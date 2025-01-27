‘Sweet Magnolias’ Next Netflix Show To Get The Netflix Games Treatment

Netflix Stories has already kicked off the year with Sex Education, and they’re not slowing down yet. We’re getting a brand new story within the main app imminently, which will coincide with the global release of season 4 of Sweet Magnolias on Netflix.

Netflix hasn’t officially announced the game yet, so how do we know Sweet Magnolias is coming to Netflix Stories? A new tile appeared once again, teasing a new story coming up.

This has been the case several times before, and we’ve yet to get one wrong – touch wood. The new blurry icon shows a tall, brown, bricked building. That resembles the Newton County Courrthosue in the Covington Town Square, a landmark in Georgia where the show has been filmed since season 1. Of course, that’s all we’ve got to go on for the moment, but the time of the release ahead of season 4 makes it a slam-dunk guess, at least in our view.

There is no release date for the game launch yet, although, as we say, expect the release to coincide with season 4, which drops on February 6th, 2025. As per the official Boss Fight website, “When the exact date of a new story’s release is determined, it will be listed in the app on the story’s icon. On that date, the first playable chapters will be available after 5:00 PM UTC (12:00 PM EST).” Those with push notifications enabled will get alerted.

If you’re not familiar with the Netflix Stories formula, here’s a quick rundown. The games bring some of your favorite characters and locations from your favorite Netflix shows and put you in the thick of the action, making decisions in conversations that can often dramatically change the unfolding stories. When you first boot the story, you’ll be tasked with designing your character before proceeding with regular chapter drops. For the most part, most titles based on scripted Netflix Originals recap events of prior seasons.

When Netflix officially launches Sweet Magnolias on Netflix Stories with a synopsis, photos, and videos, we’ll update this post with the latest.

Netflix Stories is very central to Netflix’s gaming strategy right now, with the game developed by Netflix’s internal studio, Boss Fight, which is also behind December’s hit game, Squid Game: Unleashed. Sweet Magnolias will mark the 11th entry (12th if you count the standalone Money Heist story) in the Netflix Stories app. Here’s a rundown of the other Netflix Stories currently available:

Love Is Blind

Virgin River

Money Heist (released as a separate app)

Perfect Match

Emily in Paris

Selling Sunset

Outer Banks

A Virgin River Christmas

The Perfect Couple

Love is Blind: Winters Kiss

Sex Education

Are you looking forward to Sweet Magnolias coming to Netflix Stories? Let us know in the comments.