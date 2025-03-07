‘Adolescence’ Netflix Series Review: A Deeply Chilling Yet Gripping British Drama

In Netflix’s Adolescence, Stephen Graham (This is England, A Thousand Blows) plays a Liverpudlian father who’s left utterly devastated when his 13-year-old son is accused of the murder of a girl in his school.

Consisting of only four episodes (which go at a blistering pace), the drama comes from Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, masterfully directed by Philip Barantini. Adolescence tells the harrowing story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper). The teenager is arrested after being accused of murdering a teenage girl, Katie, from his school.

What follows is a deep dive into the mental state of Jamie through police interviews and an incredible one-on-one session with a therapist. Plus, there’s a thorough investigation into the murder by DI Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters) and DA Misha Frank (Faye Marsay).

Adolescence is not based on a true story, but the plot is inspired by the growing abundance of knife crimes that are rife across Britain. It’s a tale that’s absolutely plausible. It’ll leave parents of teenagers especially shocked and unnerved, raising the question: What would you do if your child was accused of murder? How would you react? This show is less of an investigative crime drama and more of an emotional deep dive into mental states and the wide-ranging emotional impacts of such a harrowing event on different people.

The first thing you’ll notice about Adolescence is how each episode is filmed in one enormous, singular take. In the opening minutes of episode 1, police officers burst into the house of a regular, nuclear family, smashing it up and arresting 13-year-old Jamie Miller on account of murder. The camera never cuts from the moment they enter the house to when Jamie is checked in at the station. This style is the signature of director Philip Barantini, who previously worked with Graham on Boiling Point and utilised the ‘oner’ technique. It instantly plunges the viewer into the action. The dragged-out scenes add a unique tension that permanently keeps you on the edge of your seat. Scenes feel inherently claustrophobic and unnerving.

While the ‘oner’ style is often a gimmick, Adolescence executes it perfectly. I wouldn’t say it was necessary for this story, but it added another dimension. It worked better in some episodes than in others. For instance, its use in episode 3 was masterful, while episode 4 may have been better suited to a more conventional format.

The performances throughout the series are outstanding. I was particularly impressed with Owen Cooper. This was his debut role and he was a standout performer. Working in a production of drawn-out scenes is a tough first gig, but he manages to do it with ease.

The show’s highlight for me was episode 3, in which Jamie is visited by Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty), a clinical psychologist assigned to his case. Set almost entirely in one room, she asks Jamie deeply personal and hard-hitting questions in an attempt to understand his mental state. The episode exemplifies the raw emotions and mindset of Jamie. It’ll leave you horrified. And the individual monologues by Owen Cooper, ranging from intimate, weak moments, to explosive bursts of anger, are breathtaking. I can’t believe this is Cooper’s first acting credit. We have a superstar on our hands.

Another story arc that gripped me was that of DI Luke Bascombe, who arrests Jamie on account of murder. Ashley Walters delivers a gripping performance. Paired with Faye Marsay as DA Misha Frank, their ardent search for the perpetrators of the murder is fascinating to watch. In episode 2, they enter Jamie’s school in order to gain clues as to the motivations behind the murder. The very specific camera movements keep you constantly on the edge of your seat: the viewer feels like they’re walking around the school with them.

As expected, co-creator Stephen Graham plays the role of Jamie’s father, and his appropriate adult, superbly. Graham is one of the most consistently brilliant actors in the UK at the moment, and Adolescence is yet another jewel in his crown.

Adolescence could become one of Netflix’s most talked-about shows of the year

The manner in which Adolescence tackles such deep themes, and makes them feel so close to home, is outstanding. I think it will certainly provoke a sharp reaction from the general public, raising wider concern on not just the act of knife crime, but the heartbreaking and harrowing effect it can have on communities.

Last year, Netflix released Baby Reindeer, instantly taking national and worldwide audiences by storm. Given the manner of the story it tells, I can see Adolescence having a similar impact.

Verdict

This gripping show will terrify parents of teenagers- it’ll be a hugely challenging watch if you’re responsible for a school-age boy. Adolescence is an eye-opening drama with a very real commentary on themes of bullying, toxic masculinity, and the immense dangers of younger generations on social media. While not based on a true story, it shines the spotlight on knife crime in this key period in Britain today, where such crimes are regular occurrences.

Adolescence could have benefitted from more episodes. Many characters are tertiary towards the end, leaving you desperate to learn more about them. I particularly wanted to see more of DI Luke Bascombe. I suppose this is a consequence of stellar writing.

The show’s third episode is already one of my television highlights of the year. Adolescence is a must-watch for that episode alone.

With the release of Toxic Town in February and now Adolescence, Netflix has knocked it out of the park for British dramas in 2025.

4/5 Good ★★★★☆

Adolescence streams on Netflix globally on March 13th.