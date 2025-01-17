‘Resident Alien’ Season 3 Finally Sets Netflix Release (But Only In The United States)

Since its surprise addition in February 2024, Resident Alien featured heavily in the Netflix top 10s, leading to many wondering whether season 3 would join the streamer. Now, a year later, we’ve finally received confirmation it will, in fact, be coming to Netflix. The arrival of season 3 on Netflix comes ahead of the show’s fourth season airing on USA Network.

The addition of seasons 1 and 2 to Netflix was somewhat surprising, with TVLine first reporting the show was Netflix-bound earlier in January 2024. Netflix US added seasons 1-2 on February 13th, 2024, with other select Netflix territories, predominantly in Europe but also in India, also carrying the show from March 2024 onwards with the caveat that the streamer only added season 1.

The former Syfy show stars Alan Tudyk, who plays an alien who crash-lands on Earth and must find ways to adapt and keep his secret from being revealed. Season 3 aired on Syfy between February and April 2024 with a significantly reduced episode count from season 2 going from 16 episodes to only 8.

After being added to Netflix, the show has been in the US TV top 10s for a few weeks, peaking as the second most-watched show. In addition, it was in the global Netflix top 10s for 5 weeks globally between February 11th and March 17th, racking up 67.80 million hours watched, equating to 8.9M views.

Will Resident Alien Season 3 Come to Netflix?

In prior years, all Syfy series came to Netflix under an expansive overall deal where new show seasons would drop annually following their initial airing. Many of these shows, such as Happy! and The Magicians, are still streaming on Netflix.

That has not been the case for Resident Alien because Netflix picked it up outside of this arrangement, but we can finally confirm that the new season is hitting Netflix US. We predicted that it may be coming in early 2025, and that’s the case. All eight episodes of Resident Alien season 3 are scheduled to drop on Netflix US on February 13th, 2025.

Netflix will keep the show for at least another two years after that (its new expiration date is February 2027), but we suspect it may be pushed back even further if Netflix licenses season 5.

The addition to Netflix will give you time to catch up on Resident Evil before the show returns for its fourth season, which is scheduled for June 2024. As of the time of publishing, no release date has been set for that season, but we do know that it’s moving from Syfy to USA Network. Filming kicked off on the new season in early December in Vancouver, and the wrap is planned for March 2025.

Finally, if you need even more Resident Alien in your life, Dark Horse Comics recently announced it will expand the storyline with a new comic series focusing on Harry Vanderspeigle. Per Syfy Wire, the series will have four issues and be titled The Book of Life.

Are you looking forward to watching Resident Alien season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.