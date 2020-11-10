‘Pieces of a Woman’ Sets January 2021 Netflix Release Date

Pieces of a Woman, the feature film starring Shia LeBeouf and Vanessa Kirby is set to hit Netflix in January 2021 after being acquired by Netflix in 2020. Here’s what you need to know.

Among the many movies being eyed for Oscars next year in Netflix’s library is Pieces of a Woman which debuted at the 77th Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

As with many films from major festivals nowadays, the movie was eventually sold to Netflix which was announced on September 12th, 2020.

The release date for Pieces of a Woman on Netflix currently set to January 7th, 2021 and currently headlines the month’s major movie releases.

The movie is also set to get a limited theatrical release on December 30th, 2020 to allow for it to be eligible for various awards throughout 2021.

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, the movie focuses on a Boston couple living in their own personal hells after a home birth incident. It follows the year-long battle following the incident in a heart-wrenching story. The movie itself is adapted from a play.

Reviews for the movie were ultimately extremely positive with high praise lumped on the two main stars but some think that the plot struggles to come together. SlashFilm’s Chris Evangelista gave the film at 7 out of 10 but relented: “Unfortunately, as good as these performances are, the film they occupy never clicks. There are subplots and diversions that feel needless”

As of the time of publishing, the movie holds an 81% on RottenTomatoes.

No trailer for the movie has been released just yet although The Upcoming does have this exclusive clip as we’ve embedded below.

We’d also thoroughly recommend watching this interview that Variety held with the cast and crew of the movie.

Are you looking forward to watching Pieces of a Woman when it drops on Netflix on January 7th? Let us know in the comments.