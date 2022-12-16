‘Mars One’: ARRAY Releasing Sets January 2023 Netflix Release Date

A Brazillian Oscar-hopeful is headed to Netflix through Netflix’s output deal with Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing outfit. Mars One arrives on Netflix in select regions, including the United States, in early January 2023.

Written and directed by Gabriel Martins, best known for the 2019 movie, In The Heart of the World.

Per ARRAY Releasing, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“The Martins family are optimistic dreamers, quietly leading their lives in the margins of a major Brazilian city following the disappointing inauguration of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. Tércia, the mother, reinterprets her world after an unexpected encounter leaves her wondering if she’s cursed. Her husband, Wellington, puts all of his hopes into the soccer career of their son, Deivinho, who reluctantly follows his father’s ambitions despite secretly aspiring to study astrophysics and colonize Mars. Meanwhile, their older daughter, Eunice, falls in love with a free-spirited young woman and ponders whether it’s time to leave home.”

The movie has already been making waves at various festivals worldwide, scooping wins at the Gramado Film Festival, L.A. Outfest, Nashville Film Festival, and the San Fransisco Film Festival. It first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022.

Mars One is currently one of the six films pre-selected by the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts to compete for a spot for Best International Film at the 2023 Oscars.

Among the cast for the movie includes Rejane Faria, Carols Francisco, Camilla Damião, Ana Hilário, and Cícero Lucas.

The Netflix regions expected to carry Mars One from January 5th, 2023, include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

At any given time, Netflix in the regions outlined above carries nearly 20 movies from ARRAY Releasing and you can find the full list available on Netflix here.

Netflix holds onto the rights to ARRAY Releasing movies for three years meaning Mars One will remain available on Netflix through 2025.