When will Season 6 of ‘Riverdale’ be on Netflix?

Riverdale season 6 is coming to Netflix around the world but when will depend on where you live. If you’re outside the US, you already have access to episodes 1-5 with new episodes dropping again in March 2022. Here’s a complete rundown of when Riverdale season 6 will be streaming on Netflix.

We don’t yet know how many episodes will be in Riverdale season 6 but we do know that the series kicks off with a 5 episode event on November 16th.

Season 5 of Riverdale only wrapped up on The CW in early October 2021 due to filming delays caused by the global pandemic. That means those in the United States still currently don’t have access to season 5.

Netflix’s Sabrina Spellman will star in Riverdale season 6

It’s been a long time coming given that both Riverdale and Sabrina both come from the same source within the Archie comics universe. Katy Keane also exists in the same universe but isn’t present on Netflix.

Kiernan Shipka confirmed on October 8th that she’d be reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman.

The announcement came alongside the tease: “from Greendale to Riverdale.”

Shipka headlined the Netflix Original series (which was produced by Warner Brothers Television which is why she’s able to appear in Riverdale) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which ran for four seasons.

Her character will appear in a crossover that took place in the fourth episode.

For fans of the Netflix show, you’ll know things didn’t work out too well for Sabrina so how exactly she comes to reprise her role in Riverdale is yet to be seen.

The official Netflix synopsis for the sixth season is:

“Darkness knows no limits as Archie, Betty, Cheryl, Veronica and Jughead face a new season of uncertainty in their humble-yet-haunting hometown.”

Riverdale Season 6 Releasing Weekly on Netflix Outside the United States

For those outside the United States, once again you’ll be getting episodes of Riverdale season 6 weekly the day after it airs on The CW.

New episodes air Tuesdays before dropping on Netflix at 8:00 AM GMT in every region outside the United States. That includes Netflix Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin American, and the Middle East.

It’s worth noting that after episode 5, the series will go on a few months long hiatus before returning on March 21st.

Episode Number The CW Air Date Netflix Release Date Episode 1 – Welcome to Riverdale November 16th November 17th Episode 2 – Ghost Stories November 23rd November 24th Episode 3 – Mr. Cypher November 30th December 1st Episode 4 – The Witching Hour(s) December 7th December 8th Episode 5 – The Jughead Paradox December 14th December 15th Episode 6 – Unbelievable March 20th, 2022 March 21st Episode 7 – Death At a Funeral March 27th March 28th Episode 8 – TBD April 3rd April 4th Episode 9 April 10th April 11th Episode 10 April 17th* April 18th* Episode 11 April 24th* April 25th* Episode 12 May 1st* May 2nd* Episode 13 May 8th* May 9th Episode 14 May 15th May 16th Episode 15 May 22nd* May 23rd* Episode 16 May 29th* May 30th* Episode 17 June 5th* June 6th* Episode 18 June 12th* June 13th* Episode 19 June 19th* June 20th*

Note: this table assumes the new season will be 19 episodes long as per previous seasons. To be updated with new information as and when we get it.

We should also note that not all regions are included in this weekly schedule. For those in Latin America, you will have to wait until next year before season 6 hits. Season 5 only just touched down on Netflix Brazil recently according to JustWatch. This extends to Netflix Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

Netflix in South Africa and Spain are still yet to receive season 5 of Riverdale as of February 2022.

When will season 6 of Riverdale be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States is always one of the last to receive new seasons of Riverdale. Your best bet of watching season 6 early is to catch it live or watch via The CW’s app.

Beyond those options, waiting for Netflix will likely mean you’ll be waiting until around the middle of 2022 if not a little later before you’re able to catch all of season 6 on Netflix.

If we assume from March 20th there are 15 weeks straight (again we do not have an episode count confirmed just yet) worth of episodes, that’d have the series wrap up on June 19th, 2022. That’d mean we’d see season 6 of Riverdale added in either June or July 2022 at the earliest.

Traditionally, Netflix gets new seasons of The CW shows around 9 days after the finale airs.

Will you be checking out Riverdale season 6 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.