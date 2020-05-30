Best Series on Netflix Similar to ‘Sweet Magnolias’

Sweet Magnolias has swept Netflix around the world in being a sleeper hit for Netflix. If you’ve already blown through all the episodes comprising season 1, here are a few other shows and movies on Netflix that you should check out next.

We’re still waiting to see whether Sweet Magnolias will be headed back for a second season. Weeks later, the series still sits up top in many of the world’s top 10 lists on Netflix so, in our opinion, it’s a matter of when rather than if.

Let’s now take a look at some shows you should absolutely be checking out next:

Virgin River

Virgin River literally hits every button hence it being at the top of this list. It’s an adaptation of a book, it’s about small-town life and is ultimately a feel-good series.

Also, there’s an extra reason to get into Virgin River given season 2 is on the way. Better yet, by our estimation, the new season is coming to Netflix over the summer.

Northern Rescue

Another Netflix Original series (in most countries anyway) is Northern Rescue. It’s another small-town feel-good series from Canada about a family trying to move on after the tragic passing of the wife.

Unfortunately, the series only has 1 season on Netflix and by all accounts, it seems unlikely that season 2 is on the way. That’s tragic because the show has a big following via Netflix and plenty more stories to tell.

When Calls the Heart

Many have referred to Sweet Magnolias as a Hallmark movie and perhaps that’s why we now move onto When Calls the Heart.

The excellent period drama series tells some beautiful stories from the early 1900s.

You’re also blessed with plenty of episodes to work your way through too. As of May 2020, there are five seasons currently streaming.

Call the Midwife

Sticking with period dramas for a second, we move over to the British series, Call the Midwife (subject to regional availability).

Set during the second World War, the series is based on a book (like Sweet Magnolias) and mainly follows strong female characters as they perform their jobs in East London.

That’s for series that most will be able to watch but how about some movies?

Here are a few suggestions (all available on Netflix US, other regions may vary):

The Healer

The Fundamentals of Caring

Our Souls at Night

Holiday In the Wild

And finally, one to look out for. This Christmas, Netflix will be releasing a new Dolly Parton movie called Christmas on the Square. That has all the same hallmarks of Sweet Magnolias so definitely keep an eye out for that.

Any more suggestions for your fellow Netflixers? Let us know them in the comments.