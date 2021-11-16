Full List of Slice of Life Anime on Netflix in 2021

From making you laugh to making you cry, or to questioning what life means to you, Slice of Life anime or extremely popular, and always in demand. Below we’ve compiled all of the Slice of Life anime that you can watch on Netflix in 2021.

So what is Slice of Life? For those unfamiliar with the term, Slice is Life is a genre, primarily seen in anime, which are often character-driven stories or ensembles that revolve around drama, romance, comedy, and the themes of coming-of-age. The genre itself is broad but extremely popular amongst those who watch anime. Slice of Life can often be much slower-paced tales compared to its shonen cousin and are often stories that connect with viewers on a deeper and emotional level.

Beastars (2 Seasons) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Yuki Ono, Sayaka Senbongi, Fukushi Ochiai, Sayumi Watabe

The popularity of Beastars continues to skyrocket as it maintains its place as one of the most popular anime that Netflix has in its library. Through excellent animation and a surprisingly heartfelt story, it’s not hard to see why Beastars has been one of the most polarising anime of the past few years.

In a society of anthropomorphic animals, the culture is divided amongst herbivores and carnivores. At Cherryton Academy, Legosi, a large but timid and quiet wolf is a member of the school’s drama club, working as a stagehand. The club is run by the star pupil Louis, a red deer. But after the death and devouring of a student, the alpaca Tem, a wave of distrust rocks the school as the herbivores and carnivores are at odds with each other. To make life even more complicated for Legosi, he has a fateful encounter with the dwarf rabbit Haru and soon develops very complicated feelings for her.

Blue Period (1 Season) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBC

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Hiromu Mineta, Yumiri Hanamori, Daiki Yamashita, Kengo Kawanishi, Yume Miyamoto

As the very first weekly anime series on Netflix, Blue Period is arguably one of the most important shows in Netflix history. The performance of Blue Period will greatly determine if Netflix chooses to pursue weekly anime in the future, and refrain from throwing shows into Netflix Jail. So far Blue Period has been extremely entertaining and will leave you craving for next week’s episode.

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst, and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

Your Lie in April (1 Season)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 22

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 23 Minutes

As far as anime goes, Your Lie in April is one of the quintessential slice of life anime you need to add to your bucket list. Since the anime came to an end in 2015 it has remained one of the most popular shows to binge on, especially on Netflix. A quick browse online will and you’ll find Your Lie in April in multiple “best slice of life anime” lists.

As a child, Arima Kousei was known as a child prodigy thanks to his piano playing skills. But after his mother, who was also his piano instructor, passed away, resulting in his mental breakdown while performing at a recital. Despite his perfect hearing, Kousei is unable to hear the keys of the piano he plays and new views of life without any flair and color. However, his life and world are changed forever when free-spirited violinist Miyazono Kaori enters his life. Kaori makes it her goal to help Kousei to return to music, and to teach him the freedom of playing, over his former structured and rigid style.

A Silent Voice (2016)

Director: Naoko Yamada

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yuki, Kensho Ono, Yuki Kaneko

Tales about potential suicide are always one that has to be handled delicately, and A Silent Voice is incredibly heartfelt with its approach to suicide, the consequences of bullying, and the journey to forgiveness.

After bullying his deaf classmate, Shôya Ishida is ostracised by his classmates and bullied. Years later, Ishida sets out to make amends and reunites with Shoko Nishimiya in the hope she can forgive him for making her life a misery.

Full list of Slice of Life Anime TV Shows on Netflix US in 2021

Title Seasons Episodes Aggretsuko N 3 31 Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day 1 11 Beastars N 2 24 Blue Period N 1 TBC Komi Can’t Communicate N 1 TBC March Comes in Like a Lion 2 45 Rilakkuma and Kaoru N 1 13 Teasing Master Takagi-san 1 12 The Daily Life of the Immortal King 1 15 The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 3 146 The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Reawakened N 1 6 The Way of the Househusband N 1 10 Toradora! 1 25 Violet Evergarden N 1 22 Your Lie in April 1 22

Full List of Slice of Life Anime Movies on Netflix US in 2021

Title Runtime A Silent Voice (2016) 130 Minutes Flavors of Youth: International Version (2018) N 74 Minutes Okko’s Inn (2018) 94 Minutes Violet Evergarden (2020) 140 Minutes Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (2019) 90 Minutes Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021) N 87 Minutes

