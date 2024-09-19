‘The Great British Baking Show’ Collection 12 Coming to Netflix Weekly in 2024

The Great British Baking Show (aka The Great British Bake Off) has now been a staple of the Netflix US Original library for the past few years, but will it be back for a new season? The answer is yes with weekly episodes beginning to drop starting September 27th, 2024.

Netflix in the United States has been the streaming home for The Great British Baking Show for several years now. The PBS series was available through the 2010s before Netflix exclusively picked up the show in 2018. Since then, new seasons have come annually, and we’ve also seen many spin-offs join the streamer.

When will Collection 12 of The Great British Baking Show be on Netflix?

The show has already been renewed for series 15 (or collection 12, as Netflix labels it because it doesn’t include the PBS seasons), and applications for the new season first opened up in October 2023. Applications were being accepted through January 2nd of this year, with filming for the new season taking place for 21 days over ten weeks between April and August 2024.

Netflix always gets new episodes just a few days after they aired in the UK (typically on Fridays). That’s always in September, so we’re expecting ten weeks of Baking Show goodness beginning in late September 2024 through to late November/early December.

That’s now confirmed, with ten episodes scheduled to drop starting September 27th, 2024.

The new season was filmed at Welford Park again. Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond are returning to host duties and Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judges.

While Netflix hasn’t publicly outlined its arrangement with Love Productions for the rights to The Great British Baking Show, our current understanding is that it has an agreement for ten years through 2028. At the very least, that’s when all prior seasons are set to expire.

What about the Great British Baking Show Spin-offs?

Netflix US is home to three spin-offs of The Great British Baking Show, but unlike the flagship series, they don’t get new episodes promptly.

For the first time in recent years, Netflix picked up a few spin-off shows, including The Professionals spin-off, which arrived on Netflix US in February 2023. Season 6 arrived in February, and season 7 dropped in July 2023. We’re expecting season 8, which aired on Channel 4 between July and September 2023, to arrive sometime in 2024.

For the past two years, Netflix has been getting the spin-off series Great British Baking Show: Juniors in the middle of the year. So expect that again, given that Netflix is behind by two seasons. They currently house seasons 6 and 7, with seasons 8 and 9 released in early 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Finally, you have the holiday specials, which are always a year behind on Netflix. Without exception, new seasons of that spin-off have dropped on Netflix annually in either November or December, so we expect season 7 to arrive in late 2024.

Are you looking forward to another season of The Great Baking Show on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments.