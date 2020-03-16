Schitt’s Creek has seen huge global success over the past few years thanks in part to its appearance on Netflix. With a sixth and final season in development, when will season 6 of Schitt’s Creek be on Netflix? Let’s take a look into the release schedule for Schitt’s Creek season 6.

For those unaware, Schitt’s Creek is about the fall of a well-regarded and wealthy family who lands on hard times. It features the talents of Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

Much of the success of the series, outside of its fantastic writing and casting has been attributed to Netflix. Despite this, CBC in Canada has said they have a reluctance to work with Netflix in the future which from our point of view is absurd.

The series is once again sticking with its familiar January release schedule in 2020. New episodes will release weekly in Canada from January 7th, 2020 and will consist of 14 new episodes.

To Our Dear Fans… pic.twitter.com/FIXjD3gbzA — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 21, 2019

When will Netflix US stream season 6 of Schitt’s Creek?

Netflix US first got Schitt’s Creek seasons 1 and 2 back in January 2017. Since then, Netflix has gotten new seasons on a regular annual basis which allows us to accurately predict when season 6 will stream.

Seasons 3, 4 and 5 have all arrived on Netflix in October with season 5 most recently arriving on October 10th. That means Netflixers in the US can almost certainly expect season 6 of Schitt’s Creek to stream on Netflix by October 2020 by the absolute latest.

When will other regions of Netflix get season 6?

Netflix UK has been reliably getting new seasons of Schitt’s Creek roughly a month or so after it wraps up on TV. Seasons 3, 4 and 5 have all arrived in the middle of May so we’re expecting Netflix UK to get Schitt’s Creek season 6 in May 2020.

That was then later confirmed in the middle of March that season 6 of Schitt’s Creek would arrive on Netflix on May 14th, 2020.

The sixth and ~final~ season of Schitt's Creek comes to Netflix on 14 May. pic.twitter.com/vXEeqcW28C — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 16, 2020

Netflix Australia will also follow in the UK’s footsteps and get season 6 sometime in mid-2020.

Netflix Canada can expect a similar wait to the United States although its worth noting new seasons have arrived in a stranger schedule over the years.

That’s when you’ll be streaming the final season of the fantastic comedy on Netflix. Are you looking forward to season 6? Let us know in the comments.