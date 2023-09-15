The Great British Baking Show Collection 11 Coming to Netflix US Weekly

The Great British Baking Show will be coming back to Netflix US for weekly episodes again! Also known as The Great British Bake-Off, the competition baking series pits bakers against each other, hoping to impress the judges and take home the grand prize. Series 14 (or Collection 11 as Netflix dubs it) begins hitting weekly starting at the end of September.

Earlier this year, we posted about whether or not The Great British Baking Show would be back for an additional season and, specifically, whether it’d come to Netflix. Thankfully, all our predictions have come true, with Netflix confirming they’d get weekly episodes again via their social channels.

To stress, only Netflix in the United States has access to The Great British Baking Show. There are currently no plans to add the show in other regions, we’re told.

When will new episodes of The Great British Baking Show drop on Netflix in 2023?

New episodes come to Netflix a few days after they air in the United Kingdom (so if you want to avoid spoilers – you’ll need to mute keywords on social media and don’t look at news articles!) with the UK airing it on Tuesdays before Netflix getting new episodes on Fridays.

Here’s the episode schedule for Collection 11 (or Season 14 for those in the UK), with new episodes hitting Netflix at midnight PST.

Episode Number UK Air Date Netflix US Release Date Episode 01 September 26th September 29th Episode 02 October 3rd October 6th Episode 03 October 10th October 13th Episode 04 October 17th October 20th Episode 05 October 24th October 27th Episode 06 October 31st November 3rd Episode 07 November 7th November 10th Episode 08 November 14th November 17th Episode 09 November 21st November 24th Episode 10 November 28th December 1st

Note: Release dates are subject to change.

Collection 11 of The Great British Baking Show will have a new host

As announced a little earlier in the year, a new host would be joining the show alongside returning presenters Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

We’re referring to Alison Hammond, who most Americans may not be familiar with as she’s best known for being a daytime TV host here in the UK. A few of her clips have gone virally globally, however, including the time she met Ryan Gosling and Harison Ford.

Filming on the series took place in the Spring of this year, with filming once again returning to Welford Park.

Don’t forget that a slew of the earlier seasons remain on Netflix (although the BBC seasons were removed), plus Netflix is also the home of the Junior Baking Show spin-off and, as of this year, is now home to The Professionals too.