‘Evil’ Season 3 Sets Netflix US Release as Season 4 Remains Exclusive to Paramount+

Evil triumphantly returned to Netflix in the United States in 2024, although newer seasons were locked to Paramount+ at the time. We can now confirm that Netflix licensed the third season of the show from late December 2024, with season 4 still expected to be locked to Paramount+ for the foreseeable future.

Note: This article only covers Netflix in the United States. The series does not stream on Netflix in any other region.

As we first reported, Netflix re-added Evil Season 1 and also picked up Season 2 for the first time in late April 2024. Netflix had previously streamed season 1 in October 2020 for a single year to drum up interest in the then-CBS series, which would later move to Paramount+. Since its re-addition to Netflix earlier this year, the series was featured in the TV top 10s for around a week before dropping out, according to FlixPatrol.

Season 3 of Evil to stream on Netflix US in December 2024

Let’s start with the good news – we have a release date for season 3 of the show. We can confirm that all ten episodes of the season that aired on Paramount+ between June and August 2022 will be added to Netflix US on December 31st, 2024.

In Season 3 of Evil, David grapples with his new role as a priest while facing increasingly bizarre supernatural cases, testing his faith and morality. Meanwhile, Kristen and Ben confront dark forces that threaten their families and sanity as they uncover deeper conspiracies tied to demonic influences and technological manipulation.

Netflix will keep the rights to the show throughout 2025 with the license set to be renewed on December 31st, 2025.

Where to Stream Season 4 of Evil Until Netflix Licenses It

There is no word on when that fourth and final season will be coming to Netflix. According to JustWatch, the only option currently is Paramount+, which has access to only seasons 3 and 4. While Prime Video did carry the third season for a while, that’s no longer the case.

Of course, the show was eventually canceled after season 4, and no season 5 is currently in the works at Paramount+. As we covered in July, a large contingent of the show’s fanbase is still campaigning for Netflix to revive the show (including creators Robert and Michelle King) for seasons 5, 6, and beyond. Sadly, any revival is out of the question right now with the show’s creators saying it’s “too late.”

Are you looking forward to newer seasons of Evil coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below, and keep this article bookmarked—we’ll update it the second we know more!