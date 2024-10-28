‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4: Will Netflix Renew & Everything We Know So Far

The Lincoln Lawyer has just returned for its third season and a fourth season is looking highly likely after that cliffhanger ending, promising early viewership stats and signals from the cast and crew that more is on the way. Still, it’s yet to be officially announced. Here’s what we know about season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Adapting The Gods of Guilt, Netflix’s legal drama (rescued originally from CBS) unexpectedly reversed from the split-season release back to binge for its third season. It sees the return of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell in their respective roles, adapting the works of Michael Connelly. All ten episodes dropped on Netflix globally on October 17th, 2024.

Will The Lincoln Lawyer get renewed for a season 4?

Our Renewal Prediction

Expecting Renewal

Netflix has yet to officially announce a fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer as of October 28th, but we’re currently predicting a pretty comfortable renewal order for the show.

Over the summer, you may recall that we reported on the fact the series was already eying an early season 4 renewal. That news came after Neve Campbell revealed in an interview that she’d already signed on for a fourth season of the show, saying to Press Pass LA, “I did two episodes of the third season and have now committed to doing the entire fourth season. Maggie and Mickey have had their journey and they’ve gone through some struggles and there’s been a separation has occurred and that lives out in season three. And now that I’ve decided to come back to the show, there’ll be a lot more.”

Since then, we’ve learned that a writer’s room is already in place for the 2025-26 season, and Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey have signed up again as showrunners.

All that remains is for Netflix to review the stats and give a formal green light pickup for season 4. When they do that, we’ll update this article.

How well is The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 performing on Netflix?

Using a few different sources, we can check The Lincoln Lawyer’s performance so far. Prior seasons have been incredibly sticky in the top 10s. Season 1 grew its audience quite a lot after the first few weeks, and season 2 was aided by splitting its season to keep it in the top 10s for eight weeks.

In week 1 (first four days), season 3 scored 59.20 million hours watched, closing in at 7 million views. If we stack up the views season over season, we can see with week 1 that the show is already on par with prior seasons (note season 1 was released on a different day, so it’s not a perfect comparison):

Let’s stack up its performance thus far against other series debuts throughout 2024 and see how it’s performing so far (this will be updated when new data becomes available), with early data suggesting it’s middle of the road but ultimately doing well for a show in season 3.

For the moment, it’s a little early on FlixPatrol data. We’ll use their daily top 10 data from 90+ countries to see how sticky the new season is being within the top 10s despite lots of competition coming up. We can’t do a direct comparison against season 2, given that it dropped in two halves. That said, Google Trends data suggests that season 3 has increased interest over season 2. That extends to Wikipedia pageviews, too.

What to expect from The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

As a very quick recap of the events of season 3, Mickey himself is all wrapped up with Julian’s case and the Glory Days murderer uncovered. Having just helped someone else who was framed, Haller now finds himself in the crosshairs after he’s been framed for the murder of Sam Scales. The last we see of Mickey is after being pulled over for a missing number plate, which then escalates when it’s found that blood is gushing out of his car following a team celebration at a fancy restaurant.

What book would be next to get adapted?

As a reminder, here’s how Netflix has opted to adapt The Lincoln Lawyer novels by Michael Connelly thus far:

The Lincoln Lawyer (2005)

The Brass Verdict (2008) – adapted in season 1

The Reversal (2010)

The Fifth Witness (2011) – adapted in season 2

The Gods of Guilt (2013) – adapted in season 3

The Law of Innocence (2020) – expected to be adapted in season 4

Resurrection Walk (2023)

Given the ending to season 3 (and hints from the showrunners in various interviews), season 4 would almost certainly be using 2020’s The Law of Innocence as its foundation. Here’s the synopsis of that particular novel:

“Defense attorney Mickey Haller is pulled over by police, who find the body of a client in the trunk of his Lincoln. Haller is charged with murder and can’t make the exorbitant $5 million bail slapped on him by a vindictive judge. Mickey elects to defend himself and must strategize and build his defense from his jail cell in the Twin Towers Correctional Center in downtown Los Angeles, all the while looking over his shoulder–as an officer of the court he is an instant target. Mickey knows he’s been framed. Now, with the help of his trusted team, he has to figure out who has plotted to destroy his life and why. Then he has to go before a judge and jury and prove his innocence.”

For any fans of the books, you’ll know while the ending of season 3 didn’t set up any new case, it certainly hinted at events from The Law of Innocence by the end.

Plans for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5, 6, and Beyond

With more books to adapt, there’s plenty of source material. Talking to TV Insider, showrunner Ted Humphrey told them they have “a sense of where we would go for a potential Season 5 and even 6 beyond that,” adding that the author of the novels has hinted that he may have another entry in the works which could also provide additional material for where the show heads next beyond the readily available adaptations. The showrunners have also hinted that they’d be willing to keep going beyond the available material, too.

Now it’s over to you – do you think Netflix should renew The Lincoln Lawyer for a season 4? Let us know in the comments.