How to Watch the Arrowverse Shows in Order on Netflix in 2022

577 episodes, 29 seasons, 5 series, and hundreds of hours of content, that’s what awaits you with the galactic-sized binge of the Arrowverse on Netflix. Below we’ve compiled the complete guide on how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2021.
While Netflix holds the majority of The Arrowverse, the reality is the universe is even bigger but you’ll need a HBO Max subscription in the US. If you include those seasons by the end of 2022, there’ll be 725 episodes across 42 seasons.
What Arrowverse shows are on Netflix?
Here’s a breakdown of what Arrowverse shows are on Netflix as of April 2022:
- Arrow – 7 Seasons – 170 Episodes
- The Flash – 7 Seasons – 151 Episodes
- Supergirl – 6 Seasons – 126 Episodes
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – 7 Seasons – 110 Episodes
- Black Lightning – 4 Seasons – 58 Episodes
How to Watch The Arrowverse In Order By Year
As one of the largest possible binges on Netflix US, some subscribers, especially those new to the franchise, may need some help establishing how to watch the Arrowverse on Netflix in 2021.
We’ve gone through all eight years of the Arrowverse and compiled the full list on how to watch all five series in chronological order. The crossovers won’t be an issue either, as we’ve made sure to detail when, how, and where to watch all of the Arrowverse crossovers.
For fans looking to watch the series in its true chronological order, episode to episode, across all five series, we’ve detailed how to achieve this below.
Arrowverse Year 1
Series: Arrow
Episodes: 23
Crossover Episodes: 0
We start at the beginning with season 1 of Arrow. Year 1 of Arrowverse was literally just Arrow so that’s the best place to start.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Title Name
|Arrow
|1×1
|Pilot
|Arrow
|1×2
|Honor Thy Father
|Arrow
|1×3
|Lone Gunmen
|Arrow
|1×4
|An Innocent Man
|Arrow
|1×5
|Damaged
|Arrow
|1×6
|Legacies
|Arrow
|1×7
|Muse of Fire
|Arrow
|1×8
|Vendetta
|Arrow
|1×9
|Year’s End
|Arrow
|1×10
|Burned
|Arrow
|1×11
|Trust But Verify
|Arrow
|1×12
|Vertigo
|Arrow
|1×13
|Betrayal
|Arrow
|1×14
|The Odyssey
|Arrow
|1×15
|Dodger
|Arrow
|1×16
|Dead to Rights
|Arrow
|1×17
|The Huntress Returns
|Arrow
|1×18
|Salvation
|Arrow
|1×19
|Unfinished Business
|Arrow
|1×20
|Home Invasion
|Arrow
|1×21
|The Undertaking
|Arrow
|1×22
|Darkness on the Edge of Town
|Arrow
|1×23
|Sacrifice
Arrowverse Year 2
Series: Arrow
Episodes: 23
Crossover Episodes: 2 (Technically)
One of the best seasons of Arrow, and easily of the entire Arrowverse, season 2 also goes uninterrupted as it was the only Arrowverse series still available at the time.
Season 2 did mark the beginning of the future of the Arrowverse when Barry Allen debuted in episodes 2×8 and 2×9 of Arrow. The Flash hadn’t aired on The CW at the time, but Grant Gustin as Barry Allen was an instant hit with Arrow fans.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Arrow
|2×1
|City of Heroes
|Arrow
|2×2
|Identity
|Arrow
|2×3
|Broken Dolls
|Arrow
|2×4
|Crucible
|Arrow
|2×5
|League of Assassins
|Arrow
|2×6
|Keep Your Enemies Closer
|Arrow
|2×7
|State v. Queen
|Arrow
|2×8
|The Scientist
|Arrow
|2×9
|Three Ghosts
|Arrow
|2×10
|Blast Radius
|Arrow
|2×11
|Blind Spot
|Arrow
|2×12
|Tremors
|Arrow
|2×13
|Heir to the Demon
|Arrow
|2×14
|Time of Death
|Arrow
|2×15
|The Promise
|Arrow
|2×16
|Suicide Squad
|Arrow
|2×17
|Birds of Prey
|Arrow
|2×18
|Deathstroke
|Arrow
|2×19
|The Man Under the Hood
|Arrow
|2×20
|Seeing Red
|Arrow
|2×21
|City of Blood
|Arrow
|2×22
|Streets of Fire
|Arrow
|2×23
|Unthinkable
Arrowverse Year 3
Series: Arrow | The Flash
Episodes: 46
Crossover Episodes: 2
Crossover Order:
- The Flash 1×8 – Flash vs. Arrow
- Arrow 3×8 – The Brave and the Bold
The crossover between Arrow and The Flash was officially the very first of the Arrowverse and laid the groundwork for future crossovers. Every future season of Arrow and The Flash would have a crossover episode in the eighth or ninth episode of the season.
It’s our recommendation that you watch the first seven episodes of Arrow, and then the first seven episodes of Flash before watching the crossover. Once you’ve watched the crossovers you can view the remaining episodes of Arrow and The Flash however you please, respectively.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|The Flash
|1×1
|Pilot
|Arrow
|3×1
|The Calm
|The Flash
|1×2
|The Fastest Man Alive
|Arrow
|3×2
|Sara
|The Flash
|1×3
|Things You Can’t Outrun
|Arrow
|3×3
|Corto Maltese
|The Flash
|1×4
|Going Rogue
|Arrow
|3×4
|The Magician
|Arrow
|3×5
|The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak
|The Flash
|1×5
|Platique
|Arrow
|3×6
|Guilty
|The Flash
|1×6
|The Flash Is Born
|Arrow
|3×7
|Draw Back Your Bow
|The Flash
|1×7
|Power Outage
|The Flash
|1×8
|Flash vs. Arrow
|Arrow
|3×8
|The Brave and the Bold
|The Flash
|1×9
|The Man in the Yellow Suit
|Arrow
|3×9
|The Climb
|The Flash
|1×10
|Revenge of the Rogues
|Arrow
|3×10
|Left Behind
|The Flash
|1×11
|The Sound and the Fury
|Arrow
|3×11
|Midnight City
|The Flash
|1×12
|Crazy for You
|Arrow
|3×12
|Uprising
|The Flash
|1×13
|The Nuclear Man
|Arrow
|3×13
|Canaries
|The Flash
|1×14
|Fallout
|Arrow
|3×14
|The Return
|Arrow
|3×15
|Nanda Parbat
|The Flash
|1×15
|Out of Time
|Arrow
|3×16
|The Offer
|The Flash
|1×16
|Rogue Time
|Arrow
|3×17
|Suicidal Tendencies
|The Flash
|1×17
|Tricksters
|Arrow
|3×18
|Public Enemies
|The Flash
|1×18
|All Star Team Up
|Arrow
|3×19
|Broken Arrow
|The Flash
|1×19
|Who Is Harrison Wells
|Arrow
|3×20
|The Fallen
|The Flash
|1×20
|The Trap
|Arrow
|3×21
|Al Sah-him
|The Flash
|1×21
|Grodd Lives
|Arrow
|3×22
|This Is Your Sword
|The Flash
|1×22
|Rogue Air
|Arrow
|3×23
|My Name Is Oliver Queen
|The Flash
|1×23
|Fast Enough
Arrowverse Year 4
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow
Episodes: 82
Crossover Episodes: 3
Crossover Order:
- The Flash 2×8 – Legends of Yesterday
- Arrow 4×8 – Legends of Today
- Supergirl 1×18 – World’s Finest
The fourth year of the Arrowverse saw two new massive arrivals, Supergirl and DC Legends of Tomorrow.
Supergirl aired on CBS first before eventually arriving on The CW. DC Legend’s saw the utilization of all of the new, and established superheroes, and some rogues, from the previous three years.
As Supergirl remained relatively separate from the rest of the Arrowverse, for the most part, in season one, you can get away with watching the majority of the series without worrying about continuity. Make sure to look out for episode 18 for when The Flash makes an appearance.
Like the previous year, we’d recommend watching the first seven episodes of The Flash and Arrow, respectively, before watching the crossovers.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|The Flash
|2×1
|The Man Who Saved Central City
|Arrow
|4×1
|Green Arrow
|The Flash
|2×2
|Flash of Two Worlds
|Arrow
|4×2
|The Candidates
|The Flash
|2×3
|Family of Rogues
|Arrow
|4×3
|Restoration
|Supergirl
|1×1
|Pilot
|The Flash
|2×4
|The Fury of Firestorm
|Arrow
|4×4
|Beyond Redemption
|Supergirl
|1×2
|Stronger Together
|The Flash
|2×5
|The Darkness and the Light
|Arrow
|4×5
|Haunted
|Supergirl
|1×3
|Fight or Flight
|The Flash
|2×6
|Enter Zoom
|Arrow
|4×6
|Lost Souls
|Supergirl
|1×4
|Livewire
|The Flash
|2×7
|Gorilla Warfare
|Arrow
|4×7
|Brotherhood
|Supergirl
|1×5
|How Does She Do It?
|Supergirl
|1×6
|Red Faced
|The Flash
|2×8
|Legends of Today
|Arrow
|4×8
|Legends of Yesterday
|Supergirl
|1×7
|Human for a Day
|The Flash
|2×9
|Running to Stand Still
|Arrow
|4×9
|Dark Waters
|Supergirl
|1×8
|Hostile Takeover
|Supergirl
|1×9
|Blood Bonds
|Supergirl
|1×10
|Childish Things
|The Flash
|2×10
|Potential Energy
|Arrow
|4×10
|Blood Debts
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×1
|Pilot, Part 1
|Supergirl
|1×11
|Strange Visitor from Another Planet
|The Flash
|2×11
|The Reverse-Flash Returns
|Arrow
|4×11
|A.W.O.L.
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×2
|Pilot, Part 2
|Supergirl
|1×12
|Bizarro
|The Flash
|2×12
|Fast Lane
|Arrow
|4×12
|Unchained
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×3
|Blood Ties
|Supergirl
|1×13
|For the Girl Who Has Everything
|The Flash
|2×13
|Welcome to Earth-2
|Arrow
|4×13
|Sins of the Father
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×4
|White Knights
|The Flash
|2×14
|Escape from Earth 2
|Arrow
|4×14
|Code of Silence
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×6
|Fail-Safe
|Supergirl
|1×14
|Truth, Justice and the American Way
|The Flash
|2×15
|King Shark
|Arrow
|4×15
|Taken
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×6
|Star City 2046
|Supergirl
|1×15
|Solitude
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×7
|Marooned
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×8
|Night of the Hawk
|Supergirl
|1×16
|Falling
|Supergirl
|1×17
|Manhunter
|The Flash
|2×16
|Trajectory
|Arrow
|4×16
|Broken Hearts
|Supergirl
|1×18
|World’s Finest
|The Flash
|2×17
|Flash-Back
|Arrow
|4×17
|Beacon of Hope
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×9
|Left Behind
|Arrow
|4×18
|Eleven-Fifty-Nine
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×10
|Progeny
|Supergirl
|1×19
|Myriad
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×11
|The Magnificent Eight
|Supergirl
|1×20
|Better Angels
|The Flash
|2×18
|Versus Zoom
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×12
|Last Refuge
|The Flash
|2×19
|Back to Normal
|Arrow
|4×19
|Canary Cry
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×13
|Leviathan
|The Flash
|2×20
|Rupture
|Arrow
|4×20
|Genesis
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×14
|River of Time
|The Flash
|2×21
|The Runaway Dinosaur
|Arrow
|4×21
|Monument Point
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×15
|Destiny
|The Flash
|2×22
|Invincible
|Arrow
|4×22
|Lost in the Flood
|DC Legend’s of Tomorrow
|1×16
|Legendary
|The Flash
|2×23
|The Race of His Life
|Arrow
|4×23
|Schism
Arrowverse Year 5
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow
Episodes: 85
Crossover Episodes: 4
Crossover Order:
- The Flash 3×8 – Invasion Part 1
- Arrow 5×8 – Invasion Part 2
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 2×7 – Invasion Part 3
- The Flash 3×17 – Duet
The fifth year of the Arrowverse saw the addition of Supergirl to The CW after leaving her first home at CBS. Despite not having an official crossover episode with the rest of the Arrowverse, Supergirl still took part.
Unless you are watching the episodes in chronological order we’d recommend watching the first seven episodes of The Flash and Arrow first, six episodes of DC’s Legends, and finally the first seven episodes of Supergirl. Once the crossover has been watched, you can view the remainder of each respective season accordingly.
A fun mini crossover took place between The Flash and Supergirl in episode 17. The musical-themed episode saw Glee alumni Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist reunite to show off their talent.
Episode Chronological Order
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|The Flash
|3×1
|Flashpoint
|Arrow
|5×1
|Legacy
|Supergirl
|2×1
|The Adventures of Supergirl
|The Flash
|3×2
|Paradox
|Arrow
|5×2
|The Recruits
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×1
|Out of Time
|Supergirl
|2×2
|The Last Children of Krypton
|The Flash
|3×3
|Magenta
|Arrow
|5×3
|A Matter of Trust
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×2
|The Justice Society of America
|Supergirl
|2×3
|Welcome to Earth
|The Flash
|3×4
|The New Rogues
|Arrow
|5×4
|Penance
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×3
|Shogun
|Supergirl
|2×4
|Survivors
|The Flash
|3×5
|Monster
|Arrow
|5×5
|Human Target
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×4
|Abominations
|Supergirl
|2×5
|Crossfire
|Arrow
|5×6
|So It Begins
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×5
|Compromised
|Supergirl
|2×6
|Changing
|The Flash
|3×6
|Shade
|Arrow
|5×7
|Vigilante
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×6
|Outlaw Country
|Supergirl
|2×7
|The Darkest Place
|The Flash
|3×7
|Killer Frost
|Supergirl
|2×8
|Medusa
|The Flash
|3×8
|Invasion! Part 1
|Arrow
|5×8
|Invasion! Part 2
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×7
|Invasion! Part 3
|The Flash
|3×9
|The Present
|Arrow
|5×9
|What We Leave Behind
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×8
|The Chicago Way
|Supergirl
|2×9
|Supergirl Lives
|The Flash
|3×10
|Borrowing Problems from the Future
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×9
|Raiders of the Lost Art
|Arrow
|5×10
|Who Are You?
|Supergirl
|2×10
|We Can Be Heroes
|The Flash
|3×11
|Dead or Alive
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×10
|The Legion of Doom
|Arrow
|5×11
|Second Chances
|Supergirl
|2×11
|The Martian Chronicles
|The Flash
|3×12
|Untouchable
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×11
|Turncoat
|Arrow
|5×12
|Bratva
|Supergirl
|2×12
|Luthors
|Arrow
|5×13
|Spectre of the Gun
|Supergirl
|2×13
|Mr. & Mrs Mxyzptlk
|the Flash
|3×13
|Attack on Gorilla City
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×12
|Camelot/3000
|Arrow
|5×14
|The Sin-Eater
|Supergirl
|2×14
|Homecoming
|The Flash
|3×14
|Attack on Central City
|Arrow
|5×15
|Fighting Fire With Fire
|Supergirl
|2×15
|Exodus
|The Flash
|3×15
|The Wrath of Savitar
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×13
|Land of the Lost
|The Flash
|3×16
|Into the Speed Force
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×14
|Moonshot
|Arrow
|5×16
|Checkmate
|Supergirl
|2×16
|Star-Crossed
|The Flash
|3×17
|Duet
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×15
|Fellowship of the Spear
|Arrow
|5×17
|Kapiushon
|Supergirl
|2×17
|Distant Sun
|The Flash
|3×18
|Abra Kadabra
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×16
|Doomworld
|Arrow
|5×18
|Disbanded
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|2×17
|Aruba
|Supergirl
|2×18
|Ace Reporter
|The Flash
|3×19
|The Once and Future Flash
|Arrow
|5×19
|Dangerous Liaisons
|Supergirl
|2×19
|Alex
|The Flash
|3×20
|I Know Who You Are
|Arrow
|5×20
|Underneath
|Supergirl
|2×20
|City of Lost Children
|The Flash
|3×21
|Cause and Effect
|Arrow
|5×21
|Honor Thy Fathers
|Supergirl
|2×21
|Resist
|The Flash
|3×22
|Infantino Street
|Arrow
|5×22
|Missing
|Supergirl
|2×22
|Nevertheless, She Persisted
|The Flash
|3×23
|Finish Line
|Arrow
|5×23
|Lian Yu
Arrowverse Year 6
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning
Episodes: 100
Crossover Episodes: 4
Crossover Order:
- Supergirl 3×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1
- Arrow 6×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2
- The Flash 4×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 3×8 – Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
Year 6 of the Arrowverse saw the introduction of its Black superhero lead, Cress Williams as Black Lightning. At the time the series didn’t take part in any of the Arrowverse crossovers so you can watch all 13 episodes of Black Lightning uninterrupted.
It took 6 years, but the Crisis on Earth-X crossover became the biggest crossover event of the entire franchise, up to that point. Using four of the five Arrowverse series, the four-part crossover was the first to feature four episodes.
Like the previous season, you should watch the first seven episodes of Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow before viewing the crossover.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Supergirl
|3×1
|Girl of Steel
|The Flash
|4×1
|The Flash Reborn
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×1
|Aruba-Con
|Arrow
|6×1
|Fallout
|Supergirl
|3×2
|Triggers
|The Flash
|4×2
|Mixed Signals
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×2
|Freakshow
|Arrow
|6×2
|Tribute
|Supergirl
|3×3
|Far from the Tree
|The Flash
|4×3
|Luck Be a Lady
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×3
|Zari
|Arrow
|6×3
|Next of Kin
|Supergirl
|3×4
|The Faithful
|The Flash
|4×4
|Elongated Journey into the Night
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×4
|Phone Home
|Arrow
|6×4
|Reversal
|Supergirl
|3×5
|Damage
|The Flash
|4×5
|Girls Night Out
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×5
|Return of the Mack
|Arrow
|6×5
|Deathstroke Returns
|Supergirl
|3×6
|Midvale
|The Flash
|4×6
|When Harry Met Harry…
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×6
|Helen Hunt
|Arrow
|6×6
|Promises Kept
|Supergirl
|3×7
|Wake Up
|The Flash
|4×7
|Therefore I Am
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×7
|Welcome to the Jungle
|Arrow
|3×7
|Thanksgiving
|Supergirl
|3×8
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1
|Arrow
|6×8
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 2
|The Flash
|4×8
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 3
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×8
|Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
|Supergirl
|3×9
|Reign
|The Flash
|4×9
|Don’t Run
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×9
|Beebo the God of War
|Arrow
|6×9
|Irreconcilable Differences
|Supergirl
|3×10
|Legion of Superheroes
|The Flash
|4×10
|The Trial of the Flash
|Black Lightning
|1×1
|The Resurrection
|Arrow
|6×10
|Divided
|Supergirl
|3×11
|Fort Rozz
|The Flash
|4×11
|The Elongated Knight Rises
|Black Lightning
|1×2
|LaWanda: The Book of Hope
|Arrow
|6×11
|We Fall
|Supergirl
|3×12
|For Good
|The Flash
|4×12
|Honey, I Shrunk Team Flash
|Black Lightning
|1×3
|LaWanda: The Book of Burial
|Arrow
|6×12
|All for Nothing
|Supergirl
|3×13
|Both Sides Now
|The Flash
|4×13
|True Colors
|Black Lightning
|1×4
|Black Jesus
|Arrow
|6×13
|The Devil’s Greatest Trick
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×10
|Daddy Darkhest
|Black Lightning
|1×5
|And Then the Devil Brought the Plague: The Book of Green Light
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×11
|Here I Go Again
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×12
|The Curse of the Earth totem
|The Flash
|4×14
|Subject 9
|Black Lightning
|1×6
|Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder
|Arrow
|6×14
|Collision Course
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×13
|No Country for Old Dads
|The Flash
|4×15
|Enter Flashtime
|Black Lightning
|1×7
|Equinox: The Book of Fate
|Arrow
|6×15
|Doppelganger
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×14
|Amazing Grace
|The Flash
|4×16
|Run, Iris, Run
|Black Lightning
|1×8
|The Book of Revelations
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×15
|Necromancing the Stone
|Black Lightning
|1×9
|The Book of Little Black Lies
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×16
|I, Ava
|Black Lightning
|1×10
|Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption
|Arrow
|6×16
|The Thanatos Guild
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×17
|Guest Starring John Noble
|Black Lightning
|1×11
|Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion
|Arrow
|6×17
|Brothers in Arms
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|3×18
|The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly
|The Flash
|4×17
|Null and Annoyed
|Black Lightning
|1×12
|The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain
|Arrow
|6×18
|Fundamentals
|Supergirl
|3×14
|Schott Through the Heart
|The Flash
|4×18
|Lose Yourself
|Black Lightning
|1×13
|Shadow of Death: The Book of War
|Arrow
|6×19
|The Dragon
|Supergirl
|3×15
|In Search of Lost Time
|The Flash
|4×19
|Fury Rogue
|Arrow
|6×20
|Shifting Allegiances
|Supergirl
|3×16
|Of Two Minds
|The Flash
|4×20
|Therefore She Is
|Arrow
|6×21
|Docket No. 11-19-41-73
|Supergirl
|3×17
|Trinity
|The Flash
|4×21
|Harry and the Harrisons
|Arrow
|6×22
|The Ties That Bind
|Supergirl
|3×18
|Shelter from the Storm
|The Flash
|4×22
|Think Fast
|Arrow
|6×23
|Life Sentance
|Supergirl
|3×19
|The Fanatical
|The Flash
|4×23
|We Are the Flash
|Supergirl
|3×20
|Dark Side of the Moon
|Supergirl
|3×21
|Not Kansas
|Supergirl
|3×22
|Make It Reign
|Supergirl
|3×23
|Battles Lost and Won
Arrowverse Year 7
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning
Episodes: 98
Crossover Episodes: 3
Crossover Order:
- The Flash 5×9 – Elseworlds, Part 1
- Arrow 7×9 – Elseworlds, Part 2
- Supergirl 4×9 – Elseworlds, Part 3
The seventh year of the Arrowverse introduced Batwoman and Lois Lane to the franchise, as well as Gotham City. The Elseworlds crossover reduced the number of episodes for the crossover but was the perfect set-up for the most anticipated crossover of the entire franchise, Crisis on Infinite Earths.
Once again, Black Lightning did not feature in the crossover event.
Like the previous years, if you aren’t watching the episodes in chronological order, you should watch the first eight episodes of The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl before viewing the Elseworlds crossover.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|The Flash
|5×1
|Nora
|Black Lightning
|2×1
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter One: Rise of the Green Light Babies
|Supergirl
|4×1
|American Alien
|Arrow
|7×1
|Inmate 4587
|The Flash
|5×2
|Blocked
|Black Lightning
|2×2
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues
|Supergirl
|4×2
|Fallout
|Arrow
|7×2
|The Longbow Hunters
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×1
|The Virgin Gary
|The Flash
|5×3
|The Death of Vibe
|Black Lightning
|2×3
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Three: Master Lowry
|Supergirl
|4×3
|Man of Steel
|Arrow
|7×3
|Crossing Lines
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×2
|Witch Hunt
|The Flash
|5×4
|News Flash
|Black Lightning
|2×4
|The Book of Consequences: Chapter Four: Translucent Freak
|Supergirl
|4×4
|Ahimsa
|Arrow
|7×4
|Level Two
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×3
|Dancing Queen
|Supergirl
|4×5
|Parasite Lost
|Arrow
|7×5
|The Demon
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×4
|Wet Hot American Bummer
|The Flash
|5×5
|All Doll’d Up
|Black Lightning
|2×5
|The Book of Blood: Chapter One: Requiem
|Supergirl
|4×6
|Call to Action
|Arrow
|7×6
|Due Process
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×5
|Tagumo Attacks!!!
|The Flash
|5×6
|The Icicle Cometh
|Black Lightning
|2×6
|The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi
|Supergirl
|4×7
|Rather the Fall Angel
|Arrow
|7×7
|The Slabside Redemption
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×6
|Tender Is the Nate
|The Flash
|5×7
|O Come, All Ye Thankful
|Black Lightning
|2×7
|The Book of Blood: Chapter Three: The Sange
|Supergirl
|4×8
|Bunker hILL
|Arrow
|7×8
|Unmasked
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×7
|Hell No, Dolly!
|The Flash
|5×8
|What Past Is Prologue
|Black Lightning
|2×8
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus
|The Flash
|5×9
|Elseworlds, Part 1
|Arrow
|7×9
|Elseworlds, Part 2
|Supergirl
|4×9
|Elseworlds, Part 3
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×8
|Legends of To-Meow-Meow
|Black Lightning
|2×9
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Two: Gift of Magi
|The Flash
|5×10
|The Flash and the Furious
|Supergirl
|4×10
|Suspicious Minds
|Arrow
|7×10
|My Name Is Emiko Queen
|Black Lightning
|2×10
|The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros
|The Flash
|5×11
|Seeing Red
|Supergirl
|4×11
|Blood Memory
|Arrow
|7×11
|Past Sins
|Black Lightning
|2×11
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son
|The Flash
|5×12
|Memorabilia
|Arrow
|7×12
|Emerald Archer
|Black Lightning
|2×12
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Two: Just and Unjust
|The Flash
|5×13
|Goldfaced
|Arrow
|7×13
|Star City Slayer
|Black Lightning
|2×13
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire
|The Flash
|5×14
|Cause and XS
|Supergirl
|4×12
|Menagerie
|Supergirl
|4×13
|What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way?
|Black Lightning
|2×14
|The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin
|Arrow
|7×14
|Brothers and Sisters
|Black Lightning
|2×15
|The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alph
|The Flash
|5×15
|King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd
|Supergirl
|4×14
|Stand and Deliver
|Arrow
|7×15
|Training Day
|The Flash
|5×16
|Failure Is an Orphan
|Supergirl
|4×15
|O Brother, Where Art Thou?
|Arrow
|7×16
|Star City 2040
|Black Lightning
|2×16
|The Book of Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega
|The Flash
|5×17
|Time Bomb
|Supergirl
|4×16
|The House of L
|Arrow
|7×17
|Inheritance
|Supergirl
|4×17
|All About Eve
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×9
|Lucha de Apuestas
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×10
|The Getaway
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×11
|Seance and Sensibility
|Arrow
|7×18
|Lost Canary
|The Flash
|5×18
|Godspeed
|Supergirl
|4×18
|Crime and Punishment
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×12
|The Eggplant, the Witch & the Wardrobe
|Arrow
|7×19
|Spartan
|The Flash
|5×19
|Snow Pack
|Supergirl
|4×19
|American Dreamer
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×13
|Egg MacGuffin
|Arrow
|7×20
|Confessions
|The Flash
|5×20
|Gone Rogue
|Supergirl
|4×20
|Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×14
|Nip/Stuck
|Arrow
|7×21
|Living Proof
|The Flash
|5×21
|The Girl with the Red Lightning
|Supergirl
|4×21
|Red Dawn
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×15
|Terms of Service
|Arrow
|7×22
|You Have Saved This City
|The Flash
|5×22
|Legacy
|Supergirl
|4×22
|The Quest for Peace
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|4×16
|Hey, World!
Arrowverse Year 8
Series: Arrow | The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning | Batwoman*
Episodes: 79
Crossover Episodes: 6
Crossover Order:
- Supergirl 5×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 1
- Batwoman 1×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 2
- Black Lightning 3×9 – The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth Crisis
- The Flash 6×9 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3
- Arrow 8×8 – Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 4
After eight long years of waiting, fans of the Arrowverse were treated to the most iconic event in DC history, Crisis on Infinite Earths. The five-part crossover (six, including Black Lightning) was the culmination of hundreds of hours’ worth of storytelling.
Year seven saw the introduction of Batwoman, and in year eight the character received her own official series. Sadly, at the time of writing, Batwoman is not available to stream on Netflix. As the series takes place in the chronology of the crossover, we made sure to have it listed below, but you will need to watch it on The CW’s official website or own a subscription to HBO Max.
Crisis on Infinite Earths also helped end the story of Arrow, which after eight seasons came to an end at The CW.
You will need to watch episodes one to eight of Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and The Flash before viewing the cross-over. For Arrow, you will need to watch up to episode seven. Season five of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow started with the crossover, so you won’t have to worry about watching any episodes before then.
It must be noted that other than Arrow and Black Lightning, all of The CW Arrowverse series were impacted by the COVID19 Pandemic. Seasons were cut short to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.
The Arrowverse will pick back up in 2021.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Batwoman*
|1×1
|Pilot
|Supergirl
|5×1
|Event Horizon
|Black Lightning
|3×1
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of the Blackbird
|The Flash
|6×1
|Into the Void
|Batwoman*
|1×2
|The Rabbit Hole
|Supergirl
|5×2
|Stranger Beside Me
|Black Lightning
|3×2
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Two: Maryam’s Tasbih
|The Flash
|6×2
|A Flash of the Lightning
|Arrow
|8×1
|Starling City
|Batwoman*
|1×3
|Down Down Down
|Supergirl
|5×3
|Blurred Lines
|Black Lightning
|3×3
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Three: Agent Odell’s Pipe Dream
|The Flash
|6×3
|Dead Man Running
|Arrow
|8×2
|Welcome to Hong Kong
|Batwoman*
|1×4
|Who Are You?
|Supergirl
|5×4
|In Plain Sight
|Black Lightning
|3×4
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Four: Lynn’s Ouroboros
|The Flash
|6×4
|There Will Be Blood
|Arrow
|8×3
|Leap of Faith
|Batwoman*
|1×5
|Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale
|Supergirl
|5×5
|Dangerous Liasons
|The Flash
|6×5
|Kiss Kiss Breach Breach
|Arrow
|8×4
|Present Tense
|Batwoman*
|1×6
|I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury
|Supergirl
|5×6
|Confidence Women
|Black Lightning
|3×5
|The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five: Requiem for tavon
|Batwoman*
|1×7
|Tell Me the Truth
|Supergirl
|5×7
|Tremors
|Black Lightning
|3×6
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter One: Knocking on Heaven’s Door
|The Flash
|6×6
|License to Elongate
|Arrow
|8×5
|Prochnost
|Black Lightning
|3×7
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two: Henderson’s Opus
|The Flash
|6×7
|The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1
|Arrow
|8×6
|Reset
|Batwoman*
|1×8
|A Mad Tea-Party
|Supergirl
|5×8
|The Wrath of Rama Khan
|Black Lightning
|3×8
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: The Battle Franklin Terrace
|The Flash
|6×8
|The Last Temptatio or Barry Allen, Part 2
|Arrow
|8×7
|Purgatory
|Supergirl
|5×9
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One
|Batwoman*
|1×9
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two
|Black Lightning
|3×9
|The Book of Resistance: Chapter Four: Earth
|The Flash
|6×9
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 3
|Arrow
|8×8
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 4
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×8
|Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 5
|Batwoman*
|1×10
|How Queer Everything Is Today!
|Supergirl
|5×10
|The Bottle Episode
|Black Lightning
|3×10
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn
|Arrow
|8×9
|Green Arrow and the Canaries
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×1
|Meet the Legends
|Batwoman*
|1×11
|An Un-Birthday Present
|Supergirl
|5×11
|Back from the Future – Part 1
|Black Lightning
|3×11
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn’s Addiction
|Arrow
|8×10
|Fadeout
|Black Lightning
|3×12
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three: Motherless ID
|The Flash
|6×10
|Marathon
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×2
|Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me
|Black Lightning
|3×13
|The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four
|The Flash
|6×11
|Love Is a Battlefield
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×3
|Slay Anything
|Batwoman*
|1×12
|Take Your Choice
|Supergirl
|5×12
|Back from the Future – Part 2
|The Flash
|6×12
|A Girl Named Sue
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×4
|A Head of Her Time
|Batwoman*
|1×13
|Drink Me
|Supergirl
|5×13
|It’s a Super Life
|Black Lightning
|3×14
|The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming
|The Flash
|6×13
|Grodd Friended Me
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×5
|Mortal Khanbat
|Black Lightning
|3×15
|The Book of War: Chapter Two: Freedom Ain’t Free
|Batwoman*
|1×14
|Grinning from Ear to Ear
|Supergirl
|5×14
|The Bodyguard
|Black Lightning
|3×16
|The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation
|The Flash
|6×14
|Death of the Speed Force
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×6
|Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac
|Batwoman*
|1×15
|Off With Her Head
|Supergirl
|5×15
|Reality Bytes
|The Flash
|6×15
|The Exorcism of Nash Wells
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×7
|Romeo v Juliet Dawn of Justness
|Batwoman*
|1×16
|Through the Looking Glass
|Supergirl
|5×16
|Alex in Wonderland
|The Flash
|6×16
|So Long and Goodnight
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×9
|Zari, Not Zari
|Batwoman*
|1×17
|A Narrow Escape
|The Flash
|6×17
|Liberation
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×10
|The Great British Fake-Off
|Batwoman*
|1X18
|If You Believe in Me, I’ll Believe in You
|Supergirl
|5×17
|Deus Lex Machina
|The Flash
|6×18
|Pay the Piper
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×11
|Ship Broken
|Batwoman*
|1×19
|A Secret Kept from All the Rest
|Supergirl
|5×18
|The Missing Link
|The Flash
|6×19
|Success Is Assured
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×12
|Freaks and Greeks
|Batwoman*
|1×20
|O’Mouse!
|Supergirl
|5×19
|Immortal Kombat
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×13
|The One Where We’re Trapped On TV
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|5×14
|Swan Thong
Arrowverse Year 9
Series: The Flash | Supergirl | DC Legends of Tomorrow | Black Lightning | Batwoman* | Superman & Lois
Episodes: 89
Crossover Episodes: 0
For the very first time since Arrowverse year 2, we’ve not seen an official crossover event for any of the superheroes. Given that the last crossover event was Crisis on Infinite Earths it would be extremely hard to follow up one of DC’s most dramatic storylines.
However, John Diggle of Arrow found himself guest-starring in episodes of Batwoman, The Flash, and Superman & Lois.
We’ve opted to exclude Star Girl from this list as previously it was announced that the character was not part of the Arrowverse. But fortunes may change in the near future as John Wesley Shipp, the actor behind classic Jay Garrick, has recently featured in the show, which may open the door for the series to join the Arrowverse officially.
Year 9 also saw the introduction of the series Superman & Lois, a spin-off of Supergirl. However, just like Batwoman, and Stargirl, the introduction of any new Arrowverse titles has not come to Netflix.
At the time of writing, we’re still waiting for DC Legends season 6 to arrive on Netflix, and the sixth and final season of Supergirl is still currently airing, which will blend into Arrowverse year 10.
Please Note: ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ are not on Netflix, so in order to watch the series you will need access to The CW website.
|Series
|Episode
|Episode Title
|Batwoman*
|2×1
|Whatever Happened to Kate Kane?
|Batwoman*
|2×2
|Prior Criminal History
|Batwoman*
|2×3
|Bat Girl Magic!
|Black Lightning
|4×1
|The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One: Collateral Damage
|Batwoman*
|2×4
|Fair Skin, Blue Eyes
|Black Lightning
|4×2
|The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Two: Unacceptable Losses
|Batwoman*
|2×5
|Gore on Canvas
|Black Lightning
|4×3
|The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Three: Despite All My Rage
|Superman & Lois
|1×1
|Pilot
|Batwoman*
|2×6
|Do Not Resuscitate
|Black Lightning
|4×4
|The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter Four: A Light in the Darkness
|The Flash
|7×1
|All’s Wells That Ends Wells
|Superman & Lois
|1×2
|Heritage
|Black Lightning
|4×5
|The Book of Ruin: Chapter One: Picking Up the Pieces
|The Flash
|7×2
|The Speed of Thought
|Superman & Lois
|1×3
|The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower
|Batwoman*
|2×7
|It’s Best You Stop Digging
|Black Lightning
|4×6
|The Book of Ruin: Chapter Two: Theseus’s Ship
|The Flash
|7×3
|Mother
|Superman & Lois
|1×4
|Haywire
|Batwoman*
|2×8
|Survived Much Worse
|The Flash
|7×4
|Central City Strong
|Superman & Lois
|1×5
|The Best of Smallville
|Batwoman*
|2×9
|Rule #1
|The Flash
|7×5
|Fear Me
|Supergirl
|6×1
|Rebirth
|The Flash
|7×6
|The One With The Nineties
|Supergirl
|6×2
|A Few Good Women
|Batwoman*
|2×10
|Time Off for Good Behavior
|Black Lightning
|4×7
|Painkiller
|The Flash
|7×7
|central City Strong
|Supergirl
|6×3
|Phantom Menaces
|Batwoman*
|2×11
|Arrive Alive
|Black Lightning
|4×8
|The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three: Things Fall Apart
|Supergirl
|6×4
|Lost Souls
|Black Lightning
|4×9
|The Book of Ruin: Chapter Four: Lyding
|Supergirl
|6×5
|Prom Night!
|Batwoman*
|2×12
|Initiate Self-Destruct
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×1
|Ground Control to Sara Lance
|Black Lightning
|4×10
|The Book of Reunification: Chapter One: Revelations
|The Flash
|7×8
|The People v. Killer Frost
|Supergirl
|6×6
|Prom Again!
|Batwoman
|2×13
|I’ll Give You a Clue
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×3
|The Ex-Factor
|Black Lightning
|4×12
|The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads
|The Flash
|7×10
|Family Matters, Part 1
|Superman & Lois
|1×6
|Broken Trust
|Black Lightning
|4×13
|The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure
|The Flash
|7×11
|Family Matters, Part 2
|Superman & Lois
|1×7
|Man of Steel
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×4
|Bay of Squids
|Superman & Lois
|1×8
|Holding the Wrench
|Batwoman
|2×15
|Armed and Dangerous
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×5
|The Satanist’s Apprentice
|The Flash
|7×12
|Good-Bye Vibrations
|Superman & Lois
|1×9
|Loyal Subjects
|Batwoman
|2×16
|Rebirth
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×6
|Bishop’s Gambit
|The Flash
|7×13
|Masquerade
|Superman & Lois
|1×10
|O Mother, Where Art Thou?
|Batwoman
|2×17
|Kane, Kate
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×7
|Back to the Finale: Part II
|The Flash
|7×14
|Rayo de Luz
|Superman & Lois
|1×11
|A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events
|Batwoman
|2×18
|Power
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×8
|Stressed Western
|The Flash
|7×15
|Enemy At the Gates
|The Flash
|7×16
|P.O.W.
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×9
|This is Gus
|The Flash
|7×17
|Heart of the Matter, Part 1
|Superman & Lois
|1×12
|Through the Valley of Death
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×10
|Bad Blood
|The Flash
|7×18
|Heart of the Matter, Part 2
|Superman & Lois
|1×13
|Fail Safe
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×11
|The Final Frame
|Superman & Lois
|1×14
|The Eradicator
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×12
|Bored On Board Onboard
|Superman & Lois
|1×15
|Last Sons of Krypton
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×13
|Silence of the Sonograms
|Supergirl
|6×8
|Welcome Back, Kara!
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×14
|There Will Be Brood
|Supergirl
|6×9
|Dream Weaver
|DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
|6×15
|The Fungus Amongus
|Supergirl
|6×10
|Still I Rise
|Supergirl
|6×11
|Mxy in the Middle
|Supergirl
|6×12
|Blind Spots
|Supergirl
|6×13
|The Gauntlet
|Supergirl
|6×14
|Magical Thinking
|Supergirl
|6×15
|Hope for Tomorrow
Arrowverse Year 10
The 2021-2022 season Arrowverse shows have yet to appear on Netflix and therefore, we can’t quite add this section just yet. Two Arrowverse shows didn’t return for year 10 those being Supergirl which concluded with season 6 and Black Lightning which concluded with season 4.
Here’s when we’re currently expecting all the Arrowverse shows to return (at least on Netflix US) over the next year:
- Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7) – Already on Netflix.
- The Flash (Season 8) – July 2022
The other two Arrowverse series that do not come to Netflix in year 10 are Batwoman and Superman & Lois. Those are both exclusive to HBO Max.
Which is your favorite Arrowverse series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!