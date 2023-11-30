Netflix Superhero K-Drama ‘Cashero’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Lee Hoon’s superhero webtoon Cashero is receiving a Netflix K-drama adaptation. The series is currently in pre-production, and we expect filming to get underway sometime in 2024. we’ll keep track of everything you need about Cashero, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Cashero is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original superhero o drama directed by Lee Chang Min (Agency). The series is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by writer Lee Hoon and illustrator No Hye Ok.

What is the plot of Cashero?

The synopsis for Cashero has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“It will tell the story of a superhero named Kang Sang Woong and other ordinary superheroes who protect ordinary people’s daily lives. He is the newest heir to the superpowers and he gains more strength the more cash he has.”

Who are the cast members of Cashero?

Only two cast members have been confirmed for Cashero at the time of writing.

Kim Hyang Gi will play the role of Kang Sang An. The actress has only held one role in a Netflix Original when she had a guest appearance as the upgraded robot Bubs at the very end of the sci-fi blockbuster Space Sweepers. She is known for her role as Ho Goo Hee in the 2017 K-drama Sweet Revenge. She is also famous for starring in other K-dramas such as Moment at Eighteen, Poon, the Joseon Psychiatrist, and Secret Playlist.

Kim Hye Joon will play a leading role, which is currently unnamed. Some subscribers will be familiar with the actress, who starred as the villainous Queen in the Netflix zombie horror series Kingdom. She also had a leading role in the 2021 K-drama Inspector Koo. Outside of Netflix, she had a leading role in the drama Connect and has a leading role in the upcoming Disney+/Hulu K-drama A Shop for Killers.

2PM’s Lee Junho is rumored to be cast as the drama’s male lead. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

What is the production status of Cashero?

Official Production Status: Pending (Last Updated: 30/11/2023)

At the time of writing, Cashero is currently in pre-production. We’re now waiting for the filming dates to be revealed.

When is Cashero coming to Netflix?

Without the filming dates, it’s tough to speculate on a release date for Netflix. However, as we’re not expecting to begin until sometime in 2024, it would be a safe assumption that Cashero will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Cashero on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!