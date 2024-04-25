New K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2024

It’s a quiet month for new K-dramas on Netflix. However, the one drama that’s arriving has the potential to be another viral hit for the streaming service. Here are all the K-dramas coming to Netflix in May 2024.

In case you missed them, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in April 2024 and all the new K-dramas coming in 2024 and beyond.

New Original K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2024

Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jeong Min, Lee Yeol Eum, Park Hae Joon

Netflix Release Date: May 17th, 2024

While the world waits for the return of Squid Game, Netflix has its answer to the long wait with new nihilistic drama The 8 Show. With a similar premise to that of Squid Game, Netflix’s latest drama, which is adapted from Bae Jin Soo’s webtoon Money Game, puts eight contestants, who are in desperate need of money, in a solid concrete studio where to win cash grand prize of 44.8 billion won, have to last 100 days. However, all necessities, such as food, water, and electricity, cost 1000x more, and all purchases are deducted from the prize money.

The series has every chance of being one of the biggest K-drama releases on Netflix this year, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on how the series performs upon release.

New Weekly K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in May 2024

Frankly Speaking (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Go Kyung Po, Kang Han Na, Joo Jong Hyuk, Shin Jung Keun

Netflix Release Date: May 1st, 2024 | New Episodes: Wednesday/Thursday

With a concept somewhat similar to Liar Liar, we expect Frankly Speaking to be a charming and popular new addition to the Netflix library.

Song Ki Baek, a single 33-year-old announcer at a broadcasting station, suddenly finds himself unable to keep up his polite and well-mannered approach and can’t stop himself from saying the first thing that comes into his head. As he gains more attention, On Joo Woo, a writer for a popular TV variety show, is determined for him to appear on her show.

The Atypical Family (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi

Netflix Release Date: May 4th, 2024 | New Episodes: Saturday/Sunday

With the incredible success of tvN’s Queen of Tears, jTBC will be hoping their latest fantasy romance, The Atypical Family, will be a smash hit with audiences worldwide.

Bok Gwi Doo and his family all have mysterious powers. His is the ability to travel back in time, but only to happy memories in his life. But after he is diagnosed with depression, he suddenly loses his ability to time travel, and thanks to problems of the modern world, soon the remainder of his family lose their powers too. But, when Do Da He walks into their lives and begins to live with them, her influence may be the key to returning their powers.

New Korean Reality Series on Netflix in May 2024

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Lifestyle | Runtime: TBA

Hosts: BamBam, Mimi, Jo Se Ho

Netflix Release Date: May 7th, 2024

Take a deep dive into the ultra-luxurious and lavish lifestyles of South Korea’s wealthiest residents as Netflix unveils how the other half lives. Hosted by the likes of BamBam, Mimi, and Jo Se Ho, some of the millionaires featured throughout the series are Korea’s own Hee Ra, Pakistan Royalty, an Italian fashion prodigy, and an Arab social media sensation with over 50 million followers.

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in May 2024?