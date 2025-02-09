Will ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Return for Season 5? Renewal Status and What To Expect

After nearly two years, Sweet Magnolias finally returned for its fourth season, which was filmed throughout much of 2024. If you’ve already binged all 10 new episodes, you may be wondering if a fifth season is on the horizon. Netflix has yet to officially greenlight another season, but early signs are looking positive.

Headlined by JoAnna García Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, these three women form the core of the Magnolias, navigating life in the Southern town of Serenity. The series has been captivating audiences since its debut in May 2020. It’s safe to say that season 4 has been the most eventful so far. This season features a time jump and plenty of festive moments, taking viewers through to Christmas, complete with a surprise Halloween wedding. The town also faces a major challenge in the form of a significant storm that affects the entire community.

Has Netflix Renewed Sweet Magnolias for a Season 5?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Not Yet Renewed

We can’t give a prediction based on viewing numbers, but we expect more to come based on all the whispers we’ve heard about how the future is set up and Netflix’s investment in this genre.

We can report that a writer’s room is already underway for season 5. What does that mean? That means the series is in active development and planning to return for a fifth season. It doesn’t mean that it’s greenlit just yet, nor has any production been scheduled to begin, meaning we should still keep an eye out on its viewing figures for its renewal. This early active development is common with Virgin River, One Piece, and The Lincoln Lawyer, all being recent examples of writer’s rooms being open ahead of an official renewal.

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson reiterated in an interview with Deadline that the show hasn’t yet been officially picked up for a fifth season just yet but has said, “I deeply, deeply hope that we get a Season 5” in an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM site.

How well is Sweet Magnolias performing on Netflix?

As of the initial time of publishing, we don’t yet have official data on how well Sweet Magnolias is performing. That data will be released on Tuesday, February 11th, at 8 PM GMT, so we’ll update this post with that information then.

When stats do come out, we’ll be looking for whether the series has maintained or grown its audience or, at the absolute worst, not bled significantly. If you look back at the first four-week stats for seasons 2 and 3, you can see the show only lost a bit of its audience season over season.

Early top 10s look a bit mixed on the show so far. The series is only the seventh most popular in the world, behind The Night Agent, Apple Cider Vinegar, and even The Recruit. In its first few days, the show has entered the top 10s in over 55 countries. The United States is the show’s best performer, having been number 1 since the release of season 4. That’s reflected on the heatmap of popularity globally provided by FlixPatrol and is accurate for February 9th, 2025.

Much more to come in this section so keep this post bookmarked for updates as and when we get them.

What to Expect from Sweet Magnolias Season 5 If It’s Renewed

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias may not leave viewers hanging on a cliffhanger, but it plants seeds for future storylines. The finale raises several intriguing questions about the characters’ futures—from Maddie’s exciting move to New York City and the challenges of maintaining long-distance relationships to Helen’s dream wedding plans and new romantic sparks for Isaac. Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson hints at Season 5 possibilities to TVLine that promise to further explore the balance between personal ambitions and family responsibilities and the journeys of self-discovery for several beloved characters.

Among the plot points we suspect will be explored going into a possible fifth season include:

Maddie’s Big Move: Maddie accepts a marketing position in New York City. Raises questions about her future in Serenity and potential time jumps exploring family dynamics. Speaking about the big job move and whether that means it’s the end of the Magnolias, Anderson said, “Our ladies have seen each other through bigger challenges than physical distance. When you love someone, you want what’s best for them and want to help them reach that goal. True friends celebrate each other in times of victory, embolden each other to seize their passion, and then link arms to figure out logistics.”

Helen’s Wedding Plans: Helen and Erik are engaged, setting up a highly anticipated, meticulously planned wedding. The extravagant wedding, including a notably long dress train, reflects Helen’s signature elegance.

Dana Sue’s New Direction and Isaac’s Love Life: Dana Sue embarks on a journey of self-discovery within the Serenity community. Her storyline will further explore personal growth and the challenges of stepping out of her comfort zone. Isaac finds a new love interest in Michael, an old college frenemy. His storyline involves coming to terms with his identity and family revelations, paving the way for a fresh start.

Ty and Annie’s Relationship Challenges: The couple faces a crossroads as Annie considers deferring her dream school to join Ty on a European tour. This dilemma highlights the broader theme of women balancing personal dreams with family expectations.



There’s More Sweet Magnolias on Netflix While You Wait…

We do have some good news if you’ve already binged through all of season 4 – there is some more Sweet Magnolias content you can enjoy right now. We are referring to Netflix Stories, Netflix’s interactive story game applications that allow you to interact and dive into the worlds of some of your favorite Netflix IPs, such as Outer Banks, Virgin River, and Emily in Paris.

Beginning on February 6th, Netflix has added Sweet Magnolias to the mix, and new episodes are regularly added. You’ll get to design your own character who is moving to the town of Serenity, having lost your job. Your summer spent in the picturesque town is made more tolerable by your relationship with three women who dub themselves Sweet Magnolias. The game encourages multiple playthroughs, given that some of the collectibles are tied to specific story paths.

Do you want to see Sweet Magnolias come back for a fifth season? Let us know in the comments down below.