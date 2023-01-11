The Great British Baking Show Spin-off ‘The Professionals’ Heading to Netflix

The Great British Baking Show has become a reality show staple in the United States, and now one of the numerous spin-offs to the show has been announced to be making its way onto Netflix. Baking Show: The Professional arrives on Netflix in the US in February 2023.

Called Bake Off: The Professionals in the United Kingdom, the spin-off series has been on the air since 2016 and is now in its seventh season on Channel 4 (although Channel 4 calls it series five because seasons 1-2 aired on BBC Two). Unlike the flagship series, The Great British Baking Show, this series doesn’t see amateurs compete for the top prize but rather professionals in the baking field.

We understand that season 6 (or series four, as Channel 4 labels it – Netflix will label it as season 1) is scheduled to come to Netflix on February 1st, 2023. All 10 episodes will arrive together and not weekly like the main show.

Per Channel 4, here’s what you can expect from the spin-off, “Liam Charles and Tom Allen host the toughest Bake Off on TV, as teams of pastry chefs from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses compete to be crowned best patisserie team in Britain.”

The season set to arrive on Netflix aired from May 25th, 2021, and saw 12 teams of pastry chefs go head to head in the battle to become crowned the winner.

It’s important to note that Baking Show: The Professional’s addition to Netflix only applies to the United States. Other regions have yet to receive the mothership series or its other spin-offs, and there’s currently no indication that’s changing.

This isn’t the first spin-off Netflix has picked up in recent years. Last year, they acquired a season of Junior Baking Show which arrived on August 17th, 2022 and became one of the biggest kids titles of the year.

The main show also received a new season in 2022, with Collection 9 dropping weekly episodes from September 16th, 2022, to the end of the year. The festive spin-off also received a new season in November 2022.

The new series carries a TV-G with warnings for gore, language, suggestive dialogue, and violence.