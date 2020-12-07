When will Season 11 of ‘Shameless’ be on Netflix?

Shameless season 11 just kicked off its final season on Showtime in the United States and will be coming to Netflix in most regions around the world in 2021. Here’s the current expected Netflix global release schedule for season 11 of the US adaptation of Shameless.

The longest-running series in Showtime’s history comes from Warner Brothers Television and after years of excellent drama (adapted from the UK counterpart), the series will be coming to an end.

Before the show will eventually come to Netflix, it airs in its entirety on the US premium network, Showtime first. In previous years the series has been airing after the summer between September and November. Before that, new seasons always began in January.

With season 11, though, the series won’t likely hit Showtime until at some point in 2021. Filming was originally due to start back in March but was yet to start as of August 2020. However, it did eventually get underway with season 11 starting on December 6th, 2020.

12 episodes are set to make up the final season.

a lot of shit’s gone down that we didn’t see coming, but one thing we know for sure: #Shameless will be back next week. pic.twitter.com/AcJA3OZ9Uh — Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) December 7, 2020

When will Shameless season 11 be on Netflix in the United States?

With only a month delayed from the 2019 schedule, we’re not currently expecting a huge delay in when the series comes to Netflix (assuming there’s not a big mid-season break).

In previous years, new seasons have always hit Netflix six months after they end airing in the US.

For example:

Season nine finished airing in March 2019 and arrived on Netflix in September 2019.

Season 10 finished airing in January 2020 and arrived on Netflix in July 2020.

Right now, we’re currently expecting season 11 to finish around Feburary or March 2021. That’d mean Netflix US would get season 11 of Shameless between August 2021 and September 2021. Again, this could change dramatically so we’ll keep you posted.

When will Shameless season 11 be on Netflix internationally?

If you live outside of the United States, you may be wondering where season 10 is before you start focusing on season 11.

Season 10 is set to hit Netflix internationally throughout the course of 2021.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, the wait can be made less cumbersome given the fact the original series recently touched down in the UK.

So, if you’re outside the United Kingdom, don’t expect season 11 of Shameless until at least some point in 2022 but as we stated above, we’ll update as and when we get more information on the delays to Shameless.

Are you looking forward to more Shameless on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.