When will Season 12 & 13 of Heartland be on Netflix?

Season 12 of Heartland has now finished airing on CBC with season 13 renewed and due for release in 2020 on the Canadian network. But when will season 12 and season 13 of Heartland be on Netflix? Let’s take you through the release schedule now.

Netflix, in some regions anyway, has been excruciatingly slow at getting new seasons of Heartland. The US, in particular, is typically between 1 and 2 seasons behind at any one time. Season 10 was added to Netflix in the United States in August 2018 with season 11 arriving on August 1st, 2019.

There’s a bunch of reasons why Heartland should be on your watchlist but if it isn’t already, here’s a little taste as to what you’re missing. The story is based on a book series by Lauren Brooke that follows two sisters and their grandfather looking after a ranch. It features the best parts of the job and the ever-changing landscape of running a ranch.

The show comes from CBC in Canada who distributes many of their shows on Netflix with some sitting under the Originals banner such as Workin’ Moms and Schitt’s Creek.

Season 12 of Heartland ran on CBC between January 2019 and April 2019 and season 13 then dropped between September 2019 and November 2019. A fourteenth season is currently up in the air as of January 2020.

When will season 12 of Heartland be on Netflix?

Season 12 has already aired on CBC in Canada and is available on most Netflix regions already.

The United States, however, is not one of them. We’re currently expecting the US to get S12 in its regular slot of August 2020.

As to why the US is so behind is likely because of the licensing deal that Netlfix has with CBC. It’s not too dissimilar to the likes of The Walking Dead having a fixed annual release on Netflix.

If you can’t wait, some have gone out and bought the new series via video on demand or boxsets.

When will season 13 of Heartland be on Netflix?

As is Netflix in the United Kingdom who will be the first region outside of Canada to get Heartland. Season 13 is currently scheduled to be on Netflix on March 1st, 2020.

The United States will likely be the last country to get season 13 of Heartland with it not being available until August 2021 at the earliest.

Are you waiting for more seasons of Heartland on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.