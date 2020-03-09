Every Netflix Recommendation from Stephen King

Stephen King is a prolific author and has created some of the best and widely known characters in movie history. He’s worked with Netflix on numerous projects but as a regular Twitter user, he’s also made countless Netflix recommendations over the past few years. Here’s a look back at all his recommendations.

In no particular order, here are all the recommendations Stephen King has made for Netflix shows and movies from his Twitter account.

The Stranger

Released on Netflix: January 30th, 2020

Type: Series

Genre: Thriller

Harlan Coben’s works have now been adapted twice on Netflix and the second series, The Stranger, received royal assent from Stephen King several months after launching.

THE STRANGER, on Netflix: Excellent mystery. Addictive. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 8, 2020

Dracula

Released on Netflix: January 4th, 2020

Type: Series

Genre: Horror

The British BBC-Netflix co-production of Dracula caught Stephen King’s eye back in January a few days after it released on Netflix.

The limited series scored mixed reviews with most people critiquing how the series progressed but Stephen King is a fan.

The BBC incarnation of DRACULA (Netflix) is smart, involving, and bloody terrific. Which is to say it's terrific and VERY bloody. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2020

Black Summer (Season 1)

Released on Netflix: April 11th, 2019

Type: Series

Genre: Horror

The studio behind the likes of Sharnado and Z Nation released their first Netflix project in early 2019 and Stephen King was quick to give it praise. In fact, many who traditionally don’t like zombie shows seemed to enjoy Black Summer which is all the more reason why it’s mystifying why there’s no second season announcement.

BLACK SUMMER (Netflix): Just when you think there's no more scare left in zombies, THIS comes along. Existential hell in the suburbs, stripped to the bone. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 15, 2019

Pine Gap

Released on Netflix: December 7th, 2018

Type: TV Series

Genre: Drama

A Netflix pickup from ABC Australia which sees Australians and Americans working together at a top-secret military base.

PINE GAP (Netflix) is a good one. No explosions, no fights (a little pushing around in the final episode–there are 6), lots of geek-speak. It ramps up the tension, though, and the whodunit aspect is beautifully handled. Hoping for Season 2. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 7, 2019

CAM

Released on Netflix: November 16th, 2018

Type: Movie

Genre: Horror, Thriller

This movie left audiences stunned and has one of the best movie posters of 2018 by a country mile. Stephen King took to Twitter to specifically highlight the performance of Madelin Brewer who plays Alice. The movie will leave you with plenty of questions to be sure to get them answered in our ending explained article.

Loved CAM, on Netflix. Great lead performance by Madeline Brewer. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 20, 2018

La Mante

Released on Netflix: December 29th, 2017

Type: Limited Series

Genre: Crime Drama, Thriller

You likely missed this French crime drama released onto Netflix over Christmas 2017. The series featured some brutal scenes and as Stephen admits, he’s never quite seen one death on screen quite like the one that’s in here. The French drama ran for six episodes and doesn’t look to be coming back for a second season.

I'm enjoying LA MANTE (Netflix). It is surveying previously unexplored realms of gruesomeness. I don't believe I've ever seen a man slowly drowning in an industrial washer before. Not even in a Rob Zombie picture. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 27, 2018

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel)

Released on Netflix: December 20th, 2017

Type: Series

Genre: Heist Drama, Thriller

As a personal highlight of mine, I’m thrilled Stephen also picked out Money Heist as a highlight. It’s a thriller for sure but not quite carrying the same horror tropes some of the others on this list does.

MONEY HEIST, on Netflix: If you like heist capers, you're going to love this. It's a firecracker. In Spanish, with English subtitles, or dubbed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 23, 2018

Calibre

Released on Netflix: June 29th, 2018

Type: Movie

Genre: Thriller

Calibre is one of the hits from the summer of 2018 which rarely gets spoken about. Netflix exclusively acquired the British made thriller which sees two friends venture up to Scotland for a weekend of hunting. The movie sees plenty of twists and turns but is one of the tensest movies you’ll watch all year.

The movie also later went onto get a limited cinema release in the UK too.

CALIBRE, on Netflix: This one is a genuine nail-biter. It's got a Hitchcock vibe with a little bit of THE WICKER MAN tossed in for good measure. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 9, 2018

MINDHUNTER

Released on Netflix: October 13th, 2017

Type: Series

Genre: Drama

Set in the 1970s, this extraordinary series which is among Netflix’s very best sees two FBI agents interviewing serial killers. It exposes the flaws with systems even three decades ago and features some fantastic acting. Stephen picks out the first episode as being a particular highlight.

MINDHUNTER, on Netflix: Strongly recommended. Other than a jaw-dropping moment in the first episode, very little gore. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2017

Hotel Beau Séjour

Released on Netflix: March 16th, 2017

Type: Movie

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Another foreign Netflix Original movie pick next with the Belgian movie Hotel Beau Séjour. Once again, this movie may have flown under most radars when it released back in early 2017 but it’s absolutely worth your time. Stephen calls the movie “strangely touching”.

HOTEL BEAU SEJOUR, on Netflix: Eccentric, brilliant, and strangely touching. Supernatural fare for those who don't ordinarily like it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 13, 2017

Fauda

Released on Netflix: February 2016

Type: Series

Genre: Action, Drama

This series from Israel continues to be the best title from the country. Now two seasons in, it’s action-packed and easily accessible despite its Hebrew main language barrier.

FAUDA, on Netflix. Cool Israeli thriller. With episodes only a little longer than your average sitcom, it's all killer and no filler. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2017

This list obviously doesn’t cover some of Stephen Kings work on Netflix but does give you an insight of other titles from the author that you’ll probably like if you enjoy his work. We’ll be back soon with a full list of Stephen King titles on Netflix.