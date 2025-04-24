When Will ‘Until Dawn’ Release on Netflix?

It’s going to be a packed year for horror, with studios lining up some big theatrical swings—and Until Dawn is right up there among the most intriguing. Based on the beloved PlayStation 4 game that first released in 2015, the new adaptation reimagines the story for the big screen and is set to debut in cinemas before landing on Netflix later in 2025, albeit only in select regions.

The film introduces us to Clover and her group of friends, who return to a remote mountain valley exactly one year after the disappearance of Clover’s sister. Their search for answers quickly turns into a nightmare as they find themselves trapped in a time loop, reliving the same night of terror again and again. With masked killers stalking them and time constantly resetting, their only hope is to survive—until dawn.

Directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman, the movie’s cast includes Ella Rubin, ​Michael Cimino, ​Odessa A’zion, ​Ji-young Yoo, ​Belmont Cameli, ​Maia Mitchell, ​and Peter Stormare.

Reviews have been pretty mixed on the movie so far, with praises landing at the door of the gore and visual effects, but most of the criticisms lying at the door of it being too loose of an adaptation, alongside pacing and writing issues. It’s at a 50% on RottenTomatoes as of writing, we’ll see how audiences react in the days and weeks to come.

When will Until Dawn be on Netflix in the United States?

The United States will be receiving Until Dawn courtesy of the first-window deal with Sony Pictures that has been in place since 2022.

For the most part, it takes roughly 120 days (about 4 months) for movies to go from theaters to Netflix after the Sony Pictures first window deal. There have been instances where it’s been much later or significantly earlier, and that seems to be tied to the box office. Either way, we’re expecting the movie to hit PVOD in July before hitting Netflix in the US on or around August 23rd, 2025.

Will Other Regions of Netflix Pick Up Until Dawn?

Netflix US won’t be the only region getting Until Dawn later this year. Around the same time (late August), Netflix in India will receive the film alongside the US, and soon after, regions like Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Africa will stream the movie.

Other regions, including some European territories, such as Germany and the Netherlands, will receive the movie in 2026. For those in the United Kingdom or Canada, other providers have the first window rights, but from our observations, Netflix holds the second window rights, meaning it will be sometime in early to mid-2027 when the movie is released on Netflix there.

Until Dawn is available in theaters from April 25th, 2025.