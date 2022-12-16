Best New TV Shows on Netflix This Week: December 16th, 2022

December is proving to be one of Netflix’s strongest months in 2022 with lots of fun and exciting new shows. This week subscribers can look forward to an Eggcellent adventure with Gudetama, an espionage thriller with Noah Centineo, and another Colombian drama ready to be binged.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 10 Minutes

Cast: Akiyoshi Nakao, Serena Motola, Sarutoki Minagawa, Shunsuke Takeuchi, Seiran Fukushima

One of the most loveable Japanese characters from the past decade made popular by countless memes finally gets its own series on Netflix.

Gudetama, the lazy egg, reluctantly embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with Shakipiyo, a newly hatched chick, who is determined to find their mother.

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 39 Minutes

Cast: Ida Elise Broch, Dennis Storhøi, Jan Gunnar Røise, Alexandra Rapaport, Valter Skarsgård

Over the years Netflix has produced a lot of Christmas titles from the Scandinavian regions, and often they’ve been some of the hidden gems that deserve to be watched at Christmas.

Destinies collide when extreme weather traps travelers and workers at an airport, forcing them to spend the final hours leading up to Christmas together.

Paradise PD (Part 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Tom Kenny, David Herman, Sarah Chalke, Kyle Kinane, Dana Snyder

Netflix’s most outrageous adult animated comedy returns for a final and even more chaotic season.

An eager young rookie joins the ragtag small-town police force led by his dad as they bumble, squabble, and snort their way through a big drug case.

The Recruit (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Cast: Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart

Noah Centineo, the heartthrob of Netflix teen comedies such as To All the Boys, The Perfect Date, and Sierra Burgess is a Loser, is moving on from teen content to a maturer audience.

CIA rookie attorney Owen Hendricks is thrown into the deep end when a former asset threatens to expose the secrets of the agency.

Blood Ties (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 74

Genre: Drama, Period | Runtime: 61 Minutes

Cast: Shany Nadan, María José Vargas, Estefanía Piñeres, Rodrigo Poisón, Eloi Costa

Colombian shows such as The Unbroken Voice have performed extremely well on Netflix in recent weeks. Thanks to its runtime, and 74 episode count, we fully expect Blood Ties to be another great performer for non-English content.

In early-1800s Colombia, three high-society sisters act as spies to help rebels fight against Spanish rule and to seek justice for their mother’s death.

Which TV shows are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!