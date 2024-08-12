Netflix News and Previews

‘Call the Midwife’ Season 13 Confirms Netflix Streaming Release Date

Call The Midwife Season 13 Netflix Release Date

Call the Midwife season 13 – Picture via BBC

One of the last remaining BBC shows on Netflix is Call the Midwife, which has already aired its thirteenth season, consisting of a new Christmas special and 8 episodes. Season 13 is now confirmed to hit Netflix in September 2024, but only if you’re in the US.

Before we proceed, we should note that this article only applies to two regions of Netflix: the United States and the United Kingdom. No other region of the streaming service carries the BBC show, and it’s not expected to arrive in the coming months, meaning you’ll need to source another method of watching.

Produced by Neal Street Productions and on the air since 2012, Call the Midwife is a popular period drama series set in East London during the 50s and 60s following midwives in a community hospital.

The good news is that there’s a lot more Call the Midwife is on the way beyond season 13 too. The BBC has confirmed that the series was renewed through to 2026 with season 14 and season 15 commissioned. The renewals mean the series will be headed into the 1970s.

Season 13 of the show began filming in May 2023 in Longcross in the UK and is expected to continue its annual tradition of airing a Christmas episode on December 25th and then begin releasing its new season in January 2023.

Call The Midwife Christmas Episode

Christmas episode for Call the Midwife – Picture: BBC

When will Call the Midwife season 13 be on Netflix US?

Let’s begin with the United States, where the show has a two-stage rollout and continues to come to Netflix after a deal struck back in 2012.

After season 13 concludes its run on the BBC, it will air and be available on PBS’s streaming service for an exclusive window. After that window is up, Netflix will receive the streaming rights.

If we look at the rollout of seasons over the years (including season 12 landing in September 2023), we can see that Netflix US gets new seasons almost without fail every September. 

Here’s a recap of when prior seasons have landed:

  • Season 12 (9 episodes) was added to Netflix on September 4th, 2023
  • Season 11 was added to Netflix on September 5th, 2022
  • Season 10 was added to Netflix on March 21st, 2022
  • Season 9 was added to Netflix on September 15th, 2020
  • Season 8 was added to Netflix on May 15th, 2019
  • Season 7 was added to Netflix on September 10th, 2018
  • Season 6 was added to Netflix on April 24th, 2018

So when is season 13 coming? We’ve now got confirmation that all 9 episodes will drop on Netflix on September 2nd, 2024.

Call The Midwife Season 13 In App

Confirmation of Call the Midwife release date

Will Call the Midwife season 13 be on Netflix UK?

It doesn’t look like it.

Netflix UK had most seasons of Call the Midwife, which changed on September 1st, 2023, with seasons 1-9 removed from the service. Only season 10 remains, and our intel suggests that’ll only be there until November 30th of this year.

It appears that Netflix UK is going to be losing Call the Midwife and that all seasons (new and old) will be exclusive on the BBC iPlayer, where the show is available in full.

That means season 13 will need to be watched live on the BBC or on catch-up on the iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to catching Call the Midwife season 13 on Netflix? Let us know down below.

