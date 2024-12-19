‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date Confirmed & Everything We Know So Far

Sweet Magnolias is set to return for a fourth season in 2025. Filming wrapped up over the summer and is currently wrapping up in post-production. Here’s our updated guide to everything we know about Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias which is due to release in full on February 6th, 2025.

Since its debut in May 2020, Sweet Magnolias has become one of Netflix’s most beloved dramas, alongside the likes of Virgin River and Ginny & Georgia. Based on the book series by Sherryl Woods, the show is developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley.

The third season, consisting of ten episodes, premiered on Netflix globally on July 20, 2023. Now, let’s dive into everything we know about Season 4!

When was Sweet Magnolias renewed for Season 4?

Just under three months after the third season premiered, Netflix confirmed the renewal of Sweet Magnolias for Season 4 on October 19, 2023. Sheryl J. Anderson will return as showrunner and executive producer, celebrating the renewal on X, Anderson said:

“Thrilled we’re returning to Serenity and looking forward to our SAG siblings getting the deal they richly deserve so we can celebrate with them!”

Dan Paulson (Chesapeake Shores) will also return as an executive producer. Season 4 will consist of ten episodes, each about 50 minutes long. While it’s unclear if this will be the final season, it is not expected to be.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher shared a video on Instagram expressing:

“Oh, how good it feels to share this! And to finally say THANK YOU for making this show what it is. The support from each and every one of you at home (all over the world!) gives us the chance to keep telling a story that means so much to us. Season 4 is officially in the works, and buckle up… it’s going to be a big one!” Read Next Netflix Release Schedule 2025: All The New Movies and Series Coming

Anneliese Judge also reacted to the renewal, saying:

“A little over a dozen Netflix original series have streamed for more than three seasons. The numerous ways you all supported our show, writers, and actors during the strike is incredibly humbling. All I can say is thank you, thank you for loving our show. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do what I love…with these people I love…for another season.”

There were concerns about a renewal due to a decline in viewership from season 2 to season 3. However, the WGA page for Sweet Magnolias suggested that season 4 might have been in early development before the writer’s strike from May to September 2023. Sheryl J. Anderson shared photos of the Sweet Magnolias writing team on the picket line during the strike.

How Well Did Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Perform on Netflix?

The criteria for a season renewal at Netflix are not transparent, but some success indicators are available. According to Netflix’s announcement,

“Across its three seasons, Sweet Magnolias has been in the Global Top 10 for 10 weeks in over 60 countries. Season 3 premiered on Netflix on July 20, 2023, and debuted at #1.”

Additional insights from PlumResearch offer a deeper look at the metrics leading to the season 4 renewal. Here’s more about the viewership:

Official Netflix Top 10s for Sweet Magnolias Season 3

Netflix releases viewership stats for their top titles every Tuesday evening. Sweet Magnolias season 3 appeared in the global Netflix top 10s for four weeks, accumulating 126.40 million hours of viewership from July 16 to August 13 before dropping out of the rankings.

This contrasts with the five weeks that season 2 stayed in the top 10s. Here’s a comparison of weekly viewership hours between the two seasons:

Week # Season 2 Season 3 Week 1 43,000,000 39,500,000 Week 2 58,150,000 (+35%) 45,900,000 (+16%) Week 3 29,760,000 (-49%) 24,800,000 (-46%) Week 4 18,610,000 (-37%) 16,200,000 (-35%) Week 5 11,780,000 (-37%) Out of the top 10

Comparing the Completed Viewing Equivalent (CVE) provides a way to measure season 3’s performance relative to season 2 and other returning Netflix Originals. The CVE in the first four days for season 3 was 4.6 million views, compared to 5.1 million views season 2 achieved in three days. That suggests to us that the show is seeing a season-over-season decline.

What to Expect from Sweet Magnolias Season 4

Season 3 may not have ended with a significant cliffhanger, but it left several questions unanswered, paving the way for season 4.

One key question is about Erik and Helen’s potential reunion. Despite Helen ending things with Ryan, the future of her relationship with Erik remains uncertain. Their mutual affection is evident, but whether they can move beyond friendship is unknown.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season:

“Come spend the holidays in Serenity, as Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and — as always — weekly margaritas.”

Big Questions for Sweet Magnolias Season 4

Other significant questions leading into season 4 include:

What does the future hold for Peggy? Will she run for mayor after Trent’s resignation?

Considering Annie’s long-standing crush, will Ty and Annie finally become a couple?

Will Isaac reveal his significant secret about being Bill’s son to Noreen?

Is this the last we’ve seen of Kathy and Bill?

Brooke Elliott hinted at more stories to come in an interview with TV Line, stating:

“The finale offered some closure, but if you look closely, you can see there are still stories to be told. There are additional pieces that could be unveiled. Hopefully, we’ll get to explore more. That would be wonderful.”

Although the show has diverged from the original books, with eleven entries in the series, there remains ample material for future storylines.

Author Sherryl Woods teased some of the plots for the fourth season in an interview with Parade, saying, “There are many storylines that leave room for discussion—Cal and Maddie, Helen and Erik, Noreen and Jeremy, and Bill and Kathy, to name a few. There are so many things that could be done and so many things [where you think], Wait, what happens next in this?”

Seasonal Episodes in Season 4?

We can expect some seasonal episodes in season 4. Netflix was casting extras for various Christmas scenes, and according to Sweet Magnolias France, there may also be a Halloween-themed episode and possibly a Thanksgiving one.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Cast: Who’s New and Who’s Returning?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliot (Dana Sue Sullivan), and Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) will all return for a fourth season of Sweet Magnolias.

Additionally, the following actors are confirmed to return:

Paula Vreeland as Cal Maddox

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Caroline Lagerfelt as Paula Vreeland

Logan Allan as Kyle Townsend

Carson Rowland as Tyler ‘Ty’ Townsend

Artemis as Lily

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Frank Oakley as Harlan Bixby

Dion Johnstone as Eric Whitley

Shawn Passwaters as Dr. Howie Young

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey

Brittany L. Smith as Peggy Martin

Rachael Markarian as Wendy

Only one new cast member has been announced: Kamarion Miller, who will play Carter Glass in a recurring role. The young actor previously appeared in Chicago Fire, POWER BOOK IV, and Swagger. We can also confirm that actress Nikita Patel will play a recurring role in season 4. Previous credits include Clock, Rock Me, and After All.

Where is Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias in Production?

Following the renewal announcement, Sheryl J. Anderson shared an update about the writing process for the new season. On October 24, 2023, she posted on Instagram:

“Now that the news is out, I thought you might enjoy meeting the brilliant team working with me to craft Season 4 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS. From top left: Bianca Sams, myself, Alex Rubin, Barret Helms (with Room Mascot Tilly), Kale Futterman (with Room Mascot Charlie), Anthony Epling, Sara Jumel, and Sean Benum. You’re going to love what they’re creating!!!”

In December 2023, we learned that Sweet Magnolias season 4 would begin filming in January 2024, with the schedule initially set to run through July 2024. However, those dates were adjusted, and filming commenced on February 20 and concluded on May 29, 2024.

Pre-production started in January 2024, with both Norman Buckley and Sheryl J. Anderson sharing photos on Instagram on January 9, 2024, confirming the return to production with the caption:

“The first on-set picture of the season. So happy to be back home in Serenity!!! Season 4, here we go!”

Norman Buckley announced the start of filming for the fourth season on February 20 by posting a slideshow of on-set pictures on Instagram, stating:

“First day of shooting on Sweet Magnolias season 4. Showrunner Sheryl Anderson, writers Anthony Epling and Sara Jumel, executive producer Dan Paulson and co-executive producer Matt Drake, and me with director of our first block, Lauren Petzke.”

On April 9, 2024, the official account for the show posted an update that they were halfway through filming, saying, “Somehow, it is already halfway through filming the season! Our cast and crew are hard at work, but there’s always time for a little treat.”

Anderson added, “Why do the best times go by so quickly? Such an honor and delight to work with this incredible cast and crew. They make everything go so smoothly, we’re halfway through in a heartbeat! Pour it out (even if it’s coffee)”

On May 30, it was confirmed that filming had wrapped on season 4, with many involved in the show confirming this milestone. The official Sweet Magnolias page posted:

“As of this morning, at 3:33am, Sweet Magnolias Season 4 has wrapped filming. This season is filled with love, laughter, tears, thrills, and many, many margaritas. Congratulations to our writers, cast, crew, producers, executives, and everyone who touched this show. We can’t wait to pour it out with all of you!”

On November 23rd, 2024, we got an update by Norman Buckley giving us an update on post-production, saying, “Final sound mix today of #SweetMagnolias season four with LA peeps and Vancouver post-production crew. A great season is coming your way soon on Netflix!”

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 Episode Titles, Directors, and Writers

Heather Headley shared the title for the first episode:

Episode 401 – The Other Side of the Veil Written by Barret Helms

Episode 402 Written by Anthony Epling

Episode 403 Written by Kale Futterman

Episode 404 Written by Bianca Sams

Episode 405 Written by Barret Helms

Episode 406 Written by Anthony Epling

Episode 407 Written by Alex Rubin

Episode 408 Written by Kale Futterman

Episode 409 Written by Sara Jumel

Episode 410 Written by Sheryl J. Anderson



In August 2024, we revealed the other nine episode titles although we don’t quite have the exact order just yet:

Abundant Grace

Dance Your Sugarplum Off

Do Not be Afraid

Hide and Seek

How Great Thou Art

Practical Dreams

Ring That Bell

True North

Walls and Doors

JoAnna Garcia Swisher will be stepping into the director’s chair for season 4, according to a report and interview with the star published in July 2024. When asked about her experience, Swisher said:

“It’s amazing. It’s definitely something that I feel so excited to be able to do, to take that next step in my career, and help tell stories on Sweet Magnolias in a different way than I have from just playing Maddie. Having the opportunity to celebrate and support my cast mates, and being able to be their partner in a different way after being an actor onscreen for so many years — it was just otherworldly.”

Other directors for season 4 include:

Lauren Petzke (Returning director)

(Returning director) Christine Swanson (New director)

Will There Be A Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias?

Maybe is the answer at the moment. We’ve learned that there’s been some development work on a fifth season, but it’s not officially greenlit. Netflix declined to comment.

In an interview with Tresa Magazine, show star Ella Grace Helton said, “2025 is going to be great because Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias will be coming out, and there’s a lot more of me as Katie on screen. It’s the best season yet, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. And, of course, we are hoping we get to make a Season 5.”

Are you excited for Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias? Share your thoughts in the comments below.