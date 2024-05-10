New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: May 10th, 2024

Welcome to another rundown of what’s new on Netflix as we head into the weekend. If you’re looking for the full list of every new movie, TV series, and game that has dropped over the past seven days, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what’s new on Netflix!

If you’re looking for something to watch over Mother’s Day, Netflix has lined up a new romantic comedy with Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove headlining. We won’t be included in our highlights below because of the lukewarm review we put out yesterday, where we concluded, “Mother of the Bride is a passable streaming rom-com that will pair well with a glass of wine – or mai tai – on a Friday evening for fans of the genre.”

Want to see what Netflix has in store for you for the rest of May 2024?

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (2021)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Nathan Frankowski

Cast: Martin Sensmeier, Dermot Mulroney, Tommy Flanagan

Writer: Lucy Tennessee Cole

A surprise re-addition to Netflix today comes in the form of this overlooked Western biopic based on the life of renowned Chickasaw cattleman Montford T. Johnson.

The independent movie was only released a few years ago, and with the rise of Westerns again, thanks in part to Yellowstone, this makes a perfect substitute.

Bodkin (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 7

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Siobhán Cullen, Will Forte, Robyn Cara, Chris Walley, David Wilmot

Runtime: 47 mins

The latest title from Netflix’s expansive output deal with Higher Ground Productions is Bodkin, a new series created by Jez Scharf.

The premise of the Ireland-set crime mystery is that you’ll follow a group of podcasters investigating a mystery in a remote Irish town.

Reviews are a bit mixed on this one, with the most positive praise focusing on solid performances from the leads and a beautiful backdrop, even if some find the plot a little wishy-washy. Reviews are perhaps summarized best by Alan Sepinwall for RollingStone, who says, “The series is a tricky balance of tones and ideas that works at some times, but not at others. And its interest in the mystery… comes and goes. But many of the performers do interesting and appealing work.”

War Dogs (2016)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Crime

Director: Todd Phillips

Cast: Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Steve Lantz

Writer: Stephen Chin, Todd Phillips, Jason Smilovic

Runtime: 114 min / 1h 54m

It’s not the first time War Dogs has been on Netflix, but despite some of the mixed reviews, I will gladly plan a rewatch of this intense movie starring Jonah Hill and Miles Teller.

Based on a true story, we see two young men completely out of their league managing to secure very profitable military contracts.

Blood of Zeus (Season 2)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Derek Phillips, Jason O’Mara, Claudia Christian, Mamie Gummer, Jessica Henwick, Elias Toufexis

Finally, we move on to Blood of Zeus, which returns to Netflix after a three-and-a-half-year wait! Is the wait worth it? Absolutely.

Here’s what you can expect going into the second season:

“Following Zeus’ demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus’ demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus’ vacant throne and save his family from their long standing suffering.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

18 New Movies Added This Week

30 for 30: Broke (2012) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English 30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play (2019) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English 30 for 30: The Two Escobars (2010) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English For Our Children (2022) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Hamka & Siti Raham Vol. 2 (2023) – TV-14 – Indonesian

– TV-14 – Indonesian Katt Williams: Woke Foke (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Living with Leopards (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (2021) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Mother of the Bride (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Sing Street (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Slyth The Hunt Saga (2023) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai

The Courier (2024) – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Final: Attack on Wembley (2024) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Guardian of the Monarchs (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Roast of Tom Brady (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Trinil (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian War Dogs (2016) – R – English

11 New TV Series Added This Week

Batwheels (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Blood of Zeus (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Bodkin (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Larva in Mars (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Japanese

– TV-Y7 – Japanese Reba (Seasons 1-6) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Super Rich in Korea (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Thank You Next (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish The Atypical Family (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean The Ultimatum: South Africa (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

1 New Mobile Game on Netflix This Week

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

“Robert Downey Jr. is a major box office draw, which explains why the 2014 legal drama The Judge has been performing so well on the Netflix Top 10 this week. It’s providing stiff competition to Netflix’s own Unfrosted, which had a weak opening weekend but shows potential to gain greater viewership next week.

The Judge (69 points) Unfrosted (65 points) Shrek (60 points) The Great Wall (37 points) One More Shot (34 points) Anyone But You (34 points) Blended (26 points) The Equalizer (25 points) Shrek Forever After (25 points) The Peanut Butter Falcon (14 points) Mortal Kombat (12 points) Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (12 points) Mother of the Bride (10 points) Miller’s Girl (7 points) Smurfs: The Lost Village (4 points) Girls Trip (4 points) Secrets of the Neanderthals (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

It’s finally happened! Baby Reindeer narrowly misses out on taking home the top spot this week with the Jeff Daniels limited series picking up steam in the US top 10s this week.

A Man in Full (67 points) Baby Reindeer (65 points) Selling The OC (45 points) The Asunta Case (39 points) John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. (26 points) Evil (24 points) My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney (20 points) Dead Boy Detectives (17 points) The Circle (15 points) Reba (7 points) Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (7 points) Jez Scharf (6 points) Heeramandi (3 points) Outlander (3 points) Killing Eve (1 points)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.