When will ‘Queen of the South’ Season 5 be on Netflix?

Queen of the South came back for its fifth and final season on USA Network between April and June 2021 and will eventually make its way onto Netflix across the globe. Sadly for most, you won’t be catching season 5 of Queen of the South on Netflix until 2022.

One of the most popular TV series the USA Network has to offer, Queen of the South has gone from strength to strength each season. Sadly though, despite not originally expected to be the final season, it was announced on March 8th that it was the case.

Production was delayed on season 5 and as a result, has taken a lot longer to air but that’s now been confirmed to start from April 7th, 2021 with the caveat that season five will be three episodes shorter, with only 10 to round out the show.

When will Queen of the South season five be on Netflix US?

The past four seasons we’ve seen arrive in either May or June the year after it airs.

Season 1 was added on May 9th, 2017, season 2 on May 22nd, 2018, season 3 on May 7th, 2019. and most recent season 4 arrived on June 6th, 2020.

With the resumption of the show happening in April 2021 it may not be until March or April 2022 until Queen of the South season 5 will be on Netflix in the United States.

With that said, given the show’s fifth season is the last and it’s not being added to Netflix sooner although there’s little precedence for this.

When is Queen of the South season 5 coming to other regions on Netflix?

Netflix UK is typically one of the first regions to receive the latest seasons of Queen of the South. Like the US, a release date is dictated by the broadcast dates for the series. Once the season premieres in America we’re likely to learn more.

Netflix Canada and Australia are also likely to receive the fifth season of Queen of the South around the same time as Netflix UK. All other regions of Netflix carry Queen of the South and will likely get the fifth season in early 2022 too.

