most watched netflix originals on netflix in 2023 so far

It’s been a bumpy start to the year on Netflix, but that doesn’t mean the first several weeks haven’t been without some great and exciting new and returning Netflix Originals. Subscribers continue to stream by the millions, and we’ll keep track of the most watched Netflix Originals on Netflix in 2023.

As hundreds of new and returning Netflix Originals arrive throughout the year we’ll be updating the list below with all of the latest data.

Below are the most-watched Netflix Originals on Netflix so far in 2022:

10. The Pale Blue Eye (2023)

Top 10 Points: 11,425

Netflix Hourly Data: 100,970,000 Million Hours between January 1st, 2023 and January 29th, 2023

Released on Netflix: January 6th, 2023

An astounding performance from Harry Melling is more than enough reason for anyone to watch The Pale Blue Eye.

A seasoned detective investigates a series of murders at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point in 1830. He is assisted in his investigation by an intelligent and eager young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe, who will go on to become one of America’s most influential authors and the originator of the detective genre.

9. You People (2023)

Top 10 Points: 11,845

Netflix Hourly Data: 150,160,000 Million Hours between January 2nd, 2023 to February 19th, 2023.

Released on Netflix: January 27th, 2023

What could be the most replayed moment on Netflix in 2023 will be the strangest kiss we’ve ever seen in a movie. What was meant to be a nice moment between Jonah Hill’s Ezra and Lauren London’s Amira has been a subject of ridicule thanks to the unnecessary need to use CGI to animate it.

A new couple and their families reckon with modern love amid cultural clashes, societal expectations, and generational differences.

8. Kaleidoscope (Limited Series)

Top 10 Points: 12,226

Netflix Hourly Data: 193, 990,000 Million Hours between January 1st, 2023, and January 29th, 2023.

Released on Netflix: January 1st, 2023

One of the most unique viewing experiences a subscriber can enjoy, nearly every single person watching Kaleidoscope will experience the story in a different order, offering everyone their own unique interpretation of the story.

Spanning 24 years, Kaleidoscope centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It’s loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

7. Your Place or Mine

Top 10 Points: 13,390

Netflix Hourly Data: 127,330,00 Million Hours between February 5th, 2023 and February 16th, 2023

Released on Netflix: February 10th, 2023

Netflix has a history of rom-com but it takes something a little more special to break into the top tens and push past 125,000,000 million hours. Thankfully the star power of Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher helped with the promotion of the movie.

When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

6. Physical: 100

Top 10 Points: 14,038

Netflix Hourly Data: 178,260,000 Million Hours between January 22nd, 2023, and February 26th, 2023.

Released on Netflix: January 24th, 2023

There were some astounding displays of physical prowess in what is Netflix’s most fierce and compelling competition. However, it hasn’t been without controversy either.

One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor and cash reward as the last one standing.

5. Vikings: Valhalla

Top 10 Points: 10,475

Netflix Hourly Data: 201,710,000 Million Hours between January 8th, 2023 and February 5th, 2023

Released on Netflix: February 25th, 2022

Historical inaccuracies aside, Vikings Valhalla is a worthy successor to the History Channels’ epic historical drama. Filled with action, romance, and drama there’s a lot to love about Vikings: Valhalla.

“Vikings: Valhalla” begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived: Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing, evolving world.

4. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Top 10 Points: 16,001

Netflix Hourly Data: 301,730,000 Million Hours between December 18th, 2022 and February 5th, 2023

Released on Netflix: December 23rd, 2022

Netflix spent a fortune on acquiring the rights to the sequels of Rian Johson’s Knives Out. Its limited release in theatres was a great success and an even greater success when it was released on Netflix with over 300,000,000 million viewing hours. Also, it’s great to see Daniel Craig in a role where it’s extremely evident just how much fun he’s having.

World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

3. La Reina del Sur

Top 10 Points: 13, 182

Netflix Hourly Data: 317,750,000 Million Hours between December 25th, 2022 and February 26th, 2023

Released on Netflix: February 1st, 2017

One of the most popular shows on Netflix this year, the series has performed exceptionally well across Latin America, which is why despite its strong viewing figures hasn’t achieved a higher points tally for its impressive stats.

Teresa Mendoza, the wife of a cocaine smuggler is forced to flee Mexico after the death of her husband at the hands of the cartels. Fleeing to Spain, before long Teresa finds herself at the center of the narco-trafficking world as she rises from the bottom to become the Queen of narcotics.

2. Wednesday

Top 10 Points: 24,651

Netflix Hourly Data: 1,729,480,000 Million Hours Viewed between November 20th, 2022, and February 26th, 2023.

Released on Netflix: November 23rd, 2022

Not much more needs to be said about the absolute juggernaut of a series that Wednesday has become on Netflix. Amassing almost over 1.75 Billion viewing hours, and spending 14 weeks in the global top ten list, Wednesday is one of the biggest Netflix Originals to date, making Jenna Ortega an international star in the process.

After her expulsion from another high school, Wednesday is sent by her parents to attend Nevermore Academy. While learning to deal with her own emerging psychic abilities, Wednesday is swept up in the mystery of a murderous monster that is terrorizing the local town.

1. Ginny & Georgia

Top 10 Points: 26,181

Netflix Hourly Data: 788,880,000 Million Hours watched between January 1st, 2023, and February 19th, 2023.

Released on Netflix: February 24th, 2021

Easily the best-performing series on Netflix so far in 2023, it’s even more impressive when you consider that fans had to wait just under two years for the release of the second season. Typically, when audiences are made to wait that long, the drop off in viewing figures is huge, however, Ginny & Georgia is the delightful exception.

Angsty, awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible, dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had: a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha; Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new lifestyle, and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.