What's on Netflix > What To Watch on Netflix > Every Netflix Recommendation from Stephen King

Every Netflix Recommendation from Stephen King

by @kasey__moore on March 9, 2020, 12:57 pm EST

Pin Email

Stephen King (Photo by Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images)

Stephen King is a prolific author and has created some of the best and widely known characters in movie history. He’s worked with Netflix on numerous projects but as a regular Twitter user, he’s also made countless Netflix recommendations over the past few years. Here’s a look back at all his recommendations. 

In no particular order, here are all the recommendations Stephen King has made for Netflix shows and movies from his Twitter account.

The Stranger

Released on Netflix: January 30th, 2020
Type: Series
Genre: Thriller

Harlan Coben’s works have now been adapted twice on Netflix and the second series, The Stranger, received royal assent from Stephen King several months after launching.

Dracula

Released on Netflix: January 4th, 2020
Type: Series
Genre: Horror

The British BBC-Netflix co-production of Dracula caught Stephen King’s eye back in January a few days after it released on Netflix.

The limited series scored mixed reviews with most people critiquing how the series progressed but Stephen King is a fan.

Black Summer (Season 1)

Released on Netflix: April 11th, 2019
Type: Series
Genre: Horror

The studio behind the likes of Sharnado and Z Nation released their first Netflix project in early 2019 and Stephen King was quick to give it praise. In fact, many who traditionally don’t like zombie shows seemed to enjoy Black Summer which is all the more reason why it’s mystifying why there’s no second season announcement.

Pine Gap

Released on Netflix: December 7th, 2018
Type: TV Series
Genre: Drama

A Netflix pickup from ABC Australia which sees Australians and Americans working together at a top-secret military base.

CAM

Released on Netflix: November 16th, 2018
Type: Movie
Genre: Horror, Thriller

This movie left audiences stunned and has one of the best movie posters of 2018 by a country mile. Stephen King took to Twitter to specifically highlight the performance of Madelin Brewer who plays Alice. The movie will leave you with plenty of questions to be sure to get them answered in our ending explained article.

La Mante

Released on Netflix: December 29th, 2017
Type: Limited Series
Genre: Crime Drama, Thriller

You likely missed this French crime drama released onto Netflix over Christmas 2017. The series featured some brutal scenes and as Stephen admits, he’s never quite seen one death on screen quite like the one that’s in here. The French drama ran for six episodes and doesn’t look to be coming back for a second season.

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel)

Released on Netflix: December 20th, 2017
Type: Series
Genre: Heist Drama, Thriller

As a personal highlight of mine, I’m thrilled Stephen also picked out Money Heist as a highlight. It’s a thriller for sure but not quite carrying the same horror tropes some of the others on this list does.

Calibre

Released on Netflix: June 29th, 2018
Type: Movie
Genre: Thriller

Calibre is one of the hits from the summer of 2018 which rarely gets spoken about. Netflix exclusively acquired the British made thriller which sees two friends venture up to Scotland for a weekend of hunting. The movie sees plenty of twists and turns but is one of the tensest movies you’ll watch all year.

The movie also later went onto get a limited cinema release in the UK too.

MINDHUNTER

Released on Netflix: October 13th, 2017
Type: Series
Genre: Drama

Set in the 1970s, this extraordinary series which is among Netflix’s very best sees two FBI agents interviewing serial killers. It exposes the flaws with systems even three decades ago and features some fantastic acting. Stephen picks out the first episode as being a particular highlight.

Hotel Beau Séjour

Released on Netflix: March 16th, 2017
Type: Movie
Genre: Drama, Mystery

Another foreign Netflix Original movie pick next with the Belgian movie Hotel Beau Séjour. Once again, this movie may have flown under most radars when it released back in early 2017 but it’s absolutely worth your time. Stephen calls the movie “strangely touching”.

Fauda

Released on Netflix: February 2016
Type: Series
Genre: Action, Drama

This series from Israel continues to be the best title from the country. Now two seasons in, it’s action-packed and easily accessible despite its Hebrew main language barrier.

This list obviously doesn’t cover some of Stephen Kings work on Netflix but does give you an insight of other titles from the author that you’ll probably like if you enjoy his work. We’ll be back soon with a full list of Stephen King titles on Netflix.

More from What To Watch on Netflix