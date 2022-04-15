How to Watch the Arrowverse Shows in Order on Netflix in 2022

577 episodes, 29 seasons, 5 series, and hundreds of hours of content, that’s what awaits you with the galactic-sized binge of the Arrowverse on Netflix. Below we’ve compiled the complete guide on how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2021.

While Netflix holds the majority of The Arrowverse, the reality is the universe is even bigger but you’ll need a HBO Max subscription in the US. If you include those seasons by the end of 2022, there’ll be 725 episodes across 42 seasons.

What Arrowverse shows are on Netflix?

Here’s a breakdown of what Arrowverse shows are on Netflix as of April 2022:

Arrow – 7 Seasons – 170 Episodes

– 7 Seasons – 170 Episodes The Flash – 7 Seasons – 151 Episodes

– 7 Seasons – 151 Episodes Supergirl – 6 Seasons – 126 Episodes

– 6 Seasons – 126 Episodes DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – 7 Seasons – 110 Episodes

– 7 Seasons – 110 Episodes Black Lightning – 4 Seasons – 58 Episodes

How to Watch The Arrowverse In Order By Year

As one of the largest possible binges on Netflix US, some subscribers, especially those new to the franchise, may need some help establishing how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2021.

We’ve gone through all eight years of the Arrowverse and compiled the full list on how to watch all five series in chronological order. The crossovers won’t be an issue either, as we’ve made sure to detail when, how, and where to watch all of the Arrowverse crossovers.

For fans looking to watch the series in its true chronological order, episode to episode, across all five series, we’ve detailed how to achieve this below.

Arrowverse Year 1

Series: Arrow

Episodes: 23

Crossover Episodes: 0

We start at the beginning with season 1 of Arrow. Year 1 of Arrowverse was literally just Arrow so that’s the best place to start.

Episode Chronological Order

Series Episode Title Name Arrow 1×1 Pilot Arrow 1×2 Honor Thy Father Arrow 1×3 Lone Gunmen Arrow 1×4 An Innocent Man Arrow 1×5 Damaged Arrow 1×6 Legacies Arrow 1×7 Muse of Fire Arrow 1×8 Vendetta Arrow 1×9 Year’s End Arrow 1×10 Burned Arrow 1×11 Trust But Verify Arrow 1×12 Vertigo Arrow 1×13 Betrayal Arrow 1×14 The Odyssey Arrow 1×15 Dodger Arrow 1×16 Dead to Rights Arrow 1×17 The Huntress Returns Arrow 1×18 Salvation Arrow 1×19 Unfinished Business Arrow 1×20 Home Invasion Arrow 1×21 The Undertaking Arrow 1×22 Darkness on the Edge of Town Arrow 1×23 Sacrifice

Arrowverse Year 2

Series: Arrow

Episodes: 23

Crossover Episodes: 2 (Technically)

One of the best seasons of Arrow, and easily of the entire Arrowverse, season 2 also goes uninterrupted as it was the only Arrowverse series still available at the time.

Season 2 did mark the beginning of the future of the Arrowverse when Barry Allen debuted in episodes 2×8 and 2×9 of Arrow. The Flash hadn’t aired on The CW at the time, but Grant Gustin as Barry Allen was an instant hit with Arrow fans.

Episode Chronological Order

Series Episode Episode Title Arrow 2×1 City of Heroes Arrow 2×2 Identity Arrow 2×3 Broken Dolls Arrow 2×4 Crucible Arrow 2×5 League of Assassins Arrow 2×6 Keep Your Enemies Closer Arrow 2×7 State v. Queen Arrow 2×8 The Scientist Arrow 2×9 Three Ghosts Arrow 2×10 Blast Radius Arrow 2×11 Blind Spot Arrow 2×12 Tremors Arrow 2×13 Heir to the Demon Arrow 2×14 Time of Death Arrow 2×15 The Promise Arrow 2×16 Suicide Squad Arrow 2×17 Birds of Prey Arrow 2×18 Deathstroke Arrow 2×19 The Man Under the Hood Arrow 2×20 Seeing Red Arrow 2×21 City of Blood Arrow 2×22 Streets of Fire Arrow 2×23 Unthinkable

Arrowverse Year 3

Series: Arrow | The Flash

Episodes: 46

Crossover Episodes: 2

Crossover Order:

The Flash 1×8 – Flash vs. Arrow

Arrow 3×8 – The Brave and the Bold

The crossover between Arrow and The Flash was officially the very first of the Arrowverse and laid the groundwork for future crossovers. Every future season of Arrow and The Flash would have a crossover episode in the eighth or ninth episode of the season.

It’s our recommendation that you watch the first seven episodes of Arrow, and then the first seven episodes of Flash before watching the crossover. Once you’ve watched the crossovers you can view the remaining episodes of Arrow and The Flash however you please, respectively.

Episode Chronological Order

Series Episode Episode Title The Flash 1×1 Pilot Arrow 3×1 The Calm The Flash 1×2 The Fastest Man Alive Arrow 3×2 Sara The Flash 1×3 Things You Can’t Outrun Arrow 3×3 Corto Maltese The Flash 1×4 Going Rogue Arrow 3×4 The Magician Arrow 3×5 The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak The Flash 1×5 Platique Arrow 3×6 Guilty The Flash 1×6 The Flash Is Born Arrow 3×7 Draw Back Your Bow The Flash 1×7 Power Outage The Flash 1×8 Flash vs. Arrow Arrow 3×8 The Brave and the Bold The Flash 1×9 The Man in the Yellow Suit Arrow 3×9 The Climb The Flash 1×10 Revenge of the Rogues Arrow 3×10 Left Behind The Flash 1×11 The Sound and the Fury Arrow 3×11 Midnight City The Flash 1×12 Crazy for You Arrow 3×12 Uprising The Flash 1×13 The Nuclear Man Arrow 3×13 Canaries The Flash 1×14 Fallout Arrow 3×14 The Return Arrow 3×15 Nanda Parbat The Flash 1×15 Out of Time Arrow 3×16 The Offer The Flash 1×16 Rogue Time Arrow 3×17 Suicidal Tendencies The Flash 1×17 Tricksters Arrow 3×18 Public Enemies The Flash 1×18 All Star Team Up Arrow 3×19 Broken Arrow The Flash 1×19 Who Is Harrison Wells Arrow 3×20 The Fallen The Flash 1×20 The Trap Arrow 3×21 Al Sah-him The Flash 1×21 Grodd Lives Arrow 3×22 This Is Your Sword The Flash 1×22 Rogue Air Arrow 3×23 My Name Is Oliver Queen The Flash 1×23 Fast Enough

Arrowverse Year 4

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow

Episodes: 82

Crossover Episodes: 3

Crossover Order:

The Flash 2×8 – Legends of Yesterday

Arrow 4×8 – Legends of Today

Supergirl 1×18 – World’s Finest

The fourth year of the Arrowverse saw two new massive arrivals, Supergirl and DC Legends of Tomorrow.

Supergirl aired on CBS first before eventually arriving on The CW. DC Legend’s saw the utilization of all of the new, and established superheroes, and some rogues, from the previous three years.

As Supergirl remained relatively separate from the rest of the Arrowverse, for the most part, in season one, you can get away with watching the majority of the series without worrying about continuity. Make sure to look out for episode 18 for when The Flash makes an appearance.

Like the previous year, we’d recommend watching the first seven episodes of The Flash and Arrow, respectively, before watching the crossovers.

Episode Chronological Order

Series Episode Episode Title The Flash 2×1 The Man Who Saved Central City Arrow 4×1 Green Arrow The Flash 2×2 Flash of Two Worlds Arrow 4×2 The Candidates The Flash 2×3 Family of Rogues Arrow 4×3 Restoration Supergirl 1×1 Pilot The Flash 2×4 The Fury of Firestorm Arrow 4×4 Beyond Redemption Supergirl 1×2 Stronger Together The Flash 2×5 The Darkness and the Light Arrow 4×5 Haunted Supergirl 1×3 Fight or Flight The Flash 2×6 Enter Zoom Arrow 4×6 Lost Souls Supergirl 1×4 Livewire The Flash 2×7 Gorilla Warfare Arrow 4×7 Brotherhood Supergirl 1×5 How Does She Do It? Supergirl 1×6 Red Faced The Flash 2×8 Legends of Today Arrow 4×8 Legends of Yesterday Supergirl 1×7 Human for a Day The Flash 2×9 Running to Stand Still Arrow 4×9 Dark Waters Supergirl 1×8 Hostile Takeover Supergirl 1×9 Blood Bonds Supergirl 1×10 Childish Things The Flash 2×10 Potential Energy Arrow 4×10 Blood Debts DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×1 Pilot, Part 1 Supergirl 1×11 Strange Visitor from Another Planet The Flash 2×11 The Reverse-Flash Returns Arrow 4×11 A.W.O.L. DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×2 Pilot, Part 2 Supergirl 1×12 Bizarro The Flash 2×12 Fast Lane Arrow 4×12 Unchained DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×3 Blood Ties Supergirl 1×13 For the Girl Who Has Everything The Flash 2×13 Welcome to Earth-2 Arrow 4×13 Sins of the Father DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×4 White Knights The Flash 2×14 Escape from Earth 2 Arrow 4×14 Code of Silence DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×6 Fail-Safe Supergirl 1×14 Truth, Justice and the American Way The Flash 2×15 King Shark Arrow 4×15 Taken DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×6 Star City 2046 Supergirl 1×15 Solitude DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×7 Marooned DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×8 Night of the Hawk Supergirl 1×16 Falling Supergirl 1×17 Manhunter The Flash 2×16 Trajectory Arrow 4×16 Broken Hearts Supergirl 1×18 World’s Finest The Flash 2×17 Flash-Back Arrow 4×17 Beacon of Hope DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×9 Left Behind Arrow 4×18 Eleven-Fifty-Nine DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×10 Progeny Supergirl 1×19 Myriad DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×11 The Magnificent Eight Supergirl 1×20 Better Angels The Flash 2×18 Versus Zoom DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×12 Last Refuge The Flash 2×19 Back to Normal Arrow 4×19 Canary Cry DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×13 Leviathan The Flash 2×20 Rupture Arrow 4×20 Genesis DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×14 River of Time The Flash 2×21 The Runaway Dinosaur Arrow 4×21 Monument Point DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×15 Destiny The Flash 2×22 Invincible Arrow 4×22 Lost in the Flood DC Legend’s of Tomorrow 1×16 Legendary The Flash 2×23 The Race of His Life Arrow 4×23 Schism

Arrowverse Year 5

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow

Episodes: 85

Crossover Episodes: 4

Crossover Order:

The Flash 3×8 – Invasion Part 1

Arrow 5×8 – Invasion Part 2

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×7 – Invasion Part 3

The Flash 3×17 – Duet

The fifth year of the Arrowverse saw the addition of Supergirl to The CW after leaving her first home at CBS. Despite not having an official crossover episode with the rest of the Arrowverse, Supergirl still took part.

Unless you are watching the episodes in chronological order we’d recommend watching the first seven episodes of The Flash and Arrow first, six episodes of DC’s Legends, and finally the first seven episodes of Supergirl. Once the crossover has been watched, you can view the remainder of each respective season accordingly.

A fun mini crossover took place between The Flash and Supergirl in episode 17. The musical-themed episode saw Glee alumni Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist reunite to show off their talent.

Episode Chronological Order

Series Episode Episode Title The Flash 3×1 Flashpoint Arrow 5×1 Legacy Supergirl 2×1 The Adventures of Supergirl The Flash 3×2 Paradox Arrow 5×2 The Recruits DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×1 Out of Time Supergirl 2×2 The Last Children of Krypton The Flash 3×3 Magenta Arrow 5×3 A Matter of Trust DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×2 The Justice Society of America Supergirl 2×3 Welcome to Earth The Flash 3×4 The New Rogues Arrow 5×4 Penance DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×3 Shogun Supergirl 2×4 Survivors The Flash 3×5 Monster Arrow 5×5 Human Target DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×4 Abominations Supergirl 2×5 Crossfire Arrow 5×6 So It Begins DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×5 Compromised Supergirl 2×6 Changing The Flash 3×6 Shade Arrow 5×7 Vigilante DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×6 Outlaw Country Supergirl 2×7 The Darkest Place The Flash 3×7 Killer Frost Supergirl 2×8 Medusa The Flash 3×8 Invasion! Part 1 Arrow 5×8 Invasion! Part 2 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×7 Invasion! Part 3 The Flash 3×9 The Present Arrow 5×9 What We Leave Behind DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×8 The Chicago Way Supergirl 2×9 Supergirl Lives The Flash 3×10 Borrowing Problems from the Future DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×9 Raiders of the Lost Art Arrow 5×10 Who Are You? Supergirl 2×10 We Can Be Heroes The Flash 3×11 Dead or Alive DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×10 The Legion of Doom Arrow 5×11 Second Chances Supergirl 2×11 The Martian Chronicles The Flash 3×12 Untouchable DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×11 Turncoat Arrow 5×12 Bratva Supergirl 2×12 Luthors Arrow 5×13 Spectre of the Gun Supergirl 2×13 Mr. & Mrs Mxyzptlk the Flash 3×13 Attack on Gorilla City DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×12 Camelot/3000 Arrow 5×14 The Sin-Eater Supergirl 2×14 Homecoming The Flash 3×14 Attack on Central City Arrow 5×15 Fighting Fire With Fire Supergirl 2×15 Exodus The Flash 3×15 The Wrath of Savitar DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×13 Land of the Lost The Flash 3×16 Into the Speed Force DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×14 Moonshot Arrow 5×16 Checkmate Supergirl 2×16 Star-Crossed The Flash 3×17 Duet DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×15 Fellowship of the Spear Arrow 5×17 Kapiushon Supergirl 2×17 Distant Sun The Flash 3×18 Abra Kadabra DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×16 Doomworld Arrow 5×18 Disbanded DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×17 Aruba Supergirl 2×18 Ace Reporter The Flash 3×19 The Once and Future Flash Arrow 5×19 Dangerous Liaisons Supergirl 2×19 Alex The Flash 3×20 I Know Who You Are Arrow 5×20 Underneath Supergirl 2×20 City of Lost Children The Flash 3×21 Cause and Effect Arrow 5×21 Honor Thy Fathers Supergirl 2×21 Resist The Flash 3×22 Infantino Street Arrow 5×22 Missing Supergirl 2×22 Nevertheless, She Persisted The Flash 3×23 Finish Line Arrow 5×23 Lian Yu

Arrowverse Year 6

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning

Episodes: 100

Crossover Episodes: 4

Crossover Order:

Supergirl 3×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1

Arrow 6×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2

The Flash 4×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4

Year 6 of the Arrowverse saw the introduction of its Black superhero lead, Cress Williams as Black Lightning. At the time the series didn’t take part in any of the Arrowverse crossovers so you can watch all 13 episodes of Black Lightning uninterrupted.

It took 6 years, but the Crisis on Earth-X crossover became the biggest crossover event of the entire franchise, up to that point. Using four of the five Arrowverse series, the four-part crossover was the first to feature four episodes.

Like the previous season, you should watch the first seven episodes of Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow before viewing the crossover.

Series Episode Episode Title Supergirl 3×1 Girl of Steel The Flash 4×1 The Flash Reborn DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×1 Aruba-Con Arrow 6×1 Fallout Supergirl 3×2 Triggers The Flash 4×2 Mixed Signals DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×2 Freakshow Arrow 6×2 Tribute Supergirl 3×3 Far from the Tree The Flash 4×3 Luck Be a Lady DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×3 Zari Arrow 6×3 Next of Kin Supergirl 3×4 The Faithful The Flash 4×4 Elongated Journey into the Night DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×4 Phone Home Arrow 6×4 Reversal Supergirl 3×5 Damage The Flash 4×5 Girls Night Out DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×5 Return of the Mack Arrow 6×5 Deathstroke Returns Supergirl 3×6 Midvale The Flash 4×6 When Harry Met Harry… DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×6 Helen Hunt Arrow 6×6 Promises Kept Supergirl 3×7 Wake Up The Flash 4×7 Therefore I Am DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×7 Welcome to the Jungle Arrow 3×7 Thanksgiving Supergirl 3×8 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1 Arrow 6×8 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2 The Flash 4×8 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×8 Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4 Supergirl 3×9 Reign The Flash 4×9 Don’t Run DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×9 Beebo the God of War Arrow 6×9 Irreconcilable Differences Supergirl 3×10 Legion of Superheroes The Flash 4×10 The Trial of the Flash Black Lightning 1×1 The Resurrection Arrow 6×10 Divided Supergirl 3×11 Fort Rozz The Flash 4×11 The Elongated Knight Rises Black Lightning 1×2 LaWanda: The Book of Hope Arrow 6×11 We Fall Supergirl 3×12 For Good The Flash 4×12 Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash Black Lightning 1×3 LaWanda: The Book of Burial Arrow 6×12 All for Nothing Supergirl 3×13 Both Sides Now The Flash 4×13 True Colors Black Lightning 1×4 Black Jesus Arrow 6×13 The Devil’s Greatest Trick DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×10 Daddy Darkhest Black Lightning 1×5 And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×11 Here I Go Again DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×12 The Curse of the Earth totem The Flash 4×14 Subject 9 Black Lightning 1×6 Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder Arrow 6×14 Collision Course DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×13 No Country for Old Dads The Flash 4×15 Enter Flashtime Black Lightning 1×7 Equinox: The Book of Fate Arrow 6×15 Doppelganger DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×14 Amazing Grace The Flash 4×16 Run, Iris, Run Black Lightning 1×8 The Book of Revelations DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×15 Necromancing the Stone Black Lightning 1×9 The Book of Little Black Lies DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×16 I, Ava Black Lightning 1×10 Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption Arrow 6×16 The Thanatos Guild DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×17 Guest Starring John Noble Black Lightning 1×11 Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion Arrow 6×17 Brothers in Arms DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×18 The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly The Flash 4×17 Null and Annoyed Black Lightning 1×12 The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain Arrow 6×18 Fundamentals Supergirl 3×14 Schott Through the Heart The Flash 4×18 Lose Yourself Black Lightning 1×13 Shadow of Death: The Book of War Arrow 6×19 The Dragon Supergirl 3×15 In Search of Lost Time The Flash 4×19 Fury Rogue Arrow 6×20 Shifting Allegiances Supergirl 3×16 Of Two Minds The Flash 4×20 Therefore She Is Arrow 6×21 Docket No. 11-19-41-73 Supergirl 3×17 Trinity The Flash 4×21 Harry and the Harrisons Arrow 6×22 The Ties That Bind Supergirl 3×18 Shelter from the Storm The Flash 4×22 Think Fast Arrow 6×23 Life Sentance Supergirl 3×19 The Fanatical The Flash 4×23 We Are the Flash Supergirl 3×20 Dark Side of the Moon Supergirl 3×21 Not Kansas Supergirl 3×22 Make It Reign Supergirl 3×23 Battles Lost and Won

Arrowverse Year 7

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning

Episodes: 98

Crossover Episodes: 3

Crossover Order:

The Flash 5×9 – Elseworlds, Part 1

Arrow 7×9 – Elseworlds, Part 2

Supergirl 4×9 – Elseworlds, Part 3

The seventh year of the Arrowverse introduced Batwoman and Lois Lane to the franchise, as well as Gotham City. The Elseworlds crossover reduced the number of episodes for the crossover but was the perfect set-up for the most anticipated crossover of the entire franchise, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Once again, Black Lightning did not feature in the crossover event.

Like the previous years, if you aren’t watching the episodes in chronological order, you should watch the first eight episodes of The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl before viewing the Elseworlds crossover.

Series Episode Episode Title The Flash 5×1 Nora Black Lightning 2×1 The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies Supergirl 4×1 American Alien Arrow 7×1 Inmate 4587 The Flash 5×2 Blocked Black Lightning 2×2 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues Supergirl 4×2 Fallout Arrow 7×2 The Longbow Hunters DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×1 The Virgin Gary The Flash 5×3 The Death of Vibe Black Lightning 2×3 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry Supergirl 4×3 Man of Steel Arrow 7×3 Crossing Lines DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×2 Witch Hunt The Flash 5×4 News Flash Black Lightning 2×4 The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak Supergirl 4×4 Ahimsa Arrow 7×4 Level Two DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×3 Dancing Queen Supergirl 4×5 Parasite Lost Arrow 7×5 The Demon DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×4 Wet Hot American Bummer The Flash 5×5 All Doll’d Up Black Lightning 2×5 The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem Supergirl 4×6 Call to Action Arrow 7×6 Due Process DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×5 Tagumo Attacks!!! The Flash 5×6 The Icicle Cometh Black Lightning 2×6 The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi Supergirl 4×7 Rather the Fall Angel Arrow 7×7 The Slabside Redemption DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×6 Tender Is the Nate The Flash 5×7 O Come, All Ye Thankful Black Lightning 2×7 The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange Supergirl 4×8 Bunker hILL Arrow 7×8 Unmasked DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×7 Hell No, Dolly! The Flash 5×8 What Past Is Prologue Black Lightning 2×8 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus The Flash 5×9 Elseworlds, Part 1 Arrow 7×9 Elseworlds, Part 2 Supergirl 4×9 Elseworlds, Part 3 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×8 Legends of To-Meow-Meow Black Lightning 2×9 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi The Flash 5×10 The Flash and the Furious Supergirl 4×10 Suspicious Minds Arrow 7×10 My Name Is Emiko Queen Black Lightning 2×10 The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros The Flash 5×11 Seeing Red Supergirl 4×11 Blood Memory Arrow 7×11 Past Sins Black Lightning 2×11 The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son The Flash 5×12 Memorabilia Arrow 7×12 Emerald Archer Black Lightning 2×12 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust The Flash 5×13 Goldfaced Arrow 7×13 Star City Slayer Black Lightning 2×13 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire The Flash 5×14 Cause and XS Supergirl 4×12 Menagerie Supergirl 4×13 What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way? Black Lightning 2×14 The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin Arrow 7×14 Brothers and Sisters Black Lightning 2×15 The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alph The Flash 5×15 King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd Supergirl 4×14 Stand and Deliver Arrow 7×15 Training Day The Flash 5×16 Failure Is an Orphan Supergirl 4×15 O Brother, Where Art Thou? Arrow 7×16 Star City 2040 Black Lightning 2×16 The Book of Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega The Flash 5×17 Time Bomb Supergirl 4×16 The House of L Arrow 7×17 Inheritance Supergirl 4×17 All About Eve DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×9 Lucha de Apuestas DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×10 The Getaway DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×11 Seance and Sensibility Arrow 7×18 Lost Canary The Flash 5×18 Godspeed Supergirl 4×18 Crime and Punishment DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×12 The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe Arrow 7×19 Spartan The Flash 5×19 Snow Pack Supergirl 4×19 American Dreamer DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×13 Egg MacGuffin Arrow 7×20 Confessions The Flash 5×20 Gone Rogue Supergirl 4×20 Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up? DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×14 Nip/Stuck Arrow 7×21 Living Proof The Flash 5×21 The Girl with the Red Lightning Supergirl 4×21 Red Dawn DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×15 Terms of Service Arrow 7×22 You Have Saved This City The Flash 5×22 Legacy Supergirl 4×22 The Quest for Peace DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 4×16 Hey, World!

Arrowverse Year 8

Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning | Batwoman*

Episodes: 79

Crossover Episodes: 6

Crossover Order:

Supergirl 5×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 1

Batwoman 1×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 2

Black Lightning 3×9 – The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis

The Flash 6×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3

Arrow 8×8 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4

After eight long years of waiting, fans of the Arrowverse were treated to the most iconic event in DC history, Crisis on Infinite Earths. The five-part crossover (six, including Black Lightning) was the culmination of hundreds of hours’ worth of storytelling.

Year seven saw the introduction of Batwoman, and in year eight the character received her own official series. Sadly, at the time of writing, Batwoman is not available to stream on Netflix. As the series takes place in the chronology of the crossover, we made sure to have it listed below, but you will need to watch it on The CW’s official website or own a subscription to HBO Max.

Crisis on Infinite Earths also helped end the story of Arrow, which after eight seasons came to an end at The CW.

You will need to watch episodes one to eight of Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and The Flash before viewing the cross-over. For Arrow, you will need to watch up to episode seven. Season five of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow started with the crossover, so you won’t have to worry about watching any episodes before then.

It must be noted that other than Arrow and Black Lightning, all of The CW Arrowverse series were impacted by the COVID19 Pandemic. Seasons were cut short to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

The Arrowverse will pick back up in 2021.

Series Episode Episode Title Batwoman* 1×1 Pilot Supergirl 5×1 Event Horizon Black Lightning 3×1 The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of the Blackbird The Flash 6×1 Into the Void Batwoman* 1×2 The Rabbit Hole Supergirl 5×2 Stranger Beside Me Black Lightning 3×2 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two: Maryam’s Tasbih The Flash 6×2 A Flash of the Lightning Arrow 8×1 Starling City Batwoman* 1×3 Down Down Down Supergirl 5×3 Blurred Lines Black Lightning 3×3 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three: Agent Odell’s Pipe Dream The Flash 6×3 Dead Man Running Arrow 8×2 Welcome to Hong Kong Batwoman* 1×4 Who Are You? Supergirl 5×4 In Plain Sight Black Lightning 3×4 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four: Lynn’s Ouroboros The Flash 6×4 There Will Be Blood Arrow 8×3 Leap of Faith Batwoman* 1×5 Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale Supergirl 5×5 Dangerous Liasons The Flash 6×5 Kiss Kiss Breach Breach Arrow 8×4 Present Tense Batwoman* 1×6 I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury Supergirl 5×6 Confidence Women Black Lightning 3×5 The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five: Requiem for tavon Batwoman* 1×7 Tell Me the Truth Supergirl 5×7 Tremors Black Lightning 3×6 The Book of Resistance: Chapter One: Knocking on Heaven’s Door The Flash 6×6 License to Elongate Arrow 8×5 Prochnost Black Lightning 3×7 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two: Henderson’s Opus The Flash 6×7 The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1 Arrow 8×6 Reset Batwoman* 1×8 A Mad Tea-Party Supergirl 5×8 The Wrath of Rama Khan Black Lightning 3×8 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle Franklin Terrace The Flash 6×8 The Last Temptatio or Barry Allen, Part 2 Arrow 8×7 Purgatory Supergirl 5×9 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One Batwoman* 1×9 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two Black Lightning 3×9 The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth The Flash 6×9 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 3 Arrow 8×8 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 4 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×8 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 5 Batwoman* 1×10 How Queer Everything Is Today! Supergirl 5×10 The Bottle Episode Black Lightning 3×10 The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn Arrow 8×9 Green Arrow and the Canaries DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×1 Meet the Legends Batwoman* 1×11 An Un-Birthday Present Supergirl 5×11 Back from the Future – Part 1 Black Lightning 3×11 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction Arrow 8×10 Fadeout Black Lightning 3×12 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three: Motherless ID The Flash 6×10 Marathon DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×2 Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me Black Lightning 3×13 The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four The Flash 6×11 Love Is a Battlefield DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×3 Slay Anything Batwoman* 1×12 Take Your Choice Supergirl 5×12 Back from the Future – Part 2 The Flash 6×12 A Girl Named Sue DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×4 A Head of Her Time Batwoman* 1×13 Drink Me Supergirl 5×13 It’s a Super Life Black Lightning 3×14 The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming The Flash 6×13 Grodd Friended Me DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×5 Mortal Khanbat Black Lightning 3×15 The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain’t Free Batwoman* 1×14 Grinning from Ear to Ear Supergirl 5×14 The Bodyguard Black Lightning 3×16 The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation The Flash 6×14 Death of the Speed Force DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×6 Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac Batwoman* 1×15 Off With Her Head Supergirl 5×15 Reality Bytes The Flash 6×15 The Exorcism of Nash Wells DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×7 Romeo v Juliet Dawn of Justness Batwoman* 1×16 Through the Looking Glass Supergirl 5×16 Alex in Wonderland The Flash 6×16 So Long and Goodnight DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×9 Zari, Not Zari Batwoman* 1×17 A Narrow Escape The Flash 6×17 Liberation DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×10 The Great British Fake-Off Batwoman* 1X18 If You Believe in Me, I’ll Believe in You Supergirl 5×17 Deus Lex Machina The Flash 6×18 Pay the Piper DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×11 Ship Broken Batwoman* 1×19 A Secret Kept from All the Rest Supergirl 5×18 The Missing Link The Flash 6×19 Success Is Assured DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×12 Freaks and Greeks Batwoman* 1×20 O’Mouse! Supergirl 5×19 Immortal Kombat DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×13 The One Where We’re Trapped On TV DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5×14 Swan Thong

Arrowverse Year 9

Series: The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning | Batwoman* | Superman & Lois

Episodes: 89

Crossover Episodes: 0

For the very first time since Arrowverse year 2, we’ve not seen an official crossover event for any of the superheroes. Given that the last crossover event was Crisis on Infinite Earths it would be extremely hard to follow up one of DC’s most dramatic storylines.

However, John Diggle of Arrow found himself guest-starring in episodes of Batwoman, The Flash, and Superman & Lois.

We’ve opted to exclude Star Girl from this list as previously it was announced that the character was not part of the Arrowverse. But fortunes may change in the near future as John Wesley Shipp, the actor behind classic Jay Garrick, has recently featured in the show, which may open the door for the series to join the Arrowverse officially.

Year 9 also saw the introduction of the series Superman & Lois, a spin-off of Supergirl. However, just like Batwoman, and Stargirl, the introduction of any new Arrowverse titles has not come to Netflix.

At the time of writing, we’re still waiting for DC Legends season 6 to arrive on Netflix, and the sixth and final season of Supergirl is still currently airing, which will blend into Arrowverse year 10.

Please Note: ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ are not on Netflix, so in order to watch the series you will need access to The CW website.

Series Episode Episode Title Batwoman* 2×1 Whatever Happened to Kate Kane? Batwoman* 2×2 Prior Criminal History Batwoman* 2×3 Bat Girl Magic! Black Lightning 4×1 The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One: Collateral Damage Batwoman* 2×4 Fair Skin, Blue Eyes Black Lightning 4×2 The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two: Unacceptable Losses Batwoman* 2×5 Gore on Canvas Black Lightning 4×3 The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three: Despite All My Rage Superman & Lois 1×1 Pilot Batwoman* 2×6 Do Not Resuscitate Black Lightning 4×4 The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four: A Light in the Darkness The Flash 7×1 All’s Wells That Ends Wells Superman & Lois 1×2 Heritage Black Lightning 4×5 The Book of Ruin: Chapter One: Picking Up the Pieces The Flash 7×2 The Speed of Thought Superman & Lois 1×3 The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower Batwoman* 2×7 It’s Best You Stop Digging Black Lightning 4×6 The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two: Theseus’s Ship The Flash 7×3 Mother Superman & Lois 1×4 Haywire Batwoman* 2×8 Survived Much Worse The Flash 7×4 Central City Strong Superman & Lois 1×5 The Best of Smallville Batwoman* 2×9 Rule #1 The Flash 7×5 Fear Me Supergirl 6×1 Rebirth The Flash 7×6 The One With The Nineties Supergirl 6×2 A Few Good Women Batwoman* 2×10 Time Off for Good Behavior Black Lightning 4×7 Painkiller The Flash 7×7 central City Strong Supergirl 6×3 Phantom Menaces Batwoman* 2×11 Arrive Alive Black Lightning 4×8 The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three: Things Fall Apart Supergirl 6×4 Lost Souls Black Lightning 4×9 The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding Supergirl 6×5 Prom Night! Batwoman* 2×12 Initiate Self-Destruct DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×1 Ground Control to Sara Lance Black Lightning 4×10 The Book of Reunification: Chapter One: Revelations The Flash 7×8 The People v. Killer Frost Supergirl 6×6 Prom Again! Batwoman 2×13 I’ll Give You a Clue DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×3 The Ex-Factor Black Lightning 4×12 The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads The Flash 7×10 Family Matters, Part 1 Superman & Lois 1×6 Broken Trust Black Lightning 4×13 The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure The Flash 7×11 Family Matters, Part 2 Superman & Lois 1×7 Man of Steel DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×4 Bay of Squids Superman & Lois 1×8 Holding the Wrench Batwoman 2×15 Armed and Dangerous DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×5 The Satanist’s Apprentice The Flash 7×12 Good-Bye Vibrations Superman & Lois 1×9 Loyal Subjects Batwoman 2×16 Rebirth DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×6 Bishop’s Gambit The Flash 7×13 Masquerade Superman & Lois 1×10 O Mother, Where Art Thou? Batwoman 2×17 Kane, Kate DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×7 Back to the Finale: Part II The Flash 7×14 Rayo de Luz Superman & Lois 1×11 A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events Batwoman 2×18 Power DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×8 Stressed Western The Flash 7×15 Enemy At the Gates The Flash 7×16 P.O.W. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×9 This is Gus The Flash 7×17 Heart of the Matter, Part 1 Superman & Lois 1×12 Through the Valley of Death DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×10 Bad Blood The Flash 7×18 Heart of the Matter, Part 2 Superman & Lois 1×13 Fail Safe DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×11 The Final Frame Superman & Lois 1×14 The Eradicator DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×12 Bored On Board Onboard Superman & Lois 1×15 Last Sons of Krypton DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×13 Silence of the Sonograms Supergirl 6×8 Welcome Back, Kara! DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×14 There Will Be Brood Supergirl 6×9 Dream Weaver DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 6×15 The Fungus Amongus Supergirl 6×10 Still I Rise Supergirl 6×11 Mxy in the Middle Supergirl 6×12 Blind Spots Supergirl 6×13 The Gauntlet Supergirl 6×14 Magical Thinking Supergirl 6×15 Hope for Tomorrow

Arrowverse Year 10

The 2021-2022 season Arrowverse shows have yet to appear on Netflix and therefore, we can’t quite add this section just yet. Two Arrowverse shows didn’t return for year 10 those being Supergirl which concluded with season 6 and Black Lightning which concluded with season 4.

Here’s when we’re currently expecting all the Arrowverse shows to return (at least on Netflix US) over the next year:

Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7) – Already on Netflix.

The Flash (Season 8) – July 2022

The other two Arrowverse series that do not come to Netflix in year 10 are Batwoman and Superman & Lois. Those are both exclusive to HBO Max.

Which is your favorite Arrowverse series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!