June 2020.

Fuller House is another good example with a similar pattern of releasing its first half in December and second in the following June.

Now if we are to apply this six-month wait to Mr. Iglesias that suggests to us we could very likely see part 3 of the series return this Christmas 2020 (December).

The only caveat here is whether or not the show has actually filmed all of its part 3 episodes. As you may know, much of Netflix’s productions have been shut down following COVID-19.

While you’re waiting for the next 6 episodes of the series, go ahead and give Gabriel a follow on social media as he’s giving away plenty of memorabilia for the series including signed Funko Pops!.

RT or just say “I want some #MrIglesias gear” 4 ur chance to WIN 😁 Picking a winner and 30 minutes. Ready…GO! pic.twitter.com/URc5e2X2Yy — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) June 19, 2020

Also don’t forget, Gabriel Iglesias is also working with Netflix on two new standup specials too.

Are you looking forward to watching more of Fluffy being the hip high school teacher? Let us know in the comments down below.