WWE Live-Shows & PPV Schedule on Netflix in 2025

We’re only several weeks away from Raw’s debut on Netflix, where it will call home for the next ten years. While Smackdown and NXT will stay on their respective networks outside the US in select territories, the two brands will also call Netflix home. So below, we’ve compiled the schedule of WWE shows and PPVs that will be seen on Netflix in 2025.

At the start of 2024, Netflix announced its incredible new $5 billion ten-year deal with the WWE, which sees Raw move to the platform exclusively in the US. The landmark deal also included overseas territories that will see Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and the PPV events such as Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, and Summerslam call Netflix home.

With weekly shows coming to Netflix in January 2025, we’ve compiled the current list of confirmed broadcast dates from Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and the PPVS below.

Please note: The dates listed below are not the full completed list; as more dates are announced, we’ll update the schedules below.

WWE Raw Netflix Schedule January-March 2024

Raw is currently the only WWE show that will air on Netflix in the US and select territories.

Date Location Broadcast Time (EST) January 6th Inuit Dome – Los Angeles, CA 8:00 PM January 13th SAP Center – San Jose, CA 8:00 PM January 20th American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX 8:00 PM January 27th State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA 8:00 PM February 3rd Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH 8:00 PM February 10th Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN 8:00 PM February 17th Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC 8:00 PM

WWE Smackdown Netflix Schedule January-March 2024

Smackdown airs on Netflix in selective territories outside the US. In the US, It is available exclusively on the USA Network.

Date Location Broadcast Time (EST) January 3rd Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ 8:00 PM January 10th Moda Center – Portland, OR 8:00 PM January 17th Pechange Arena – San Diego, CA 8:00 PM January 24th Moody Center – Austin, TX 8:00 PM February 7th FedExForum – Memphis, TN 8:00 PM February 21 Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA 8:00 PM March 7 Wells Fargo Center, Philidelphia, PA 8:00 PM

WWE NXT Netflix Schedule January-March 2024

NXT airs on Netflix outside of the US in selective territories. In the USA, NXT episodes will be broadcast on The CW.

Date Location Broadcast Time (EST) January 7th WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM January 14th WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM January 21st WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM January 28th WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM February 8th WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM February 4 WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM February 11 WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM February 18 WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM February 25 WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM March 3 WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM March 10 WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM March 17 WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM March 24 WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM March 31 WWE Performance Center 8:00 PM

Until the WWE announces a PPV or event for NXT, we will presume the schedule will remain weekly without any breaks. Once a PPV or event for NXT is announced, we’ll update the list above.

WWE PPVs on Netflix in 2025

WWE PPVS will only be shown on Netflix in select territories outside the USA. WWE PPVs will continue to be shown exclusively in the US on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

WWE Royal Rumble – February 1st – Indianapolis, Indiana – Lucas Oil Stadium – 6:00 PM (ET)

WWE Elimination Chamber – March 1st – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre – 6:00 PM (ET)

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 – April 19th – Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium – 7:00 PM (ET)

– April 19th – Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium – 7:00 PM (ET) WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 – April 20th – Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas – Allegiant Stadium – 7:00 PM (ET)

WWE Summerslam Night 1 – August 1st – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey – 7:00 PM (ET)

– August 1st – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey – 7:00 PM (ET) WWE Summerslam Night 2 – August 2nd – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey – 7:00 PM (ET)

Are you looking forward to watching the WWE on Netflix in 2025? Let us know in the comments below!