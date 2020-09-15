‘You’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

After another excellent season of You, it should come as no surprise that Netflix has officially renewed You for a season 3. This is everything you need to know about season 3 of You including whether production is still on track given the Coronavirus outbreak, news, predictions, and what to expect.

In less than a month after its season 2 release, Netflix has confirmed its commitment to You, by renewing the popular psychological-crime drama for a third season. It shouldn’t come as any particular surprise given the second season was viewed by over 54 million people.

The second season saw a change of scenery for Joe, moving from the Big Apple that is New York to the Golden Coast of Los Angeles.

Changing his name to ‘Will’ it didn’t take long before his new muse arrived, Love Quinn. Despite his determination to change his murderous way, naturally, people just seemed to die around Joe. A climactic finale left fans wanting more, and thankfully Netflix will be providing the goods eventually.

Now let’s get into everything we know about season 3 of You.

Has You been renewed for season 3 at Netflix?

Official renewal status: Renewed (last updated: 01/14/2020)

According to our sources, season 3 of You was in “active development” shortly before its season 2 release date. Our sources also indicate that Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble will remain the showrunners for season 3 and it’s due to be filmed in California once again.

The series was given an official renewal on January 14th, 2020 with a short teaser. It mentions “New Year, New You“.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

For season 3, the You writers now have their own Twitter account as of February 27th and will likely be chronicling their progress.

What to expect from season 3 of You on Netflix

Below, we’ll now cover what we know and speculate about what we can expect to see from season 3 of You.

New “major recurring guest star”

In September 2020, we learned that You is currently casting a brand new member of the cast. His name is Dante and here’s what the casting call says about the character:

“A veteran whose sight was damaged in combat, Dante works at the local library. A step-father to his partner Ted’s two boys, Dante is sarcastic, world-weary, and unfailingly dependable. We are looking for an Actor who is Visually Impaired – this includes LOW VISION (degenerating vision), LEGALLY BLIND or Totally BLIND.”

A casting grid also confirms (not to anyone’s surprise) that Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, and Saffron Burrows are also set to return.

What will happen in season 3 of You?

Warning: Potentially huge spoilers for season 2.

The second season saw a huge twist at the end of the ninth episode when it was revealed that Love Quinn, had murdered Delilah. Joe was out Joe’d by Love when she revealed she had been following him and knew of his antics all along, but loved him all the same. She also revealed she framed her brother, Forty, and killed his lover when they were teenagers.

Forty, unaware of his sister’s actions, attempted to protect her from Joe but ultimately lead to his death. Attempting to execute Joe, Forty was shot and killed by Officer Vasquez, who had followed Delilah’s sister to Anavrin. With Forty’s attempted murder and Quinn’s money situation resolved, Joe was wiped off the suspect list for Henderson’s death.

Moving to a home in the suburbs with a heavily pregnant girlfriend, the third season is set up when Joe heavily hints his new “victim” will be his next-door neighbor.

Lead actor, Penn Badgley has stated that Joe will go looking to get back what was taken from him in his childhood which was revealed when he was speaking to Entertainment Tonight shortly before a third season was officially confirmed.

With the books story ending at the second season, a third season will see the largest leap yet away from the source material. Caroline Kepnes’ book Hidden Bodies was the inspiration for the story of the second season, and despite the series deterring from the main plot of the book, it was still a wealth of information on the characters. Caroline Kepnes’s only work since that release being Providence, a separate story altogether.

Showrunner Sera Gamble has stated that they do have plans for season 3 having said back in January 2019: “I will say that we have an idea for season three that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer’s] room every day.”

Where is You Season 3 in production?

As of March 2020, the series third season was still in the writing phase and we were expecting filming to get underway in the summer. However, with all the COVID-19 disruption that never came to fruition.

All of the writers worked on writing the series exclusively from home as they shared on their collective Twitter account.

We hope you’re doing your best to social distance/stay home right now. I know it’s hard, but it’s important right now. And we hope our new writing partners bring you some joy. Feel free to post pics of your isolation buddies in this thread too. Much love ❤️ — youwriters (@youwriters) March 18, 2020

In September 2020, we got word via scooper Daniel Richtman that You season 3 is tentatively due to begin filming in early November 2020 and then film until “Late April 2021”. He also revealed the set, as with most other Netflix productions, will have strict COVID-19 restrictions.

When will season 3 of You release on Netflix?

The most important question of all.

When could we expect to see You season 3 on Netflix?

So far, only a broad 2021 release date has been announced. As we mentioned in our production tracking above, we’re expecting the series to be filmed from late 2020 into 2021.

Right now we’re expecting a Q2-Q4 2021 You season 3 Netflix release date.

Are you looking forward to another season of You? Let us know in the comments.