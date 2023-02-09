Every Song in ‘You’ Season 4 Part 1 Soundtrack

Across the four seasons there have been a whole multitude of songs featured in You. From the incredibly popular, to the incredibly obscure, for the first half of the fourth season of You we’ve put together the full list of all the songs featured.
Below you’ll find our Spotify playlist, which contains the songs featured in the fourth season of You. We’ve also gone through episode by episode so you’ll know where each and every song can be found. However, we have omitted adding the music from the score.
There are fewer songs than expected featured throughout the fourth season. We’ll ensure to update the list once the second half of the fourth season has landed on Netflix.
Episode 1 – Joe Takes a Holiday
- Oxford Comma – Vampire Weekend
- Strangers – Roosevelt
- The Kids Are All Dying – Finneas
- Paris Tropical – Minuit
- vacation – Travelle
- Heads Will Roll – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- Killer – Valerie Broussard
Episode 2 – Portrait of the Artist
- Shyguy – Brijean
- Emergency – Sofi Tukker, Novak & YAX.X
Episode 3 – Eat the Rich
- Trust No One – Beginners
Episode 4 – Hampsie
- Hollow – Saavan
- Violin Concerto No. 5 In A, K.219 – Adagio
- Love Is a Bitch – Two Feet
- Dancing With Myself – Generation X
- Aint Going Nowhere – Bleeding Fingers
- Heart of Glass – Blondie
Episode 5 – The Fox and the Hound
- Dangerous (Oliver Remix) – Big Data & Joywave
- Inside My Eyelids – DLG.
