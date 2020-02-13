When will Season 4 of ‘Queen of the South’ be on Netflix?

Queen of the South returned for season 4 in 2019 on USA Network and will subsequently come to Netflix in 2020 in the US and a few other regions too. Here’s what you need to know about Queen of the South season 4 and when it’ll be coming to Netflix around the world.

Often compared to Breaking Bad, the high octane series sees Teresa flee her drug-runner captors to being her own drug empire. The series stars Alice Braga, Veronica Falcon, Peter Gadiot and Nick Sagar. The series is now USA Network’s longest current running show with Suits going off the air after season 9 this year.

Season 4 is once again consisted of 13 brand new episodes and saw a few new casting announcements. These notably include Chris Greene and Sofia Lama joining the cast for the fourth outing. Season 4 ran on USANetwork between June and August 2019.

Now let’s move onto when the next season of Queen of the South will be coming to Netflix in various regions.

When will Queen of the South season 4 be on Netflix in the US?

Let’s kick off with Queen of the South season 4 on Netflix in the United States.

For the past three seasons, we’ve seen new seasons added in May. Season 1 was added on May 9th, 2017, season 2 on May 22nd, 2018 and most recently, season 3 on May 7th, 2019.

That means we’re currently expecting Queen of the South season 4 to be on Netflix in May 2020. You may well find it’s timed to coincide a few weeks before the fifth season which was given the green light last year.

You were able to watch Queen of the South on catch-up via USA Network’s website but those have since expired meaning you’ll either need to wait for its Netflix release or buy it on VOD.

Queen of the South Season 4 Release Date on Other Netflix Regions

Netflixers in the United Kingdom usually has a slightly longer wait. Season 3 is due out in June 2019 with season 4 likely also coming next year in either May or June 2020.

Likewise, Netflix in Canada and Australia can also expect season 4 to arrive in June 2020.

Other regions also expected to get the season 4 release around this time includes:

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Poland

South Korea

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The Netherlands

Are you looking forward to season 4 of Queen of the South? Let us know in the comments down below.