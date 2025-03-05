The Worst Netflix Movies and Series According to IMDb

When you release over 4,000 Netflix Originals from around the world, a few are bound not to connect with audiences. That’s absolutely the case with this big list of the worst-rated movies and series on the service as of 2025. In the case of all these titles, they scored less than 4.0 on IMDb, something that’s relatively easy to achieve with just a few hundred votes. Whether they’re caught up in the culture wars, are just plain bad, or something else, these movies earn the honorary title of being rubbish.

Before we get into it, here are some honorary mentions:

Chasing Cameron – 3.7/10

The Netflix Afterparty – 3.7/10

Pets United – 3.7/10

Jewel – 3.6/10

28 Days Haunted – 3.6/10

W.A.G.S. To Riches – 3.6/10

Live From the Other Side – 3.6/10

Marmaduke – 3.4/10

Richie Rich – 3.3/10

The Open House – 3.3/10

3.3/10 IRL: In Real Love

Genre: Reality-TV, Romance

Reality-TV, Romance Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023 Cast: Gauahar Khan, Rannvijay Singh, Vidushi Kaul

Gauahar Khan, Rannvijay Singh, Vidushi Kaul Language: English Watch on Netflix

Netflix has a great track record with reality dating shows, thanks to the success of Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle. However, IRL: In Real Love fell completely flat on its face. The Indian series had been using the word “cringe” extensively in one review, while another called the series a complete waste of time, accusing the contestants involved as “failing actors who try to make this show interesting.” The show was never given a second season renewal following its premiere in 2023.

3.3 rating is based on 246 user ratings.

3.2/10 He's Expecting Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Release Date: April 21, 2022

April 21, 2022 Cast: Takumi Saitoh, Juri Ueno, Mariko Tsutsui

Takumi Saitoh, Juri Ueno, Mariko Tsutsui Language: Japanese

Japanese Runtime: 26 mins Watch on Netflix

He’s Expecting was one of the most controversial titles released on Netflix in 2022. Much of the pushback stemmed from the dislike surrounding the show’s plot, in which a man becomes pregnant and carries a baby to term. It sparked a heavy online debate, particularly among those who felt that Netflix was wasting their money on such shows. It cannot be ignored either that there was a lot of discussion surrounding how a biological man couldn’t become pregnant (culture wars are a constant occurrence on this list). However, the series has been labeled under the fantasy genre, so make of that as you will.

It’s 3.2 rating is based on 3,433 user ratings.

3.1/10 African Queen: Njinga Genre: Documentary, History

Documentary, History Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023 Cast: Jada Pinkett Smith, Adesuwa Oni, Chipo Kureya, Marilyn Nnadebe, Philips Nortey, Thabo Rametsi

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adesuwa Oni, Chipo Kureya, Marilyn Nnadebe, Philips Nortey, Thabo Rametsi Language: English

English Runtime: 46 mins Watch on Netflix

The series has faced significant criticism for several reasons, including poor production quality, lackluster acting, historical inaccuracies, and the casting of non-native Angolan actors. While we may not be experts on the topic, comments made online indicate that viewers of African descent, particularly those of Angolan descent, felt strongly about the importance of accurate accents and correct pronunciations out of respect for their culture and history. It’s hard to argue against that.

The 3.1 rating comes from 2,690 user ratings.

3.1/10 The Soccer Football Movie Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Animation, Comedy, Family Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Release Date: November 9, 2022

November 9, 2022 Director: Mitch Schauer

Mitch Schauer Cast: Zlatan Ibrahimovi?, Megan Rapinoe, Weird Al Yankovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovi?, Megan Rapinoe, Weird Al Yankovic Language: English

English Runtime: 73 mins Watch on Netflix

Released out of nowhere, with the involvement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Megan Ripinoe (a controversial figure), this animated movie is Netflix’s worst-rated animated feature film. Most of the reviews question how this got made with some calling it extremely tedious.

3.0/10 Byron Baes Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: March 9, 2022

March 9, 2022 Language: English

English Runtime: 46 mins Watch on Netflix

There seems to be a theme of disliking influencers, especially those leaning heavily toward the cringe side of the influencing spectrum. One of the most positive reviews for the series described it as a “trainwreck you can’t stop watching,” while the majority of reviews called the series appalling, even for trash television.

The IMDb rating is based on only 570 user ratings.

3.0/10 Polo Genre: Documentary, Sport

Documentary, Sport Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: December 10, 2024

December 10, 2024 Cast: Nacho Figueras, Adolfo Cambiaso

Nacho Figueras, Adolfo Cambiaso Language: English Watch on Netflix

Netflix has released many exciting sports docs from motorsports, basketball, soccer, rugby, and plenty more. However, there must be less than 1% of Netflix subscribers who asked to learn more about Polo, which is often associated with the British aristocracy and lots and lots of money.

Considering Polo was the 2,946th most-watched series of the second half of 2024, it goes without saying that Netflix subscribers don’t care about Polo beyond purchasing clothing from Ralph Lauren. This series was produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are often targets for pretty unfair review bombing.

The user rating of 3.0/10 came from 2,447 user ratings.

2.8/10 The App

Genre: Sci-fi

Sci-fi Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: December 26, 2019

December 26, 2019 Director: Julián Merino

Julián Merino Cast: Carlos Areces, Antonio Chacel, Pablo M. Legazpi, David Salinas

Carlos Areces, Antonio Chacel, Pablo M. Legazpi, David Salinas Language: Italian

Italian Runtime: 16 min Watch on Netflix

When it comes to movies, there’s a few genres that tend to really struggle with IMDb users with horror and sci-fi being the most common. This Italian movie falls in the sci-fi thriller category and really struggled to connect with audiences with a flimsy script and weak cast. The featured review for the movie currently is titled, “Impressively terrible.”

2.8/10 Dark Forces

Genre: Action, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Action, Horror, Mystery, Thriller Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: August 21, 2020

August 21, 2020 Director: Bernardo Arellano

Bernardo Arellano Cast: Mauricio Aspe, Johana Fragoso Blendl, Dale Carley, Ángel Garnica

Mauricio Aspe, Johana Fragoso Blendl, Dale Carley, Ángel Garnica Language: Spanish

Spanish Runtime: 81 min Watch on Netflix

One of the themes of movies that get panned by audiences is the fact that not many people watch them, and when people do dive in, they realize why nobody watched them. That seems to be the case with the Mexican movie Dark Forces, for which one user suggests the optimal viewing experience is by muting it. Others say its biggest crime is that it’s incredibly boring.

Its low 2.8 rating is based on 744 reviews.

2.7/10 The Goop Lab Genre: Advertorial, Fiction, Tripe

Advertorial, Fiction, Tripe Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 Cast: Gwyneth Paltrow, Elise Loehnen

Gwyneth Paltrow, Elise Loehnen Language: English Watch on Netflix

Stepping into the world of Goop is a wild ride. From candles that smell like a vagina, coffee enemas, steam cleaning vaginas, and 18k gold dumbbells, Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company Goop isn’t just the definition of having money to burn, but enough money for to start an inferno.

The utterly bizarre series takes us behind the scenes of Goop and Gwyneth Paltrow’s small army of wellness gurus and fitness influencers discovering new and crazy ways to sell overpriced nonsense to Hollywood residents. Thankfully, most people saw right through it and gave it the drubbing it deserves.

IMDb Rating: 2.7/10 – 3508 user ratings

2.7/10 365 Days: This Day

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: April 27, 2022

April 27, 2022 Director: Barbara Bia?ow?s, Tomasz Mandes

Barbara Bia?ow?s, Tomasz Mandes Cast: Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, Simone Susinna, Magdalena Lamparska, Otar Saralidze, Ewa Kasprzyk

Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, Simone Susinna, Magdalena Lamparska, Otar Saralidze, Ewa Kasprzyk Language: Polish

Polish Runtime: 111 mins Watch on Netflix

As to not occupy three spots on this list, we’re putting 365 Days, Netflix’s steamy/horny romance film series under one roof here as they’re all panned by audiences with the second movie being the worst with 26K ratings. The first movie is apparently the best of the three with a rating of 3.3 out of 10 and the last movie tracks somewhere in the middle with 2.9/10. Dump on it all you like, though; the movies did incredible numbers for the streamer.

2.6/10 Until Dawn Genre: Comedy, Reality-TV

Comedy, Reality-TV Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020 Cast: Bérengère Krief, Monsieur Poulpe, Thomas Vandenberghe

Bérengère Krief, Monsieur Poulpe, Thomas Vandenberghe Language: French Watch on Netflix

Not to be mistaken with the horror video game of the same name, Until Dawn is a French comedy series where French comedians take part in tasks and try to outwit each other while staying overnight in haunted locations. The series was so disliked that IMDb users haven’t even taken the time to submit user reviews. One of the only reviews we could find was the one on Rotten Tomatoes from Decider’s Joel Keller, who determined that the series is “neither scary nor funny”. Thanks Joel.

Based on 172 IMDb user ratings

2.0/10 Ridley Jones Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy Rating: TV-Y

TV-Y Release Date: March 6, 2023

March 6, 2023 Cast: Iara Nemirovsky, Laraine Newman, David Errigo Jr.

Iara Nemirovsky, Laraine Newman, David Errigo Jr. Language: English

English Runtime: 27 min Watch on Netflix

There is a vast disparity between the IMDb user ratings and the individual scores for episodes. Most user reviews indicate that the most important audience, children, love the series. While the series has taken 100% of its inspiration from Indiana Jones, perhaps overzealous fans have taken to IMDb to vent their frustrations. The reason this series is so low? The culture war. Clips of this show went viral given that one of the characters came out as non-binary and blew up on conservative websites and media.

IMDb Rating: 2.0/10 – 1554 user ratings

1.9/10 Hype House Genre: Reality-TV

Reality-TV Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: January 7, 2022

January 7, 2022 Cast: Chase Hudson, Nikita Dragun, Larray

Chase Hudson, Nikita Dragun, Larray Language: English Watch on Netflix

More influencer nonsense. The IMDb users also agree. From being a waste of time or being viewed as making the worst people famous, Hype House is another excellent example of the very worst of trash TV.

IMDb Rating: 1.9/10 – 3197 user ratings

1.2/10 Queen Cleopatra Genre: Documentary

Documentary Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 Cast: Jada Pinkett Smith, Adele James, Craig Russell, John Partridge, Kaysha Woollery, Andira Crichlow

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adele James, Craig Russell, John Partridge, Kaysha Woollery, Andira Crichlow Language: English

English Runtime: 48 mins Watch on Netflix

If Netflix users thought African Queen: Njinga was bad, unfortunately for subscribers, Jada Pinkett Smith had something terrible in the pipeline with Queen Cleopatra. While we always welcome new and exciting history documentaries, any attempt to rewrite history for a person’s agenda will never go down well with audiences or historians. Utterly torn to shreds by Egyptologists, it is no surprise that Queen Cleopatra is the worst rated Netflix Original on the streaming service.

IMDb Rating: 1.2/10 – 86741 user ratings

Have you watched any of the Netflix Originals on the list? Which ones did you dislike? Let us know in the comments below!