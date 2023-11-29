‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ Brand New Episodes Arriving on Netflix This Christmas

Merry Christmas, anime fans! After an unexpected and brief hiatus, the first season of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will return with brand new episodes on Netflix on Christmas Day!

In August 2023, it was revealed that episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead would be delayed due to a problem with the production. Episodes 6 to 9 were delayed, airing between August 27 and September 24. But fans were left concerned when it was revealed episodes 10 to 12 would have their release dates announced later. This led to widespread speculation and fan panic that the “indefinite hiatus” meant the series was canceled.

Thankfully, it has been confirmed that the final three episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will return on Christmas Day 2023. You can find the release date on the Netflix app on the Zom 100 page.

In Japan, the remaining episodes will be broadcast on December 25th, from 11:40 pm JST until 1:10 am JST (Japanese Standard Time) on December 26 on MBS and TBS.

Episodes will also be aired on ATX on December 28, 2023, from 10:30 p.m. until 12 midnight JST.

Is a second season of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead happening?

There is currently no confirmation that a second season of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will happen. However, there is currently more than enough source material from the manga for the anime to adapt.

The first season covers approximately six volumes of the manga, or roughly 22 chapters (not including bonus chapters).

A second season could adapt several volumes of the manga taking the number of chapters adapted from 22 to 46.

We could see the following number of episodes with the following episode titles in the second season;

Episode 1 – Spartathalon of the Dead

Episode 2 – Suite of the Dead

Episode 3 – Sake of the Dead

Episode 4 – Dinosaurs of the Dead

Episode 5 – Boredom of the Dead

Episode 6 – Millionaire of the Dead Part 1

Episode 7 – Millionaire of the Dead Part 2

Episode 8 – Geisha of the Dead

Episode 9 – Pilgrimage of the Dead

Episode 10 – Cruiser of the Dead

Episode 11 – Deserted Island of the Dead

Episode 12 – Steam Locomotive of the Dead

Episode 13 – Beloved of the Dead

Are you looking forward to watching the remaining episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead? Let us know in the comments below!