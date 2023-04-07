Will ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Return to Netflix in 2023?

When will Collection 11 / Season 11 (actually, season 14 if you’re being pedantic) of The Great British Baking Show arrive on Netflix? If it’s anything like prior years, it’ll be in Fall 2023. Here’s what we know so far.

The Great British Bake Off, as it’s known in the UK, has been coming to Netflix in the US in some form or another for many years now, although only six collections of the show are currently available, with all the PBS seasons having been removed.

The good news is that the show has been renewed and will return in 2023.

A couple of major changes will occur heading into the new season, with the big one being the replacement of Matt Lucas, who departed the show in 2023. He’ll be replaced with the British talk show presenter Alison Hammond, who you may remember hosting the BAFTAs earlier this year.

That means the hosts for series 14 will be Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, and Alison Hammond.

Beyond the host change, reports out of the UK suggest we’re also seeing challenges changed after numerous complaints last season.

Expected to be filmed at Welford Park from April 2023 through to the Summer, the new season will be expected to air weekly in the United Kingdom from late August to late September 2023.

Netflix doesn’t confirm it’ll receive the show until a few weeks before it’s due to air. Still, assuming the rights have stayed with Netflix (there’s nothing to suggest otherwise), you can expect weekly episodes coming to Netflix on the Friday after they air in the United Kingdom on Channel 4 starting in September 2023.

Of course, only Netflix in the United States receives The Great British Baking Show, and that’s not expected to change in 2023.

What about The Great British Baking Show spin-offs?

We’ve got confirmation more is on the way with the respective spin-offs too.

The Great British Baking Show: Juniors will return for another season on Netflix US on May 3rd, 2023. It’s expected to be season 7 (but Netflix is labeling it as season 2).

will return for another season on Netflix US on May 3rd, 2023. It’s expected to be season 7 (but Netflix is labeling it as season 2). The Great British Baking Show: Holidays are usually a year behind on Netflix, so we expect the 2022 holiday specials aired on Channel 4 to arrive between November and December 2023. This year, the two specials included Channel 4 legends and stars from prior seasons of Bake-off competing.

are usually a year behind on Netflix, so we expect the 2022 holiday specials aired on Channel 4 to arrive between November and December 2023. This year, the two specials included Channel 4 legends and stars from prior seasons of Bake-off competing. The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals was added to Netflix US for the first time in February 2023. No word on whether any future seasons will arrive, but it’s likely any that do would come again in February 2024.

In the meantime, Netflix also has some other baking shows for you to enjoy (both for those in the United States and globally). Highlights include Easy-Bake Battle, Bake Squad, Baking Impossible, and the gameshow, Is It Cake?

Are you looking forward to another season of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.