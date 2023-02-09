‘YOU’ Season 4 Part 2: What to Expect and Coming to Netflix in March 2022

After a dramatic start to the fourth season of You, fans will be ravenous for the remaining five episodes. The wait for part 2 won’t be long, as You will return to Netflix in March 2022. With a month to digest what just happened in part 1, we’re covering everything you need to know about season 4 part 2 of You, including the release date and what to expect.

You is a Netflix Original romantic crime drama series created by Greg Berlanti and based on the novels You and Hidden Bodies by author Caroline Kepnes.

Prior to its arrival on Netflix, the series was on Lifetime. However, once Netflix picked up the series as an original, the streaming service’s global reach helped push the popularity of You into the stratosphere and has been one of Netflix’s most popular crime dramas since.

Each season of You sees Joe move location. The deeply unsettled romantic serial killer has traveled from New York to Los Angeles, to Madre Linda, to Paris, France, and in season 4 to London, England.

When is You season 4 part 2 coming to Netflix?

Fans won’t have long to wait for the second half of season 4.

Already announced ahead of time, You season 4 part 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, March 9th, 2022.

What to expect from You season 4 part 2

Will Joe have a happy ending with Kate?

Women who cross paths with Joe have a tendency to die, especially those who he either falls in love with or sleeps with.

Kate is probably the last person Joe would have expected to begin falling in love with. But, in order to keep her safe, he is actively trying to stop the relationship from progressing any further. However, Kate isn’t a person who you easily say no to. Despite rejecting her advances to take the relationship further, Joe will ultimately give in to his feelings eventually.

As for happy endings, Joe has struck out with every woman he has fallen in love with. Joe has murdered two out of the four women he had previously been in love with.; Candace, Beck, Love, and Marienne. Love murdered Candace to protect Joe. Marienne, terrified of Joe, rejected him and fled back to Paris.

It could be the fifth time lucky for Joe, or Kate will wind up dead.

Will Rhys be Joe’s downfall?

Published authors, minor celebrities, heiresses, socialites, and many other prominent people have died either directly, or indirectly by Joe. And, when you consider the high profiles of people Joe has rubbed shoulders with, he definitely should have been killed or incarcerated by now.

Rhys unexpectedly saved Joe’s life after Roald was hunting him. However, Rhys locked Joe and the unconscious Roald in a cellar below the manor. Rhys then revealed himself as Joe’s stalker, and as the serial killer.

Joe has every intention to get revenge against Rhy, but given Rhys’ wealth, his connections, his public persona, and his aspirations to become the mayor of London, Joe’s ambition to take Rhys down may backfire, and result in his identity and crimes being revealed to the world.

Will Kate save Joe?

To Joe’s surprise, he learned that Kate is an heiress. Kate hates how her father made his money. This is why in her early 20s she became estranged from him.

If the relationship between Joe and Kate becomes any deeper, this may inadvertently save Joe in the near future. Love’s connections and money saved the pair after Love murdered Candace, Delilah, and her brother Forty. Kate’s family is richer than all of her friends. This means that if Kate wanted to protect Joe from harm, she could use her father’s power and influence.

Will Joe’s mercy come back to haunt him?

Joe has murdered a large number of people. But, despite his kill count, Joe remains adamant that he is a good man. In fact, his determination to retain his stance as a good person has led Joe to spare the lives of multiple people.

So far, Joe has spared the lives of Paco, Ellie Alves, Will, and Marienne.

Paco is too terrified of Joe to ever report what he had seen to the police. Will is living abroad, and Joe isn’t a threat to him anymore. However, Ellie Alves and Marienne could come back to haunt Joe.

Ellie reluctantly agreed to move to New York after Joe told her that her sister, Delilah, wasn’t coming home. Joe periodically sent her money, but after faking his death it’s unclear what happened to her, or if he continued to send money to her. Joe has not maintained a low profile while in hiding in London. Becoming involved with a group of rich heirs who are constantly in tabloid newspapers. After appearing at some high-profile events, Joe’s picture is bound to show up somewhere. Ellie may not even know if Joe is alive or dead, but if she finds his picture, she could fly to London to find him, which would make Joe’s life ten times more complicated.

Finally, Marienne knows Joe is alive, and to her surprise he allowed her to live. However, this small act of mercy doesn’t mean she couldn’t step forward as a witness to Joe’s crimes, and help authorities capture him if the time called for it.

Are you looking forward to the release of You season 4 part 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!