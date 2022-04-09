‘On The Verge’ Season 2: Netflix Cancels Elisabeth Shue Series

On The Verge was one of the unexpected highlights of 2021 with 12 episodes of the comedy-drama landing towards the tail end of the year but will Netflix be getting a second batch of episodes? The answer is no according to the series creator who confirms that Netflix has canceled.

Released on September 7th, the comedy series is a co-production between Netflix and Studio Canal (a French production company). The series was created by French-American actress Julie Delpy. Julie herself starred alongside Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Mathieu Demy.

If you haven’t checked out On The Verge yet, here’s what you can expect:

“Four women — a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker — dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic LA.”

Has Netflix Renewed On The Verge for season 2?

Current renewal status: Canceled as of April 2022

Going into 2022, a renewal was yet to be announced for On The Verge.

Given the show is a co-production, it’s wasn’t solely on Netflix’s shoulders to renew the show. In fact, the ball is more in Studio Canal’s court but should they pass, Netflix would likely be given the opportunity to pick it up on its own.

Reviews were generally positive but the number of reviews is a cause for concern. The series only has a couple of thousand reviews on IMDb (2.7k at the time of original publishing) which could indicate it didn’t have a huge audience. Indeed, the show didn’t perform particularly well with available metrics as we’ll come onto in a second.

The show has been canceled according to Julie Delpy responding to a fan on Instagram (h/t TeamShue on Twitter) where Delpy responded to a fan asking about filming season 2 where she responded, “cancelled but they forgot to announce it was cancelled.”

It’s unclear whether she means that Netflix or Studio Canal forgot to announce but either way, that means no season 2.

When asked on Marc Maron’s podcast about the second season in October 2021, Julie Delpy said: “Yeah, waiting to hear, I never wait to hear. Because I don’t like that position and I’ve been in that position as an actress, I wait to hear. So, I wrote a new script to do in France, a really fun movie to do with my dad, a French film.”

How well did On The Verge perform on Netflix?

Sadly, while On The Verge did see some visibility in the Netflix top 10s, it wasn’t for long.

In the United States, it spent 10 days in the TV top 10s amassing 33 points in total. On the overall top 10s, it was present for 7 days.

Outside the United States, the show made a limited impact in Australia where it was in the TV top 10s for 5 days.

The series did feature in the newly released top 10 figures page by Netflix in five regions: Croatia, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

On IMDb’s MovieMeter which tracks the popularity of titles within its database based on traffic, On The Verge only managed to rise up to #89 for its first two weeks on Netflix before quickly dropping off.

Given these figures, it’s unlikely that On The Verge made enough of an impact on the top 10s to justify a second season, at least with Netflix footing the bill.

Do you want to see a second season of On The Verge come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.