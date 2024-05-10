‘Blood of Zeus’ Season 3 Eying 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

After three and a half year wait, Netflix’s animated viral sensation Blood of Zeus returned for a second season. With a third season already on the way soon, here’s everything we know so far.

Blood of Zeus is an animated Netflix Original series created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides and animated by Powerhouse Animation. The story is an original take on beloved Greek mythology centered on the original character of Heron, a mortal man who learns his true heritage as the son of Zeus.

Blood of Zeus season 3 Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 10/05/2024)

Thanks to the overwhelmingly positive performance of the first season, Blood of Zeus was renewed for a second and third season!

When can we expect to see Blood of Zeus season 3 on Netflix?

In our interview with the creators of Blood of Zeus, Charley Parlapanides confirmed that the wait for Blood of Zeus season 3 won’t take as long as season 2;

“Season three will not take that long. It’ll take about a year, and it won’t take another three and a half years.”

This means we can expect Blood of Zeus to return sometime in 2025.

What could we see in Blood of Zeus season 3?

The Return of the Titans!

Thanks to Hades’ selfish actions, Gaia has judged that enough is enough, that the Olympians are no longer worthy of the power they hold, and has spoken the name Typhon, breaking the Elseusian stone and unleashing the Titans from their slumber.

The Titans of the Greek Pantheon are beings of legendary power and strength. It took the might of all the Gods, particularly Zeus, to bring them down. If all twelve Titans return, this heralds disaster for the Olympians, for without the power of Zeus or Heron, the fight against them will be much more brutal.

The full list of Titans are as follows;

Oceanus

Tethys

Hyperion

Theia

Coeus

Phoebe

Cronus

Rhea

Mnemosyne

Themis

Crius

Iapetus

How will Heron be judged?

No one escapes judgment and wishes his death at the hands of Hades; Heron’s soul will make its way to the underworld, where he will be judged.

Given the heroics he has displayed and the treachery that befell him at the hands of his uncle, it’s unlikely Heron would be sent to Tartarus. However, suppose the Underworld is disturbed by the Titans. In that case, the chaos that ensues may result in Heron avoiding judgment altogether and being able to return to the land of the living.

Will Heron search for Zeus?

After facing judgment, Zeus was sentenced to spend the afterlife chained in Tartarus. With Heron now in the underworld and the chaos of the Titan’s return, there may be an opportunity for Heron to free his father from captivity.

However, freeing a dead god from Tartarus may not be without consequence, and is Heron willing to create further trouble down the line to save his father?

Will Persephone leave Hades?

Behind Persephone’s back, her mother, Demeter, and her lover, Hades, conspired against each other. To give Hades more legions at his beck and call, Demeter unleashed a plague of cordyceps on the world, killing those born out of wedlock. However, behind Hades’ back, she lies to Persephone, saying it is his idea.

All of Hades’ scheming had been for one purpose: to unite him and Persephone for good. However, in his desperation to be united with his love, Hades murdered Heron, ultimately leading to Gaea’s wrath and unleashing the Titans on the world.

After betraying Persephone’s trust and putting his ambitions ahead of the world’s best interests, the god of the underworld may lead to its potential demise, which may mean the beautiful goddess could cast the god of the underworld aside regardless of how much it breaks her heart.

Which gods will die?

The return of the Titans won’t be without consequence. Given the struggle the Olympians went through the last time they were at war with the Titans, it may mean we’ll see some of the Greek Pantheon fall.

On the chopping block, we may see the likes of Ares, whose arrogant nature may see him bite off more than he can chew as he attempts to earn eternal glory and smite a Titan.

Hermes, as the messenger of the gods, could be harmed by the Titans, who may cut off the gods’ means of communicating and coordinating.

Who are the cast members of Blood of Zeus season 3?

We expect the majority of the cast to return for Blood of Zeus;

Derek Phillips as Heron

Jason O’Mara as Zeus

Fred Tatasciore as Hades

Claudia Christian as Hera

Elias Toufexis as Seraphim

Mamie Gummer as Electra, Heron’s mother

Chris Diamantopoulos as Evios, Poseidon

Jessica Henwickas Alexia

Matthew Mercer as Hermes

Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Kofi

Adam Croasdell as Apollo, Hephaestus

Matt Lowe as Ares

Jennifer Hale as Artemis, Clotho

Sarah Elmaleh as Athena

Laura Pulver as Mamie Gummer

Cissy Jones as Demeter

Assuming the Titans will talk, we may see twelve new cast members.

Will we see a fourth season of Blood of Zeus on Netflix?

In our interview with Charley and Vlas, we learned much about Blood of Zeus’s potential future, including plans for up to five seasons, which can be found in more detail here.

Are you excited to watch the third season of Blood of Zeus on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!