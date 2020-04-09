‘Workin Moms’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix Worldwide in May 2020

Workin Moms has quickly become a fan-favorite of comedy fans everywhere with all three seasons releasing in 2019 across Netflix worldwide. Having now finished airing in Canada, we finally have the worldwide Netflix release date for Workin Moms season 4.

The series is a comedy that looks into the lives of various working first-time mothers raising their kids in the 21st Century. In the most recent third season (that released on August 29th, 2019) we saw Kate adjusting to her new normal, Frankie hitting new heights in her professional career and Jenny also trying to be a better mother.

The series is not, in fact, a full Netflix Original. Instead, the series first airs on CBC in Canada and Netflix simply distributes it outside of Canada. It’s become a big success on Netflix alongside a similar comedy from Australia called The Letdown. Just last year, it was nominated for an International Emmy.

Workin Moms aired on CBC from February 18th to April 7th, 2020.

Workin Moms Season 4 Netflix Release Date

Season 4 was renewed for CBC and Netflix last year and aired throughout Winter 2020 on the Canadian network.

After a long wait, we got confirmation in April 2020 that Workin Moms season 4 would be coming to Netflix around the global (excluding Netflix Canada) on May 6th, 2020.

We've also updated our May 2020 release schedule to reflect the new addition.

Catherine Reitman took to Twitter on April 8th to also confirm the worldwide Netflix May date for season 4.

WEVE GOT A DATE PEOPLE.

Season 4 dropping on Netflix Worldwide on May 6! @WorkinMoms pic.twitter.com/1mIkQVmaTB — Catherine Reitman (@reitcatou) April 8, 2020

When will season 3 of Workin’ Moms be on Netflix in Canada?

Despite not being an Original in Canada, Netflix in CA currently carries both seasons 1 & 2. The series now seems to be renewing on an annual basis meaning we’d expect season 3 to be added sometime in 2020. That means we can probably expect season 4 to arrive in 2021.

